Hot Picks 06.09.22

Consumerism With a Conscience
Despite its convenience, the boom in online shopping through sites such as Amazon has also triggered a boom in single-use plastic packaging headed for the landfill. This issue has reached state lawmakers in the form of AB 2026, a bill passed by the Assembly in May that would significantly reduce this type of plastic packaging; it now awaits approval from the State Senate. But legislation is only one prong of the effort toward diverting unnecessary and harmful waste into our environment – consumers play a role as well. The Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History is hosting a panel on conscious consumerism, featuring a local panel of waste-conscious retailers and a sustainability officer with the Monterey Bay Aquarium. [CN]
7-8:30pm Thursday, June 9. Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History, 165 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. Free. 648-5716, pgmuseum.org.
Green With Envy
Big Sur is the number-one area of California to find jade – specifically nephrite jade – boasting the world’s only known underwater deposit just off the coast. For centuries, the stone’s allure has attracted rockhounds, collectors, jewelers and artists who prize the stone for its beauty and its ability to be carved into myriad shapes and contours, from simple to intricate. (Early peoples also believed jade had healing properties.) Some of those who love jade have come together in a nonprofit, Jade Events Unlimited, where the mission is to educate the public about why jade is significant to California, and promote jade collecting, jewelry, carvings, sculptures and studies. A few years ago they created the Monterey Bay Jade Festival, a three-day event at Custom House Plaza featuring vendors eager to share the beauty of jade, both nephrite and jadeite, as well as their expert information. There is something for everyone – specimens, jewelry and works of art at every price point. [PM]
1-7pm Friday, June 10; 10am-6pm Saturday, June 11; 10am-4pm Sunday, June 12. Custom House Plaza, Monterey. Free. montereybayjadefestival.org.
Breaking the Cycle
Part of the heartbreak of America’s gun violence epidemic is that it just keeps on happening. But instead of resignation, a new generation of activists is feeling hopeful, and they are rising up to demand change. Young people who have survived mass shootings in their schools are tired of this perpetual state of things, and they are doing something about it. Four years ago, high school students in Parkland, Florida, organized a national March For Our Lives, calling on lawmakers to do something. They are organizing another event this week, inviting people of all ages, all across the country, to make their voices heard in some 300 marches and counting to deliver a powerful message: “No more school shooting drills. No more burying loved ones. No more American exceptionalism in all the wrong ways.” [SR]
10am-noon Saturday, June 11. Window on the Bay Park, 588 Del Monte Blvd., Monterey. Free. marchforourlives.com.
Museum Guide
Take advantage of an opportunity to tour through the exhibition “The Fire of Heaven: Enrique Martínez Celaya and Robinson Jeffers” with an expert on everything Jeffers. Join Elliot Ruchowitz-Roberts, the president of Tor House Foundation, a nonprofit devoted to the legacy of twentieth century poet, who was the architect and the builder of Tor House in Carmel, and the titan of Californian poetry. Martínez Celaya is a painter and sculptor, who devoted the whole exhibit to his fascination with Jeffers and his poetry. Ruchowitz-Roberts will recite the poetry that inspired the title of this exhibition and share in-depth knowledge about how Jeffers has influenced the artist and his practice for nearly two decades. [AP]
2pm Saturday, June 11, Monterey Museum of Art, 599 Pacific St. $20/general admission; $5/MMA members. 372-5477, bit.ly/TorHouseMMATour.
Vegan Salinas
Urban Arts Collaborative in Salinas is about creating community through the arts, but that takes on a rather expansive definition. The group hosts a vegan pop-up with food for sale, as well as a panel with discussions around healing, fungi, crystals and stones. There is a visual art exhibition simultaneously in the space, specifically curated to give voice and visibility to the LGBTQ+ community (June is Pride Month). The event involves the Forging for Peace Tribe, a collective of plant based plant medicine healers who stand for human rights, protecting the Earth, plant medicine, and animal and plant liberation. They offer experience in foraging for food, mushroom cultivation, plant-based foods, herbs and fungi, stones and crystals, indigenous ceremonies, healing family trauma and using plant medicine. If you prefer to simply sample a few flavors from local vendors, that’s available too. [AP]
2pm-7pm Saturday, June 11. Urban Arts Collaborative Gallery, 21 Soledad St., Suite C, Salinas. Free admission; food for sale. 234-0096, urbanartsco.org.
Smothered
The Smothers Brothers are not always throwing political punchlines. The pair – Tom and Dick – are folk music satirists. Yet it was the jabs they threw at politicians, the conflict in Vietnam, at religion and issues of the day – particularly censorship – that people loved, and hated. LBJ made an angry call to the network about them. Nixon spied on them. CBS routinely censored words and skits from their television smash hit The Smothers Brothers Comedy Show and they fought back. Eventually CBS fired them, ending the show in 1969 and effectively making the brothers martyrs to the cause of free speech. Their performance at Golden State Theatre includes a little of everything. There will be comedy and music, video clips and an audience Q&A. Finally we can find out which brother mom liked best. [DF]
7pm Saturday, June 11. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $32-$62. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
Spectacular Variety
What do you get when the county’s leading circus performers, burlesque dancers, aerialists and an electric violinist join forces for one night? There’s only one way to find out. Carmel Delights Dance Company, BiG SuRCuS, local aerialist Erin Carey and electric violinist Razzvio are all lending their expertise and show-womanship to this variety show aimed at an adult audience. Attendees are encouraged to get there early and enjoy food and drinks at Hacienda. Then get ready for a night of sassy, athletic and original performances – this event promises to be spectacular and we’re sure it will deliver. [TCL]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.