Fair Well
There are five components that make up a fair. You have to have wild, spinning, twirling carnival rides. Foods on a stick in unimaginable combinations are a must, as well. Livestock should be everywhere, from fluffy rabbits to longhorn cattle. And there needs to be a queen, in this case Miss Salinas Valley Fair Carli Hammond, to manage it all. That’s four. There should be one more. Oh, yeah – people! Something like 40,000 fairgoers attend the Salinas Valley Fair every year, or they did. The event is back in the saddle after a two-year Covid hiatus, and it’s likely those crowds will be back in droves for the rides, the donut burgers, arts and crafts, exhibits, baking contests and even the livestock auction. Think that piece of meat looks good on the hoof? You can buy it. May 12 is the last day to purchase all-day carnival ride wristbands for a discounted price. It’s also kids’ day. May 14 is both seniors’ day and armed forces day. Sunday is the last fun day. [DF]
11am-10pm Thursday, May 12 through Sunday, May 15. Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, 625 Division St., King City. $12/adults; $8/ages 6-17, 60 and over; free/children ages 5 and under. 385-3243, salinasvalleyfair.com.
Art Fest
Carmel Art Festival is back this year for its 27th year. This plein air event has been attracting art collectors and top painters in the nation since 1993. While the painters work to recreate some of the Peninsula’s most stunning scenery, visitors are encouraged to make their way to Carmel’s Devendorf Park for three days of events. Friday also marks the start of the sculpture in the park exhibition with works from a variety of Carmel galleries displayed outdoors and the much anticipated return of Steven Whyte’s live sculpture demonstration. A series of musical performances take the stage beginning on May 13. The festival also includes a kids art table staffed by the Youth Arts Collective, a photography exhibit celebrating Carmel’s artistic heritage from photographer Randy Tunell, and a screen-printing station. Sunday brings the quick draw competition with selected artists creating works in just 30 minutes. [AP]
All day Friday, May 13 to Sunday, May 15. Devendorf Park, 6th and Mission, Carmel, 626-4000, carmelartfestivalcalifornia.com.
Seeing Stars
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away… scratch that. The galaxy in this parody version of Star Wars is right here, right now. Yes, there are lots of elements that will make the iconic trilogy recognizable – there are lightsabers, for example. There’s also live music, original choreography and a lot more skin in the game, er, on stage, than in the original Star Wars. This light-hearted take (but expect serious acting, as with all things Paper Wing) is a burlesque edition. Burlesque meets parody meets jedis here for a scintillating take on a classic tale. [SR]
8pm Friday and Saturday May 13-14. Paper Wing Theatre & Supper Club, 711 Cannery Row suite #i, Monterey. $25. 905-5684, paperwing.com.
Two-Wheel Tango
If you think black leather and guys nicknamed Dog or Tank when you think motorcycles, then The Quail Motorcycle Gathering will come as a surprise – a very pleasant one, too. This is a showcase of fine food, select wines and the evolution of the two-wheel ride. Some 350 bikes will be parked on the fairways of the Quail Lodge and Golf Club: American, European, Japanese, customs and choppers, scooters and racers and plenty of antiques and rarities. New this year (after a Covid-related pause) are food trucks for those who don’t want full hospitality access tickets – which are sold out, anyway – and a collection of hilarious mini bikes. [DF]
10am-4pm Saturday, May 14. Quail Lodge & Golf Club, 8205 Valley Greens Drive, Carmel. $55; $15/children; full hospitality access sold out. 620-8879, quaillodge.com.
Walk of Remembrance
“The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice,” Martin Luther King Jr. once said. In Pacific Grove, the arc spanned 116 years between a suspicious fire in 1906 that burned a busy fishing village founded by Chinese immigrants and recent events that led to consideration of an official public apology by the city for residents’ racist treatment surrounding the fire. (A vote on the apology by the Pacific Grove City Council was scheduled for May 11, after the Weekly’s deadline.) The apology sprouted thanks in large part to seeds planted years ago by Gerry Low-Sabado, a fifth-generation descendant of villagers. In 2011, Low-Sabado founded the Walk of Remembrance, an annual event to remember and honor the Chinese villagers and their contributions to the Monterey Bay community. The 1-mile walk starts at the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History and follows the Rec Trail until it reaches the site of the village, what is now the Hopkins Marine Station. [PM]
1pm-4pm Saturday, May 14. Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History, 165 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. Free. 648-5716, pgmuseum.org/wor. Registration on Eventbrite is encouraged: bit.ly/WalkofRemembrance.
Hollerin’ Hootenanny
There is something extremely pleasing about the word “hootenanny.” It has a good sound, and great mouthfeel. And then there’s the meaning – “an informal gathering with folk music and sometimes dancing” – which is pleasing too. For the past 25 years, 30-50 people have gathered once every two months at the Pacific Grove Art Center for a hootenanny that claims to be “the largest and longest-lasting community sing-along on the West Coast.” The past two years have been bereft of this event for obvious reasons, but the great news is that now it is coming back. Expect to sing (or play!) folk, blues, classic rock and showtunes, meet new people and have an excuse to say the word “hootenanny.” [TCL]
7-9:30pm Saturday, May 14. Pacific Grove Art Center, 568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. Free. For more information contact vselby@sbcglobal.net.
Shakespeare in a Bar
There’s a new theater company in town, and it is launching with a daring and unusual production. New Canon Theatre Co., a performing arts nonprofit working from found and temporary spaces, presents an abridged version of William Shakespeare’s Henry V… in a bar. That bar is Pearl Hour, so we know there will be excellent libations, and the cover charge at the door will go to support two nonprofits working for Ukraine relief. It’s a great opportunity to support a good cause and get a first look at what New Canon is all about – which includes, as the name may suggest, “daring re-imaginings of the established classical and contemporary canons.” [TCL]
