Hot Picks 06.08.23

Friday, June 9-Sunday, June 11
Carving Out a New Tradition
The Monterey Bay Jade Festival is back, this year with exciting new additions to the usual booths – there are over 40 exhibitors – dedicated to this illustrious gemstone. On the first night of the three-day festival, organizers are hosting an exclusive screening of the film Circle of Life by photographer and storyteller Andrew B. Matheson. The film uncovers the intriguing and sometimes mysterious world of jade, sharing stories of its history and cultural significance and explaining how it’s formed within the Earth and later transformed into works of art. Then on Saturday and Sunday, the festival presents the inaugural Georg Schmerholz Jade Carving and Natural Stone Exhibition, named for the master sculptor and jade artist. Now is your chance to see up-close how jade is crafted into exquisite jewelry and artwork. [PM]
Festival: 1-7pm Friday, June 9; 10am-6pm Saturday, June 10; 10am-4pm Sunday, June 11 at Custom House Plaza, Monterey. Free. Film: 7pm Friday, June 9 at Stanton Center Theatre, 5 Custom House Plaza. Free/general admission; $20/VIP table. Exhibition runs Friday and Saturday, inside Stanton Center; free. montereybayjadefestival.org.
Saturday, June 10
Well Isn’t That Special
Is Bay Area native Dana Carvey the funniest person on Earth? Maybe. Is there anyone else on the planet who does funnier impressions? Definitely not. Those who came of age in the 1980s and ’90s know Carvey from his classic characters on Saturday Night Live – the Church Lady and Hans (from Hans and Franz) stand out, but don’t sleep on “Massive Head Wound Harry,” which is a classic that still holds up. By the time you’re reading this, the show is probably sold out (as of the time of writing this, there are no adjacent seats left), which is a shame for anyone who hasn’t had a chance to experience Carvey’s comedy yet. But, pro tip: In the summer of 2019, on the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast, Conan dropped several episodes of a “Deep Dive with Dana Carvey.” It’s probably the funniest piece of podcasting ever recorded. The bit where Carvey does impressions of Elvis, Hitler and the Kennedys in a bunker (Obama also makes a cameo) will make you buckle over in laughter. [DS]
8pm Saturday, June 10. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $89 (for the tickets that remain as of press time). 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
Sunday, June 11
Salinas Voices
Salinas Juneteenth celebrates its third anniversary prior to the big festival (which will be held Saturday, June 17) by hosting an intergenerational panel where Black Salinas residents will share their history in Salinas, its impacts, legacy and future. The event is part of Unheard Voices, the Salinas Edition – presented by independent production studio Wave Street Studios. “We want people to be educated, we want people to be represented, we want to represent ourselves and have a space to know that there is room for us here,” says event organizer Michaela Barbara Miller. Join the in-person audience for free, or catch a livestream. [CJ]
2pm Sunday, June 11. Wave Street Studios, 774 Wave St., Monterey. Free. The event will be livestreamed at wavestreetlive.com/browse.
Dance through time
A burlesque show is a little different than other dance shows – you can expect expert moves ranging from pointe ballet to twerking. Burlesque also reveals the body in a celebration of its form, so you can also expect to see thighs, butts, bellies and boobs, in all their glorious, diverse beauty. The Carmel Delights know how to have fun with a theme, and tonight’s show is dubbed “Time Machine Burlesque: Interdimensional Sexiness!” Expect dancers to take you back as far as prehistoric times and forward thousands of years into the future. What these eras have in common is they’re embodied by dancers who are having a great time, meaning audiences will too. [SR]
8:30-10pm Sunday, June 11. Other Brother Beer Co., 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. $15/advance; $20/door. carmeldelights.com.
Wednesday, June 14
Genealogy Greenies
Do you know your family’s history? We’re talking beyond the last three generations, when everything was pen and paper. Genealogy can be tough to navigate for beginners, and with all of the available resources out there it can be overwhelming to find the best ones for your journey. Learn from someone who’s been there before. The Salinas Public Library is offering a genealogy basics workshop virtually for everyone to attend. Find out which resources people use the most, how to gather additional details from family and friends, and how to make the most of the internet in this digital age. [KH]
5:30-7pm Wednesday, June 14. Virtual event. Free. Register at bit.ly/40lJ5Kr.
Shake Your Botti
Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie – they were pretty good. But put the rare Martin Committee trumpet in the right hands and it delivers spellbinding magic. And to experience that, you need Chris Botti. His trumpet is from the big band era. Its mouthpiece dates back to the Jazz Age. Its voice, when Botti plays, conjures the greatest of those sounds, with his own intricate power. No wonder some guy named Sinatra asked him to tour when Botti was still a college student – Chris Botti is in a league all his own. [DF]
7:30pm Wednesday, June 14. Sunset Center, San Carlos and 9th, Carmel. $65-$115. 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org.
Wednesday, June 14-Sunday, June 18
juneteenth on screen
The Monterey History and Art Association presents a Juneteenth Film Festival to celebrate and amplify the richness of Black stories and uplift the voices of Black storytellers across both feature films and short films. Expect five days of 12 films and selected shorts. The event honors Black actors/actresses, writers, directors and filmmakers through films that present compelling stories and educate on racism and Black history. Titles include Black Fist, a blaxploitation crime drama from 1975, as well as The River Niger, a 1976 movie about a series of crises in an American Black family. Proceeds from ticket sales go to the Juneteenth Coalition, an alliance of activists that fights injustice and systemic racism in Monterey County. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each screening. [AP]
