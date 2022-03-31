Hot Picks 03.31.22

Climate Reckoning
The Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History’s Hardcore Natural History Lecture Series has gone quarterly, and on March 31, the topic is about something that affects us all: climate change resilience. The speakers are Norm Groot, executive director of the Monterey County Farm Bureau; Hillary Angelo, a sociology professor at UC Santa Cruz; and Ashley Paulsworth, sustainability manager for Monterey County. Expect a lively discussion about the challenges facing businesses and residents on the Central Coast as we hurtle into a warmer, drier future, in which the seas will keep rising. [DS]
6pm-7:30pm Thursday, March 31. $5/students at door with valid ID; $15/members; $20/non-members. 648-5716, pgmuseum.org/lectures.
In Flight
The California condor has successfully transcended the culture’s portrayal of vultures into the realm of the mystical. At one point in the late 1980s, the population of these bald, beautiful birds was on life support, prompting an effort, led by the Ventana Wildlife Society, to domesticate all of the remaining condors and grow the population in captivity for eventual release back into the wild. That effort has been largely successful, and VWS holds its monthly California condor chat to update condor lovers on the Big Sur and San Simeon populations. [CN]
4pm Thursday, March 31. Free; via Zoom. To sign up and get the link, visit bit.ly/CondorChat.
Line by Line
Poetry sometimes gets a reputation for being stodgy or inaccessible; it’s really anything but. Of course, like any medium, it helps to have someone guide you on how to make sense of it. As part of Salinas’ First Friday festivities – which happen in-person, on a newly revamped streetscape, celebrating businesses old and new – the Salinas Public Library hosts a quieter, virtual, complementary event. Monterey County Poet Laureate Daniel B. Summerhill and Salinas Youth Poet Laureate Kenya Burton speak about poetry. [SR]
4:30pm-5:30pm Friday, April 1 on Zoom; First Friday events take place from 5-8pm in Oldtown Salinas. Free. JissellaD@ci.salinas.ca.us, bit.ly//SalinasLibraryPoetryTalk.
The Poets Speak
The Arts Council for Monterey County is launching National Poetry with a presentation of newly published poems by Daniel B. Summerhill, as well as youth poet performances. Summerhill is the author of books Divine, Divine, Divine (Nomadic Press, 2021) and Mausoleum of Flowers (CavanKerry Press, 2022 – you can preorder now; it will be published April 5 – or get a preview at this event). Summerhill has performed in over 30 states. Part of his mission, besides his own writing, is to promote poetry across the county, encouraging youth and minorities to raise their voices and their pens. [AP]
4pm Sunday, April 3. SandBox, 440 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. Free; registration required. sandboxsandcity.com.
Music for Ukraine
The war in Kyiv is 6,100 miles away from the Central Coast. So what can anyone in Monterey County do to support the Ukrainian people, besides tack a Ukrainian flag to a social media profile photo or show support with signs to the cars whizzing by Window on the Bay in Monterey? Carmel High School students in the This Club Saves Lives group are answering the call. They’ve adopted the Ukrainian national salute Slava Ukraini!, or “Glory to Ukraine!” for the name of the fundraiser dinner and concert by another student group, the Singer Songwriters Club, with all proceeds going to UNICEF. The international nonprofit has been working throughout the war helping children and their families in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. [PM]
5:30pm Friday, April 1. MEarth, 4380 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. $10; pizza dinner included. bit.ly/ukraineconcert.
Know It Poet
If circumstances were different, having Barbara Mossberg select Pacific Grove Public Library for the first public reading of her new book would be like Adele playing at the Puma Road tasting room. But the scholar-poet-author-do-it-all (named Fulbright Distinguished Scholar twice, for chrissake) lives in P.G. and was Poet in Residence for the city. She reads from Here for the Present: A Grammar of Happiness in the Present Imperfect, Live from the Poet’s Perch. Described as a “comic Walden” written with “rollicking grace,” the book finds humor and humanity in autobiographical vignettes that can be routine (the doc washing dishes) or quirky (she imagines John Muir relaxing naked in a sauna). It promises to be a fun and inspirational evening. [DF]
6:30-8pm Friday, April 1. 550 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. Free. 648-5760, pacificgrovelibrary.org.
Sing to It
This all-woman choral group is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a concert that looks back much further than 10 years, and forward to the future. The Aria Women’s Choir’s lineup includes the Ukrainian National Anthem; “And Miriam Sang (Shiru L’adonai)” (about the Jewish exodus from Egypt); bluegrass favorite “Will the Circle Be Unbroken”; gospel song “Akekho Ofana No Jesu”; beloved and oft-covered spiritual “Wade in the Water”; and many more. It might sound like a lot to make sense of, but these singers are pros at creating harmony. [SR]
7pm Friday, April 1 and 3pm Saturday, April 2. Church in the Forest, 3152 Forest Lake Road, Pebble Beach. $20; $10/students. ariamonterey.org.
Party Time
The city of Gonzales is celebrating its 75th anniversary, and it’s been a months-long party already: The city started celebrations at the beginning of the year with a proclamation on Jan. 18 to honor Gonzales’ history. Anna Mae Gazo, a local artist, donated a handmade quilt that represents an aerial view of the city. Now, the party moves into the streets. A community event features live music, dance performances, food and a car show. [CJ]
1:30-5:30pm Saturday, April 2. Free to attend; food for sale. 4th Street, downtown Gonzales. 675-5000, gonzalesca.gov.
Punk Rock Royalty
Southern California-born punk band Bad Religion formed in 1980, and in the ensuing decade, created a foundational sound for the West Coast’s burgeoning punk rock scene that later included Descendants, Operation Ivy, NOFX, Green Day and Blink-182, among others. While the Dead Kennedys made a big splash when they arrived on the scene in 1978 – their album Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables became punk rock canon – it was Bad Religion that greater influenced the sound of West Coast punk: Their sound was clean, full-throttle and filled with angst. Decades later, the godfathers of SoCal punk are still putting out new music, and rocking as hard as ever. The band Slaughterhouse opens. What’s not clear is: Where’s the mosh pit going to be? [DS]
