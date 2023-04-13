Hot Picks 04.13.23

April 13-22
Toke On It
How can one of the worst films ever be turned into a musical comedy for stage? Easy – when it’s Reefer Madness. The 1936 morality tale sets a perfect foundation for laughter, as marijuana threatens the American way of life. A few tokes of the stuff and a wholesome teenager falls prey to crime, hallucinations, insanity and – better sit down – kissing with his tongue. He even refuses the holy guidance of Jesus, if you can imagine that. Paper Wing Theatre’s production of Reefer Madness shows you what’s in store for you and America if you don’t mend your ways – or maybe it’s just great satire. Either way, it’s worth an evening. [DF]
8pm Thursdays-Saturdays, April 13-15, 20-22. Paper Wing Theatre, 711 Cannery Row, Monterey. $25. 905-5684, paperwing.com.
April 13-16
Poetry Party
The annual Monterey Poetry Festival begins on Thursday, April 13 at Old Capitol Books in downtown Monterey. A 6pm poetry slam will mark the start of the weekend-long event, followed by the Friday opening night, featuring Susan Moon, Chris Siders, Angel Gonzalez, and hosted by Chris Carr (there’s also an after-party – location will be available after ticket purchase). Saturday night’s theme is nepotism (featuring Carr, Hannah Kezema, Brian Sheffield, Ekene, Heather Flescher and Alex Jiménez) followed by a bonfire open mic. Last but not least, a 3pm event featuring CSUMB poets (and hosted by Monterey County Poet Laureate Daniel Summerhill, also a CSUMB professor) close the festival on Sunday, followed by a beach party. [AP]
Various times Thursday, April 13-Sunday, April 16. Old Capitol Books, 482 Alvarado St., Monterey, and surrounding locations. $10. 747-1322, oldcapitolbooks.com.
April 14
Fashion for Life
To some people, fashion may seem frivolous but to others, fashion has the ability to lift spirits. In the case of the American Cancer Society’s 29th Annual Celebration of Life Fashion Show, it’s a way to celebrate those who have overcome cancer, as well as the numerous advances in medical treatment. All of the show’s runway models have survived cancer. In addition to modeling spring outfits from local boutiques, the 32 local cancer survivors will share their inspirational stories. The show raises money for more research and support of cancer patients. Since its inception in Monterey County, the show has raised over $2 million. [PM]
10am reception and silent auction bidding; noon-2:30 lunch and fashion show, Friday April 14. Monterey Conference Center, 1 Portola Plaza, Monterey. $150/general admission. e.givesmart.com/events/t7x.
Trio Brio
In addition to her role as an assistant professor of music at CSU Monterey Bay, ethnomusicologist Althea SullyCole is a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist in her own right. SullyCole’s primary instrument is the kora, a 21-string West African harp that she spent three years studying in Senegal. Her group, the Althea SullyCole Trio – also featuring guitarist Alec Saelens and woodwind specialist Ras Moshe – will grace CSUMB’s Music Hall this week, performing a repertoire of traditional, contemporary and original music written for the kora. [RM]
7pm Friday, April 14. CSUMB Music Hall, 3220 6th Ave., Seaside. Free, RSVP online. csumb.edu/events/event-detail/csumb-music-and-performing-arts-present-althea-sullycole-trio.php.
April 14-15
Taiko Talent
Celebrate the spring season and cherry blossom festival with traditional Japanese music in a family-friendly and entertaining recital. Monterey History and Art at Stanton Center presents an exclusive taiko drumming performance by Shinso Mugen Daiko. Taiko drumming is an energy-packed show involving techniques in harmony and movement reminiscent of martial arts. A five-woman group will take the stage with their sensei in an intimate theater space, showcasing rarely heard compositions. [KH]
7:30pm Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15. Monterey History and Art at Stanton Center, 5 Custom House Plaza, Monterey. $10-$20. 372-2608, montereyhistory.org/events.
April 15
Party On
Ain’t no party like a block party. Monterey Museum of Art hosts its inaugural Block Party, a day-long celebration of local art. There will be temporary installations, art-making activities, food and drink vendors and live entertainment – all taking over Pacific Street for some family-friendly fun. Later, as the sun goes down, the party transitions to the museum’s outdoor sculpture garden for a light and music show by DJ Hanif Wondir. [TCL]
Noon-4pm block party, 7-9pm dance party, Saturday, April 15. Monterey Museum of Art, 559 Pacific St., Monterey. Free; $25/dance party. montereyart.org/event/mma-inaugural-block-party.
Locke In
The residents of Marina love their parks, and there is perhaps no park more special in the city than Locke-Paddon Park, a 17-acre seasonal wetland that is not just a place to recreate, but a place to appreciate Mother Earth – it’s an ecological gem tucked between single-family homes and a Walmart Supercenter. Once in the park, all of that can feel like it’s a world away, which is why this year is the 16th annual Earth Day celebration at Locke-Paddon. The event is hosted by Citizens for a Sustainable Marina, and there will be music and kid-friendly games and prizes, face-painting, birdwatching, and volunteer projects for those who want to get their hands in the dirt. [DS]
9am-1pm Saturday, April 15. 190 Seaside Circle (near the Marina Library), Marina. Free. bit.ly/MarinaEarthDay2023.
Evening Folk
Fans of indie rock and folk music are in for a special treat, with David Longstreth from The Dirty Projectors coming to Big Sur. In this solo act, Longstreth will try out new songs on the piano, acoustic guitar and electric guitar. Steven & Blue, founders of the School of Song, open. [KH]
7:30pm Saturday, April 15. Henry Miller Memorial Library, 48603 Highway 1, Big Sur. $95. 667-2574, henrymiller.org.
April 18
On Education
Join a conversation with writer Tara Westover about her journey from arduous isolation to gifted scholar, and her perspective on the landscape of higher education. Westover is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of Educated, a 2018 memoir. Born in Idaho to a father opposed to public education, Westover never attended school. An older brother taught her to read – she was 17 the first time she set foot in a classroom. The event is presented by the Carmel Public Library Foundation. [AP]
