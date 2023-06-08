Hot Picks 06.08.23

(top): Carmel Delights brings “Time Machine Burlesque: Interdimensional Sexiness!” to Other Brother on June 11. (bottom): Chris Botti is a very famous trumpeter, having even won a Grammy in 2013. He was also once named one of the 50 most beautiful people by People magazine. (left): Comedian Dana Carvey is a very funny guy – he performs Saturday, June 10 at Golden State Theatre.