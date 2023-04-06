Hot Picks 04.06.23

April 7
The Perfumist from P.G.
The Perfumist of Paris, the third volume of the saga by the local literary star, Pacific Grove-based Alka Joshi, is now available online and in local bookstores. While a local book launch party featuring live music, a Kathak dance performance, chai, samosas and a book signing (Bookworks will sell books at the event) is already sold out, there’s the possibility that extra space might open up due to no-shows. The new volume zooms in on Radha, sister of Lakshmi, who we know from The Henna Artist (2020) and The Secret Keeper of Jaipur (2021). Radha is now a mother of two and a talented perfumer in Paris. Even though this time the plot takes us to 1970s Paris, Radha is still part of the global Indian diaspora and her past – and future – keep haunting her. Like millions of other women around the world, Radha refuses to believe that having it all (a fascinating career and a satisfying family life) is possible and blames herself for not being able to manage to excel at all times in both. “I feel so much for those women,” Joshi says. [AP]
7pm Friday, April 7. Pacific Grove Public Library, 550 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. Free. 648-5760, pacificgrovelibrary.org.
April 8
Memoir-ease
We assume that writing a memoir is much more difficult than putting the stuff you did on paper in roughly chronological order. We assume this because literature professor, author and poet Barbara Mossberg is leading a Memoir Writing Workshop. Need to know how to gloss over that time when the cops pulled you over for… let’s not go there. How about when you almost scored a touchdown? That can probably be spun into an entire, thrillingly heroic chapter. She can help you sort it out. After all, Mossberg’s life is worthy of a memoir. She’s written books, performed one-woman plays, been an activist and now serves as Pacific Grove’s poet-in-residence. Few people are better able to help you tell your story. Registration is required. [DF]
10am-2pm Saturday, April 8. The Little House in Jewell Park, Central and Grand avenues, Pacific Grove. Free. 648-5762, pacificgrovelibrary.org.
Funny Life Lesson
There’s a concept in improvisational comedy referred to as “Yes, and.” As in, when an improv performer comes up with a scenario, their fellow performers don’t counter with “No, but,” they simply say “yes” to that scenario and then add to it, and so on. It’s a fun, playful way to build an outrageous sketch for the pleasure of audiences, but it’s also a positive way to live life – or so say the authors of the 2015 book, Yes, And, written by two executives of The Second City, the world’s premiere improv company. So think of an improv comedy show not just as an evening of fun and laughter, but also as a course in how to reject “No, but” thinking in order to live a more fulfilling, creative life of laughter and joy. That’s your scenario – the Monterey Comedy Improv troupe is inviting you to say “Yes, and” by coming to their next show where they are masters at taking audience suggestions and plucking volunteers to build hilarious sketches right on the spot. For audiences age 16 and up. [PM]
7pm Saturday, April 8. Carl Cherry Center for the Arts, Fourth Avenue and Guadalupe Street, Carmel. $20. 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org/event/monterey-comedy-improv-7.
Hotel California
First thing’s first: This is not Watkins Glen, New York. The year is not 1973. And the organizers surely do not expect 600,000 people to show up. But they want you to think about the similarities. Primarily, that three bands are slated to play (in 1973, it was the Grateful Dead, Allman Brothers and The Band – in 2023 in Big Sur, it’s three local bands). The organizers of this triple-band jam-sesh gathering would be the first to admit that this hyper-local event under the redwoods is really pretty different than Watkins Glen, but they’re also the ones who planted the idea in our ears, with analogies for each of the three bands. Richard Tripps might be reminiscent of the Dead; laid-back vibes from Matt Nice & The Derls might remind you of The Band; and “family band” Pfeiffer Beach Hotel might, kinda sorta, sound like The Allman Brothers. If not, no problem – you’ve still got three local bands for an evening of live music. [SR]
7-10pm Saturday, April 8. Henry Miller Memorial Library, 48603 Highway 1, Big Sur. $10-$20 suggested. 667-2574, henrymiller.org.
April 10
Man at Work
It’s been 40 years since “Down Under” – that iconic, infectious tune about an Aussie’s travels abroad – topped the U.S. charts, but Men at Work frontman Colin Hay is still at work, playing the hits and the rest of his lengthy oeuvre to audiences around the globe. Hay is currently on a West Coast tour that will make a stop at Monterey’s historic Golden State Theatre this week, where he’ll be joined by L.A. alt-rock band and frequent collaborators Lazlo Bane. Bring your own fried-out Kombis and Vegemite sandwiches. [RM]
8pm (doors open at 7pm) Monday, April 10. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $34.50-$74.50. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
April 12
Smoke and Fire
Monterey-based author Ava Homa has quite a distinction – she’s the first Kurdish woman to publish a novel in English. That novel, Daughters of Smoke and Fire, has garnered broad praise and won the Nautilus Book Award for fiction. Set primarily in Iran, the book is the story of a Kurdish family and their struggles against oppression and injustice. In 2022 Homa spoke with the Weekly about her move to Monterey, how she started writing as a child and why she chooses to write in English, her third language. “I thrive in the aesthetic and cognitive distance that it offers me,” Homa says. “It lets me create from an eagle view and reexamine what’s taken for granted.” Hear more from Homa, in conversation with professor Nancy Middleton, at the Carmel Public Library Foundation’s community night. [TCL]
