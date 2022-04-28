Hot Picks 04.28.22

Melting pot
The 13th Asian Festival celebrates the past and present of the Chinese, Japanese and Filipino communities that originated in the Salinas Chinatown area circa 1872, at a time when people of Asian origins were not widely accepted on the Monterey Peninsula. At the same time, the Salinas Valley’s agriculture industry needed labor, and Chinatown is where their cultures met and thrived. Thanks to the nonprofit Asian Cultural Experience, which is in charge of the Chinatown Revitalization Project, the center of this world – the historic Republic Café on Soledad Street – will be open for viewing during the festival. The hope is it will become a future cultural center. Prepare for lots of great food from all over Asia; each community venue will have its own exhibitions and demonstrations. Guided walking tours highlight the Buddhist Temple, Japan Town, Confucius Church and other key sites. [AP]
11am-3pm Saturday, April 30. Salinas’ Chinatown neighborhood: California, Calle Cebu, Lake and Soledad Streets. Free. 408-968-9081, salinasace.org/asian-festival.
Art All Around
What you need to know is that there will be miniature goats. Or at least the miniature goats are promised on Saturday, so go on Saturday. Or go on Sunday and take in a talk by artist Will Bulas about humor and art… up to you. What are we talking about? Oh, right. The Carmel Valley Art Association hosts a springtime art and craft fair at its location in the village. There will be food and wine; there will be art for sale; there will be a mosaic demo; there will be a gift basket raffle. But perhaps most importantly, as mentioned above, there will be miniature goats. [TCL]
11am-5pm Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1. Carmel Valley Art Association, 9 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley. cvartassoc.org.
Green Day
The first Earth Day happened on April 22, 1970, arguably launching the modern environmental movement (Rachel Carson, however, would like a word). At the time, the level of industrial pollution in the country was unimaginable by today’s standards, and at various events throughout the country, there were reportedly around 20 million people attending, approximately 10 percent of America’s population. A lot has changed since then, but one key fundamental has stayed the same: Due to ever-increasing greenhouse gas emissions, the planet continues on its trajectory toward environmental disaster. Fortunately there are some serious solutions in the works as well, and to that end, Sustainable Seaside is hosting its 11th annual Earth Day celebration, where attendees will have the option to test drive electric cars and get questions answered by experts about the nuances of owning one. There will be performances by a youth ensemble from local nonprofit Palenke Arts, as well as a “trashion” show, and various educational booths. Did we mention there will also be tomato starts? [DS]
1-4pm Saturday, April 30. City Hall lawn, 440 Harcourt Ave., Seaside. Free. sustainablemontereycounty.org.
Set Up
Urban Lounge has been up to some pretty cool stuff. They’ve planned musical performances and other events. But this time they’re just winging it. Well, technically they aren’t, but Monterey Comedy Improv is. The troupe carries no scripts. They have no routine. They simply take a suggestion from the audience and run with it, dragging some members of the crowd with them (voluntarily). From a few simple words they create comical skits and vignettes on the spot. Shout out “street corner” and “pizza” and they will… um… improv is hard. So leave it to the team of Rich Westbrook, Carrie Gerdes, Nick Villareal, Kimberly Rousseau, Laura Be, Julie Steelman, Paul Smith, Ann Larson, Ben Forest and Lee Garland to come up with something. Fast. And if you want to try improv yourself, shell out for the VIP package, which includes dinner and a lesson in thinking fast. [DF]
7:30pm Saturday, April 30. Urban Lounge, 1425 Munras Ave., Monterey. $22; $55/VIP package. 649-4771, urbankitchenmonterey.com.
Cuban Soul
Seaside’s Palenke Arts has gained a reputation in the county for highlighting multicultural artists and art forms, and hosting events accessible to the wider community. The latest example, Noche Cubana, comes with a bit of spice. Cuban-born and Bay Area-raised percussionist and singer Jesús Díaz brings his band, Jesús Díaz y su QBA, to CSUMB’s World Theater for an evening of dance-heavy, infectious Cuban music. Joining Díaz will be another well known percussionist, Kevin Ricard, a member of Jay Leno’s former Tonight Show band. His resume of studio credits is a list of who’s who in the music industry: B.B. King, Wayne Shorter, Kenny Loggins, Jill Scott and Enrique Iglesias, to name a few. [CN]
8-10pm Saturday, April 30. CSUMB World Theater, 100 Campus Circle, Seaside. $25. bit.ly/NocheCubana2022.
Garden Party
The Robinson Jeffers Tor House Foundation is again hosting its annual garden party – the first after a two-year, Covid-induced hiatus. “We are very excited to welcome people back,” says Elliot Ruchowitz-Roberts, president of the foundation. “Come climb the tower and listen to some music. It will be absolutely wonderful.” Guests will be able to walk through Tor House, which remains as it was when Robinson and Una Jeffers and their twin sons lived there; stroll through the gardens; stand by Thuban, the rock that is a cornerstone of the house, and look out to the vast Pacific; take photographs of both interiors and exteriors of Tor House and Hawk Tower; shop in the bookstore; learn about poet Robinson Jeffers and Tor House from knowledgeable docents; enjoy treats from Sweet Elena’s Bakery; watch plein air artists at work and a master weaver spinning yarn on the “walking wheel” brought to this country in 1847; and be treated to special musical programs – a bagpiper from the top of Hawk Tower, pianists playing Una’s fully restored 1904 Steinway Model O Grand Piano, and a fiddler accompanied by his sons playing Celtic music. A special treat is a book signing celebrating the publication of the Robinson Jeffers Family Travel Diaries: Vol. 1, by editor Deborah Whittlesey Sharp and Robinson’s grandson Lindsay Jeffers. [AP]
