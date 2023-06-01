Hot Picks 06.01.23

Thursday, June 1
Volume Up
The Weekly invites you to deep conversations about the craftsmanship and inspiration of different artists, community leaders and other special guests. Each month, you’ll be able to learn more about the creative process behind various projects and exhibitions. June’s special guest kicking off this new series, Mic’d Up at The Press Club, is award-winning screenwriter James Patrick Dillon. His latest work captures the biography of author and Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl (1905-97). Dillon has created a movie script titled Viktor – 119104, focusing on the years 1937-43, which were both the happiest and the most tragic in Frankl’s life as he lost most of his family. Dillon will discuss his script, Frankl and the future movie in an interview followed by a Q&A (see more, p. 34). [KH]
12:30-1:30pm Thursday, June 1. The Creperie Café @ The Press Club, 1123 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. Free. 394-5656 ext. 138, mcweekly.com/pressclub.
Spring Sounds
Youth Orchestra Salinas is tuning up for its upcoming spring concert, during which dozens of kids, from elementary to high school, and their instructors will delight listeners with an ensemble of classical and banda/mariachi music. The mariachi/banda group will play and sing popular regional Mexican music including the “La Boda Del Huitlacoche,” a song that went viral on TikTok last year. YOSAL’s mariachi group is made up of advanced student musicians; it’s unique because it includes instruments that aren’t common in the genre. [CJ]
7pm Thursday, June 1. Sherwood Hall, 940 Main St., Salinas. Free; registration required. 756-5335, bit.ly/yosalspring2023.
Best in Bluegrass
“We Needed This Ride,” by top bluegrass band Chris Jones and the Night Drivers, is a track on their latest album Make Each Second Last, and it opens with a piece of optimism mixed with wisdom: “Full of hope, we make our way down this open road, our regrets are left back in the dust.” Jones sings the lyrics in a smooth, confident tone while playing guitar, as the voices of bandmates Mark Stoffel (mandolin), Marshall Wilborn (bass) and Grace Vant’ Hof (banjo) masterfully harmonize along with him. That’s what more than two decades of singing and playing together will do: create a synergy that is hard to duplicate by less accomplished musicians. The band has attracted some rave reviews – and now rides into Monterey to share original bluegrass music that has deep roots in tradition but carries a modern feel. [PM]
7pm Thursday, June 1. Monterey United Methodist Church, 1 Soledad Drive, Monterey. $35/ages 16 and up; free/ages 15 and under. larry@otteropry.org, otteropry.org.
All That Jazz
Danish-born violinist Mads Tolling initially gained renown through his work with jazz bassist Stanley Clarke and string ensemble Turtle Island Quartet, winning two Grammy awards for his work with the latter. In more recent years, Tolling has partnered with jazz pianist Colin Hogan; the pair met through San Francisco’s jazz scene and have since become frequent collaborators, with Hogan joining Tolling’s group, Mads Tolling & The Mads Men. This week, Tolling and Hogan will make the trip down to Sand City’s SandBox, where they will perform songs from the group’s album Playing the 60s, as well as standards, originals and even Danish folk tunes. [RM]
7-9pm Thursday, June 1. SandBox, 440 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. $40; $30/students and military. sandboxsandcity.com.
Friday, June 2
Margulis in the Valley
This is the 16th time pianist Jura Margulis returns to give a concert at Hidden Valley Music Seminars in Carmel Valley. The program includes sonatas by Scarlatti and Beethoven, polonaises by Chopin and List, and Strauss’ “Concert Arabesques.” Margulis’ father and grandfather were pianists and pedagogues – methodical piano pedagogy is an integral part of his artistic vision. Born in Russia, he was raised and musically educated in Germany. In 1994, he moved to the United States to study with Leon Fleisher at the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore and made the U.S. his home. As a chamber musician, Margulis is a founding member of the Margulis Family Trio and has performed with Dmitry Sitkovetsky, Lilya Zilberstein, the soloists of the Moscow Virtuosi, members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Moscow String Quartet. [AP]
7:30pm Friday, June 2. Hidden Valley Theatre, 104 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. $25. 659-3115, hiddenvalleymusic.org.
Saturday, June 3
Party Time
Happy 253rd birthday, Monterey. That’s the message from the team behind La Merienda, which this year hosts its 92nd installation of this annual event that celebrates Monterey’s Californio history. There is barbecue and there is cake – to be cut ceremoniously with a historic sword, of course – and there is 18th-century attire to help create an immersive cultural experience. Proceeds from this event go to support the Monterey History & Art Association; ticket sales are closed, but of course anyone can wish the city of Monterey a happy birthday. [SR]
11:15am-3pm Saturday, June 3. Memory Garden next to Custom House Plaza, Monterey. $125; $100/MHAA members; ticket sales closed. 277-0796, montereyhistory.org.
Going Long
It’s likely that very few of you are Giants fans. You may love the national pastime, but the Giants? Nah. If you’re about to raise a protest and profess your admiration for J.D. Davis, we’d like to point out that he plays for San Francisco – we’re talking about the Yomiuri Giants of the Nippon Professional Baseball league. And if you would like to find out just how baseball became so popular in Japan, the Japanese American Citizens League of the Monterey Peninsula welcomes historian Kerry Yo Kanagawa to explain it all in a talk titled “Bridge Across the Pacific: American Japanese Baseball Pioneers.” Kanagawa has written books and produced documentaries on the topic and is a director of the Nisei Baseball Research Project. He knows his stuff. [DF]
1-3pm Saturday, June 3. JACL Hall, 424 Adams St., Monterey. Free. 648-8830, jaclmonterey.org.
Sondheim Feast
Sondheim means Broadway. And this exciting concert of 20 amazing Broadway songs by Stephen Sondheim is tailored specially for The Western Stage. Sondheim (1930-2021) was one of the most important figures in 20th-century musical theater. He kept writing and composing for over 50 years, delivering the music and lyrics for shows like Anyone Can Whistle and Into the Woods. Songs from these two shows, and over a dozen more, will be presented by The Western Stage. Sondheim expert Joanne Gordon serves as director and Don Dally as music director, with Jacqueline Aguilar-Madrigal, John G. Bridges and Kathy Cusson on stage. [AP]
7:30pm Saturdays, 2pm Sundays, June 3-23. The Western Stage, 411 Central Ave., Salinas. $30. 755-6816, westernstage.com.
Sunday, June 4
Art Party
Maybe some art venues feel stale or pretentious to you. Shed all of those ideas and envision a purely joyful, inclusive, come-as-you-are way of immersing in art, and you get a sense of the welcoming community space that is the Palenke Arts Festival. This year’s event (the seventh annual) includes performances by Sambadá (a Brazilian band with cumbia and merengue tunes), Calpulli Tonalehqueh (Mexican dancers), the Na Haumana Polynesian Dance Ensemble, a hula school based in Marina, and Afro-Jarocho ensemble Son de Fandango. That’s a long way of saying you should wear your dancing shoes, and also check out children’s art activities, live art demos, info booths and food vendors, and soak up the spirit of community. [SR]
