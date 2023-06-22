Hot Picks 06-22-23

Friday, June 23
One-Man Show
Love him or hate him, Adam Carolla has long carved out a place for himself on the American comedy scene. It’s now been quite a while since Carolla and Jimmy Kimmel caused a commotion with The Man Show on Comedy Central, and even longer since he and Dr. Drew started giving callers relationship advice on the radio program “Loveline” – but Carolla still keeps busy with film and TV projects, books, his eponymous podcast and, of course, stand-up comedy. He’ll be at the Golden State Theatre this week, and if you can put up with the nasal delivery and droning cancel culture critiques, there should be some laughs on offer. [RM]
8pm (doors open at 7pm) Friday, June 23. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $29-$79. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
Friday, June 23-Saturday, June 24
Young Pride
Who doesn’t know the time-honored tale of Simba finding his destiny with the help of a spunky lioness, self-centered meerkat and absent-minded warthog? It’s the story about the Circle of Life coming to ARIEL Theatrical with a cast of young performers ready to share their take on Simba’s story. If you’ve never watched The Lion King live on stage, you’re in for a treat. There’s nothing like a classic story being performed in front of a live audience to capture your attention, but The Lion King has always been known for its beautiful costumes, colorful set design and lovable characters taking the story to mainstream levels. Dozens of summer camp performers will take you to Pride Rock on a must-see journey. [KH]
7pm Friday, June 23 and 10am, 2pm and 7pm Saturday, June 24. ARIEL Theatrical, 320 South Main St., Salinas. $7-$9. 775-0976, arieltheatrical.org.
Saturday, June 24
Full Bloom
Several South County residents open their beautiful gardens to anthophiles (people who love flowers) so they can enjoy being surrounded by plants and flowers and get inspired to work on their own gardens. The nonprofit King City in Bloom hosts a tour of six Salinas Valley homes/gardens as part of King City’s Beautification Week. The tour is self-guided, so pick up some tickets from The Garden House on Canal Street and then take your time as you wind your way through the various properties – stop and smell the roses, so to speak. [CJ]
10am-3pm Saturday, June 24. The Garden House, 650 Canal St., King City. $25. 385-6811.
Arty Party
We’ve been glaring at screens too long – it’s time to tap into nature as well as our creative natures with what’s being called a “drop-in, art-making extravaganza” under the redwoods at Henry Miller Library. Big Sur artist Ruby Brown Dudley is leading the party, introducing a medium – on this day, it’s watercolor – and helping participants of all ages in making a collaborative piece, to be installed somewhere on the library’s forest property. Each participant will also be able to create a small piece of artwork to take home. All materials are provided; BYO lunch. This is the first of three extravaganzas: Saturday, July 15 the medium will be acrylic painting; Saturday, Aug. 12 is devoted to printmaking. [PM]
Noon-3pm Saturday, June 24. Henry Miller Memorial Library, 48603 Highway 1, Big Sur. Free; register online. 667-2574, henrymiller.org.
Humbled California
The Monterey Public Library Friends and Foundation is hosting authors Glenn Church (now District 2 county supervisor) and his wife, writer Kathryn McKenzie, discussing their 2020 book Humbled: How California’s Monterey Bay Escaped Industrial Ruin. It is the story of one of the opening battles of the modern environmental age. In early 1965, Humble Oil and Refining Company Co. (now ExxonMobil) planned to expand to the West Coast by building an oil refinery in the heart of some of California’s most beautiful coastline. Its top choice: Moss Landing. In a deeply divided community, Humble Oil got its permit to build, but it never would. The book captures in detail how a small environmental group bloomed into a mass movement using every means at its disposal. [AP]
2-3pm Saturday, June 24. Monterey Public Library, 625 Pacific St., Monterey. Free; $10/suggested donation. 646-3933, monterey.org/library.
Saturday, June 24-Sunday, June 25
Stage Reading
Get a sneak peek of what could be coming to the theater at the Western Stage with Pages on Stage – a series of staged readings of “titles of interest” for future seasons. This weekend’s reading is from the Julia Cho drama Aubergine, in which a successful Korean-American chef takes a break from his career to care for his dying father. The Hollywood Reporter called it “a moving meditation on love, loss, and the emotional power of food.” The reading takes place this weekend only – Saturday night and a Sunday matinee. Another reading, of Brown Face by Carissa Atallah, follows in July. [TCL]
7:30pm Saturday, June 24 and 2pm Sunday, June 25. Student Center, Hartnell College Main Campus, 411 Central Ave., Salinas. $18. 755-6816, westernstage.com.
Tuesday, June 27
Hollywood Stars
Roberto Barron was born and raised in Salinas, and now he’s a jack of all trades in the world of creative production in Hollywood. Throughout his work promoting artists and producing events and collaborating with the likes of Telemundo’s Latin American Music Awards, Gloria Trevi and Aracely Arambula, Barron has committed to a theme: helping Latino artists get connected in the entertainment industry to increase their odds of success. His quarterly series, “Breaking Into the Music Business,” explores the challenges with speakers who have succeeded in music, film and radio. Now Barron launches his new business, Industry Connexion, aimed at elevating and connecting Latino creators. [SR]
5-10pm Tuesday, June 27. In Los Angeles; stream the event at bit.ly/IndustryConnexion. Free. (310) 962-5172, therobertobarron.com.
Wednesday, June 28
Readers vs. Monsters
Good writing, both fiction and nonfiction, has the capability to transport readers, whether to a time in history or to the future, to another human’s life or to another world entirely. Award-winning author Tananarive Due is a master at creating worlds and bringing her readers there, and her newest collection of stories, The Wishing Pool, features a blend of genres – horror, science fiction, suspense – that bring readers to places familiar and imagined. There’s Gracetown, a magical town in the aftermath of a pandemic; there are monsters, some depicted as supernatural creatures and some much harder to eradicate, like racism. Due teaches classes about Black horror and Afrofuturism at UCLA, and brings insight from her latest collection to this author talk, hosted by the Salinas Public Library. [SR]
5-6pm Wednesday, June 28. Virtual event; register online. Free. 758-7311, jissellad@ci.salinas.ca.us, salinaspubliclibrary.org/AuthorTalk/TananariveDue.
Mobile Home
Never – we repeat, never – dust off a board game long buried in the basement. What could go wrong, you ask? Well, in Zathura: A Space Adventure, it results in a house with two bored children being launched into outer space, where things are suddenly no longer so dull. Pissed off aliens, out-of-control robots, hurtling pieces of space junk – you name it, they encounter it as they try to find a way to bring their house back home (you know, before father gets back from work to notice it’s missing). Let that be a warning. And relive the wild, rollicking, fantasy adventure from 2005 in the perfect setting: Outdoor Forest Theater. The movie (rated PG) is part of Forest Theater Guild’s Films in the Forest series. [DF]
