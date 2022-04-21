Hot Picks 04.21.22

Death & Taxes
As the saying goes, nothing is certain but death and taxes. And if you can’t avoid them, you might as well take full advantage of the paper trail they leave. Learning how to start exploring your roots with death certificates and tax records doesn’t even require leaving the house these days. The John Steinbeck Library in Salinas holds an online event offering an introduction to genealogy. A careful examination of documents created at the time of death – county death registries and obituaries can provide fodder for family history research. Add in the tax rolls and you’ve got a dynamic set of information and clues to recognize and understand your ancestors and their times. Learn how to obtain these kinds of records and what to do with them under librarians’ guidance. Register online: bit.ly/GenealogyTaxes. For more information email CathleenA@ci.salinas.ca.us. [AP]
5:30pm Thursday, April 21. Online. Free. 758-7311, salinaspubliclibrary.org.
Future Matters
Global warming means rising seas and an unpredictable future climate, likely with more potential devastating drought, longer fire seasons and squalls that bring mountainsides sliding down. And we haven’t even mentioned a growing world population, demands on resources, deforestation, pollution and such. The time to take action is now. However, before we take action, we need to talk. And for once, it won’t be from uninformed talking heads or politicos in the pocket of big polluters. The American Institute of Architects, Monterey Bay Chapter, hosts a three-part lecture series called Shaping the Future – Land Use from the Global Perspective to Local Implementation. First up is Leon Panetta, a smart guy with several pages stapled to his resume: White House Chief of Staff, Director of the CIA, Secretary of Defense, All-Star catcher for the San Francisco Giants… no, made that last one up. Not sure Panetta can hit a curveball. But you get the point otherwise. He will speak on land use and its implications for national security, with a Q&A to follow. [DF]
6pm Thursday, April 21. Hidden Valley Music Seminars, 104 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. $25; $10 AIA members. artsandarchitectsmonterey.com
Stand Up and Deliver
Here are two words you probably don’t expect to hear together: “powerpoint” (yes, the Microsoft slide software) and “karaoke.” But together they are for this zany event organized by the Monterey chapter of Toastmasters International. Here’s how Powerpoint Karaoke works: A brave volunteer stands up and behind them, on a projector, a powerpoint slide with a topic word (or words) appears. Let’s say the word is “racecar.” This is what the volunteer has to talk about for 3-4 minutes, adjusting and incorporating new information as the slide deck continues, showing photos of, let’s say, carrots. What do carrots have to do with racecars? That’s up to our speaker to decide. Best of luck! This is the local Toastmasters’ group’s first public event since the pandemic, and they hope to attract all kinds of people to this fun and humorous event – not just those who are adept and comfortable public speakers. [TCL]
6:30-7:30pm Friday, April 22. Monterey Moose Lodge, 555 Canyon Del Rey, Del Rey Oaks. Free.
Celebrate the Earth
Earth Day (est. 1970) is a yearly, global celebration of the planet we call home and an opportunity to support and further environmental protection. Fittingly it happens this year on Friday, April 22, when the earth, at least here in California, is decked out in springtime regalia. The theme this year is “Invest in Our Planet” – events will be coordinated in 193 countries by EarthDay.org. Locally there are quite a few events happening too. On April 22 the Henry Miller Library in Big Sur will host Earth Night – an all-nighter of music and art (for more, see story p. 43). On Saturday, April 23, Marina, Monterey, Del Rey Oaks and Salinas will all play host to events ranging from trash pickups to native seed planting. And on Sunday, April 24, the Pacific Grove Community Garden will celebrate its 10th anniversary. However you celebrate the earth, this weekend is a chance to do it. [TCL]
Marina Earth Day: 8:30am-1pm Saturday, April 23. Locke-Paddon Park, 190 Seaside Circle, Marina. 277-7690, or email bdelgado62@gmail.com.
Monterey Clean Up: 9-11am Saturday, April 23. Blue Zones Project office, 451 Washington St., Monterey.
Del Rey Oaks Earth Day Celebration: 10am-1pm Saturday, April 23. The Butterfly Garden, between the church and tennis courts on Angelus Way. For more information email kshirley@delreyoaks.org.
Amor Salinas Earth Day Festival: 10am-noon Saturday, April 23. Sherwood Park, 920 Main St., Salinas.
Pacific Grove Community Garden Anniversary: noon-1pm Sunday, April 24. 210 Ridge Road, Pacific Grove. For more information email feldman.heidi@yahoo.com.
Wear Art
Come see a free fashion show of an exciting wearable art collection, plus live music, scrumptious treats and shopping opportunities at Edi Matsumoto’s first “Wearable Fashion Art Show.” Born and raised in Japan, Matsumoto had worked in the healthcare field for over 28 years before embracing art full time. Now, she is presenting the creations in her new wearable art clothing line. Her debut fashion show event will feature all-new original artwork woven into “stunning and practical designs,” the organizers wrote. Michaela of Monarch Music will be performing live, while guests enjoy Japanese hors d’oeuvres served with crisp white wine by Carmen Nazar Catering in a gallery cafe environment. Mother/daughter duos receive a box of Carmen’s truffles. The event also promises door prizes and special promotions. [AP]
1pm Saturday, April 23. Pacific Grove Art Center, 568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. Free. pgartcenter.org, edimatsumoto.com.
Run Along Now
The Big Sur International Marathon is back after a two year Covid-prompted hiatus, which means ambitious runners from all over will be flooding into Monterey County to run the rugged and winding section of Highway 1 between the Big Sur Station and Rio Road. If you’re running, either the full marathon or any part of it, good luck! If not, spectators can gather to cheer on runners at the finish line area. If you live in Big Sur you probably know the drill – Highway 1 will be closed to traffic until 1pm, but north – and southbound caravans will leave at pre-arranged times throughout the morning. [TCL]
