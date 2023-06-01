Hot Picks 06.01.23

(top): This year’s La Merienda, a Californio-inspired party benefiting the Monterey History & Art Association, celebrates Monterey’s 253rd birthday. (bottom): Pianist Jura Margulis brings works by Beethoven, Chopin, Scarlatti and more to a concert at Hidden Valley Theatre in Carmel Valley. (left): The seventh annual Palenke Arts Festival includes performances by Sambadá (a Brazilian band with cumbia and merengue tunes), the Na Haumana Polynesian Dance Ensembles, a hula school based in Marina and much more.