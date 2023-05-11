Country Twang
Every spring, the small South County community of Parkfield swells from population 18 to thousands for a bluegrass extravaganza weekend. The 23rd annual Parkfield Bluegrass Festival brings acts like Missy Raines & Allegheny, the Eli West Trio and the John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project to the stage. Wear your cowboy boots (for the barn dances, Friday and Saturday night) and bring your instrument; there are workshops for banjo, fiddle, voice and more, and also on music appreciation and how to listen. [SR]
1:30pm Thursday, May 11-6pm Sunday, May 14. V6 Ranch, 1st and Oak, Parkfield. $115/four-day pass and camping; $25-$50/single-day pass. (805) 994-0929, parkfieldbluegrass.org.
Friday, May 12
Cultural Carnival
Tucked away in the Presidio, behind guarded gates, is perhaps the world’s premier language academy. And for one day each year it opens to the public and its students put on a show. Because students at the Defense Language Institute don’t just become fluent in whatever language they’re studying – they learn the history, culture and customs of a language’s native land. Starting at 10am and wrapping at 3pm – err, 1500 hours – students and their teachers put on cultural performances like Iranian Kurdish dance, Korean fan dance, Pangalay and Karatong dance and many, many more. The Army’s 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Horse Detachment will kick off the event with a horse riding show, and all throughout the day, guests can sample international dishes from a selection of more than 20 food vendors. No registration is required; the event happens at Soldier Field, and guests can park at the Presidio of Monterey Museum, where a shuttle will take visitors to the event. [DS]
10am-3pm Friday, May 12. Parking at Presidio of Monterey Museum, Corporal Ewing Road, Monterey. Free. dliflc.edu/languageday.
Lessons Learned
Former professional softball player and Salinas native Monica Abbott has only been retired from the game for a few months, but she’s already spending her newfound free time with fans of all ages – giving back to young girls through her scholarship fund, and sharing her story as an athlete through her memoir Rise and Shine: The Monica Abbott Story. Abbott hosts a meet-and-greet where you can get a signed copy of her new book, all about how her softball career took her to the Olympics and the professional U.S. team. Abbott’s work ethic stems from teachings from her elders – parents, teachers and coaches who guided her as she moved up. Now, she’s giving back to the community that raised her. Event attendees will be treated to a paella feast and a glass of wine. Children and young adults welcome. [KH]
5:30pm Friday, May 12. Twisted Roots, 12 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley. $45; $75/couple. 594-8282, monicaabbott.com.
Singing Voices
This spring, Monterey Peninsula Voices is collaborating with the choirs at Salinas High School and Pacific Grove High School. Their concert, “Stronger Together,” will be performed in two locations, three times total, with many classic works by the best-known 20th-century American choral composers, from Tim Hayden (“Be A Light”), Frank Ticheli (“Earth Song”) and Mark Miller (“Love Will Rise Again”) through Pinkzebra (“Heroes and Dreamers”). Some songs will be performed by individual choruses; some will be sung combined. [AP]
7pm Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13; 2pm Sunday, May 14. The Friday show is at Salinas High School, 726 S. Main St., Salinas; and two others take place at Santa Catalina School, 1500 Mark Thomas Drive, Monterey. $30. 296-2211, mpvoices.org.
Saturday, May 13
Plant and Garden
“Spring After The Rain” is the theme of the 52nd annual Carmel Valley Garden Club’s Spectacular Garden Show – and a fitting theme it is. Local gardeners are encouraged to enter their prize flowers and plants in the professionally judged flower exhibition, with ribbons awarded to winners in many categories. There is a plant sale, silent auction and a chance to meet local plant-and-garden vendors. Visitors can win deals by bidding on great restaurants, adventures and other prizes in the auction held both Saturday and Sunday, with new items each day. After all that browsing, the cafe and bar can provide some refreshment – Hidden Valley Cafe will serve food, wine and beer. [AP]
10am-4pm Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14. Hidden Valley Music Seminars, 104 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. Free; parking $1. Visit cvgc.clubexpress.com for a detailed schedule.
A Walk to Remember
Over 115 years ago, a thriving fishing community was perched along Monterey Bay where the Hopkins Marine Station is now located in Pacific Grove. It was made up of entrepreneurial Chinese families who crossed an ocean to find a new life catching and processing the bay’s plentiful squid to import back to China. That all came to an end in 1906 when a fire destroyed the village and local white leaders blocked the Chinese families from rebuilding. Over 10 years ago, a determined direct descendant of one of the families, Gerry Low-Sabado, gathered together people for a Walk of Remembrance, that follows along the Recreation Trail from Lovers Point to the site of the one-time village. Low-Sabado died in 2021, but her legacy of remembrance and celebration of the Chinese who once lived and contributed to the rich tapestry of the Monterey region lives on. [PM]
1pm Saturday, May 13. Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History, 165 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. Free. pgmuseum.org/wor, 648-5716.
Sunday, May 14
Birds of a Feather
Two months after Pajaro was devastated by flooding, the people of the North Monterey County community still need all the help they can get. Enter Backyard Birds, a Santa Cruz-based Americana band that brings vocal harmonies, ukuleles and mandolin to its oeuvre of country, jazz and pop tunes. On Mother’s Day, the Birds will play a special benefit show at Aromas Grange, with a portion of proceeds going to Watsonville nonprofit Community Bridges – one of the key local organizations providing aid on the ground in Pajaro (Spanish translation: “bird”). Enjoy some lovely music while helping the relief efforts. [RM]
4:30pm Sunday, May 14. Aromas Grange, 400 Rose Ave., Aromas. $20/in advance, $25/at the door. eventbrite.com/e/567084052667.
Tuesday, May 16
Sing Out
Did you spend some of the pandemic honing your standup comedy routine in front of the mirror? Do you have a relentless desire to sing in the shower? Or maybe you’re an old pro. Either way, it’s probably past time you shared your creative performative talents with an audience. Musicians, poets, comics, troubadours – all are welcome at this weekly open mic night, hosted by singer Casey Frazier. Of course, part of what makes performance art succeed is the presence of an audience, and there’s a role for audience members too. Show up to perform or just to listen in. Signups happen at the event; participants change every week. [SR]
7:30-9:30pm every Tuesday. Links Club, Carmel Plaza (Ocean and Mission), Carmel. Free. 250-7816, linksclubgolf.com.
Wednesday, May 17
Campbell is Coming
Dirty Knobs are a common household problem. In this lecture, renovation expert Mike Campbell… had you fooled until we mentioned the legendary musician, didn’t we? There’s no way around it: rock would suffer without Campbell’s touch. Rolling Stone named him one of the top 100 guitar players. He’s in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, he has recorded with such greats as Stevie Nicks, Johnny Cash, Don Henley, Bob Dylan and Aretha Franklin. Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs are on their second album. With The Dirty Knobs, Campbell presents rock in a grittier form, drawing influence from the era when polish was less important than raucous spirit. Hmm… polish. Just the thing for dirty knobs. [DF]
