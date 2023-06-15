Hot Picks 06.15.23

(top): Carmel Valley’s Folktale Winery is bringing four musical acts to the stage for the inaugural Live in the Vines summer festival. Among them is local-ish (Santa Cruz-based) band Wolf Jett, who are a rocking good time. (bottom): Hanif Panni’s art spans genres – from music to murals to digital art. He’ll present a little bit of everything at a gallery exhibit titled WONDIR. (left): Acclaimed queer poet Bianca Tonantzin Zamora presents her work at a Pride Month event at Palenke Arts in Seaside.