Hot Picks 05.25.23

Thursday, May 25
Quilt colors
Come to the sun-soaked terrace at Nepenthe Restaurant for an afternoon of color and delight.
Kaffe Fassett is a San Francisco-born, U.K.-based artist who is best known for his colorful designs in the decorative arts – needlepoint, patchwork, knitting, painting and ceramics. While still a child, Fassett renamed himself after an Egyptian boy character from the book Boy of the Pyramid by Ruth Fosdick Jones. Fassett will be in Big Sur to sign his latest book, Timeless Themes. This colorful book is full of new quilt designs inspired by some of his classic patterns. Kaffe is also a child of one of Nepenthe’s founders. There will also be performances featuring the wild and wonderful BiG SuRCuS. [AP]
2-5pm Thursday, May 25. Nepenthe Restaurant, 48510 Highway 1, Big Sur. Free. 667-2345, nepenthe.com.
Saturday, May 27
Humor Us
We can’t tell you what to expect when the Forest Theater hosts its popular Comedy in the Forest event. Yeah, yeah – hilarity. There will be plenty of that, guaranteed. We can also say with confidence that Rich Westbrook both directs and takes to the stage. We’re also good on time, date and location. But that’s all we got for now, because the Forest Theater Guild has asked Monterey Comedy Improv to do the honors and there’s just no telling where the troupe will take a skit. The script… well, there is none. They take cues tossed randomly from audience members and go from there. So there’s no real way to preview the show. Just know that you will be laughing. [DF]
7pm Saturday, May 27. Outdoor Forest Theater, Santa Rita Street and Mountain View Avenue, Carmel. $22; $17/seniors, military, teachers. 626-1681, foresttheaterguild.org.
Full-On Jazz
Peter Barnes Martin had a life as a performing jazz musician in New York City – but then came the pandemic. Disruption followed, as it did for many of us, and ultimately, in January 2021, Martin and his fiancee Stephanie Chamberlain moved to Monterey. New in town, Martin wasted no time in getting involved in the local music scene, joining groups and playing regularly at Pearl Hour, Puma Road Winery, etc. He also began singing in addition to playing jazz guitar, and has now released a self-produced debut album fittingly titled Anywhere is Home. Hear him, and a full ensemble, at Other Brother Beer Co. this weekend. [TCL]
7:30pm Saturday, May 27. Other Brother Beer Co., 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com.
Saturday, May 27-Monday, May 29
Booking It
Big Sur residents must be big readers. Every year they collectively donate thousands of books for a book sale organized by the Friends of the Library for the Big Sur branch of the Monterey County Free Libraries and held every Memorial Day weekend. Residents from all over also donate homemade baked goods for an old-fashioned bake sale. “It’s a long Big Sur tradition,” says Rebecca Felker, a member of the Friends’ board of directors, of the combo book and bake sale event. Felker says there are all different genres of books for all ages of readers organized on the library’s lawn. “It’s a really nice way to come down the coast and support a local event, eat some good pastries and buy some good books,” she says. Book prices are low, starting at around $1.50. Collectible books are priced higher. All book sale proceeds go to support the library. Proceeds from the bake sale go to the Big Sur Grange. And a little sugar high goes to support readers in enjoying their newest finds. [PM]
10am-4pm Saturday-Monday, May 27-29. Monterey County Free Libraries Big Sur branch, at Ripplewood Resort, 47047 Highway 1, Big Sur. 647-7660.
Sunday, May 28
All in the Family
Bestselling author Karen Joy Fowler, of The Jane Austen Book Club fame, returned last year with Booth – a historical novel that delves into the familial backstory of Abraham Lincoln’s infamous assassin. This weekend, West Coast literary organization To the Lighthouse and its founder, Jennifer Carson, host Fowler for a conversation about the novel, which was longlisted for the 2022 Booker Prize. The discussion will be followed by a book signing. [RM]
5-6:30pm Sunday, May 28. The Bookworks, 667 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. Free; registration requested. 372-2242, tothelighthouse.net/events.
Sunday Chill
The Salty Seal is a locals-friendly oasis on touristy Cannery Row, with a large and inviting patio (with heat lamps, a necessity), and 14 beers on tap. The bar also features a regular rotation of local musical talent, and this week kicks off a new Sunday series, “Reggae Chill Vibes.” Keith Batlin’s wide-ranging vocals are reminiscent of some of the iconic names – Bob Marley, Robert Plant, Jimi Hendrix – and he’s here to serenade a chill conclusion to your weekend. [SR]
8-11pm Sunday, May 28. The Salty Seal Brewpub and Sports Bar, 653 Cannery Row, Monterey. No cover; $5/reserved seating. 920-2327, saltysealpub.com.
Monday, May 29
Honor and Remember
The United States Coast Guard Station in Monterey hosts a solemn, reflective event in honor of Memorial Day. During the event, all the names of the military veterans who died over the past year will be read aloud. Afterward, a wreath will be tossed into the bay. Mark the morning of this federal holiday by remembering those who have passed – the event is open to the public. [TCL]
10:15am Monday, May 29. Coast Guard Pier, 100 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. Free. uscg.mil.
Pops Top
How much would you expect to pay to see a full 40-piece orchestra, supported by an outstanding choir as well as a violin soloist, Laura Burien, perform? No, not hundreds of dollars – at least not this time. The 36th annual Monterey County Pops! Memorial Day Concert is free. So you get the orchestra and the Monterey Peninsula Gospel Community Choir performing classics of Americana, rousing marching tunes (yes, John Philip Sousa) and favorites from musicals and the canon of traditional melodies. Burien will play some foot-stomping fiddle tunes. Free… we said that already. The whole thing is directed by Dr. Carl Christensen and, of course, honors those who fell in service to our country. If you can’t make it to the Monterey City Hall lawn, the concert will also be streamed on the Pops website – also free. [DF]
1-3pm Monday, May 29. Monterey City Hall lawn, 580 Pacific St., Monterey. Free. 484-5511, montereycountypops.org.
Wednesday, May 31
Country Crooner
Country music lovers rejoice, because Ashely McBryde is coming to the Golden State Theatre. Known for her powerful live performances, McBryde’s heartfelt storytelling and relatable lyrics have been resonating with audiences all over the country. Her latest album, Lindeville, is a concept album centering on a fictional town that’s home to the various characters McBryde sings about. Come see her compelling songwriting and strong vocals up close in a historic, local venue. [KH]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.