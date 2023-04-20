Hot Picks 04.20.23

Thursday, April 20
Bach to Bop
Whatever you think you know about compositions by J.S. Bach, stop and think again. Remove the classical symphony hall setting, the musicians adhering precisely to the composition. For a century, jazz musicians have found the spirit of improvisation in Bach’s music, and this evening celebrates that spirit. Listen to music by the Modern Jazz Quartet, Fats Waller, Django Reinhardt, Max Roach, Bud Powell, Benny Goodman and more, featuring artists from the Monterey Jazz Festival Regional All-Star Ensemble, Monterey Symphony and faculty of YOSAL. To help make sense of it all, scholar Loren Schoenberg from the National Jazz Museum in Harlem (he’s also a two-time Grammy winner for best album notes) weighs in. This unique musical evening appeals to jazz fans, Bach fans, and everyone in between. [SR]
7pm Thursday, April 20. Irvine Auditorium (at Middlebury Institute for International Studies), 499 Pierce St., Monterey. Free; RSVP required. 373-3366, montereyjazzfestival.org/education/program/bach-to-bop.
Friday, April 21
Clothing Craze
What’s the cost of fast fashion? From cute brands at the mall, to affordable, simple clothes at giant retailers, sometimes it’s difficult to imagine where these clothes come from. Join in the conversation with Slowfiber, a local and sustainable maker/mender supply store in Monterey. True Cost is a documentary directed by Andrew Morgan that shines a light on the clothes we wear, the people who make them and the impact the industry is having on the environment. Many are already familiar with some of the textile industry’s history, but the conversations often miss key components. This is an opportunity to take a deep dive into the industry and gain knowledge from others. A portion of the proceeds will go to the nonprofit Fashion Revolution. [KH]
6pm Friday, April 21. The Pearl Works, 288 Pearl St., Monterey. $5-$20. 901-3168, bit.ly/SlowfiberMovieNight.
Saturday, April 22
Living History
Though Monterey County has one of the richest histories of any place on the West Coast, it still remains largely obscure to many residents. April 22 is an opportunity to change that, as the Monterey County Historical Society hosts a free open house on its 5-acre property and shares its unique and eclectic collection with the public. The Boronda Adobe, built in the 1840s, will be open for viewing, and there will also be pre-World War I autos on display. Visitors can also take a tour of the Victorian library under construction in one of MCHS’ buildings, which is being pieced together with materials from the former home of Jesse Carr, one of Salinas’ founding fathers. There is sure to be something, or many things, fascinating for those of all ages. [DS]
10am-4pm Saturday, April 22. Monterey County Historical Society, 333 Boronda Road, Salinas. 757-8085, mchsmuseum.com/salinas.
Study Hall
Symposium sounds like a dull recital of scientific pontification – lab coats, pointed beards, phrases like “luminiferous ether” and “Maxwellian electromagnetic theory” spoken to a sea of nodding heads. If that’s what you have in mind, well reconsider. Symposiums are rigorous, but they also can change the way scientists study and understand the world. And if you want to see budding researchers present their findings to a panel of scientists keen to question and know more, then symposiums are also a good spectator sport. The Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History presents its first Student Research Symposium, where young scientists in grades 6-12 present original research projects. These are kids who are already versed in field study on water quality and the habitats and behavior of species – active learning, in other words. [DF]
10:30am-1:30pm Saturday, April 22. Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History, 165 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. Free. 648-5716, pgmuseum.org.
Deuce Is Loose
Is there anything Rob Schneider hasn’t done? In his illustrious career, he has trounced little leaguers, served as the voice of a disgraced college football team, served as an officer on a barely seaworthy submarine, was a hobo in San Francisco, a Chinese waiter, a stud for hire and more. Opportunities just seem to open up for Saturday Night Live writers and cast members. Yeah, those accomplishments are on stage and screen – a long list of appearances, in films like 50 First Dates and Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigalo. So the films bombed. Schneider didn’t. He’s a funny guy. Find out just how funny when he brings his “I Have Issues” standup comedy tour to the Fox Theater stage. [DF]
7pm Saturday, April 22. Fox Theater, 241 Main St., Salinas. $36-$75. 758-8459, foxtheatersalinas.com.
Sunday, April 23
It’s Called Fashion
Fashion can be a bewildering concept. Are low-rise jeans in again? Or is it wide-leg? What’s Norm Core? “Trashion,” on the other hand, is pretty straightforward – it’s all about taking throw-away items like newspapers, chip bags, water bottles, old VHS tapes, CDs, etc. and turning them into clothes. If this sounds like a fun creative project to you, there’s an opportunity to model your best trashion pieces during Seaside’s Earth Day celebration. Designs must be at least 90-percent recycled or repurposed. Or, just attend to see the creativity of your neighbors in action. [TCL]
1-4pm Sunday, April 23. Seaside City Hall lawn and parking lot, 440 Harcourt Ave., Seaside. Free. sustainablemontereycounty.org/seaside-2023-earth-day.
Monday, April 24
Change Maker
Social change advocate and organizer Elissa Sloan Perry has spent more than 20 years working as a consultant, coach and teacher to advance the causes of racial, gender and environmental justice and equity. Currently a visiting fellow at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, Sloan Perry delivers a lecture at MIIS this week sharing her approach to her work – one built around “five ingredients for transformation that matters.” You can attend the hybrid event either in person or via Zoom. [RM]
