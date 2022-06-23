Hot Picks 06.23.22

Compose Like You Mean It
Would you like to improve your photography or painting skills in about an hour? You can do it online or in person. Vancouver-based photographer Paul Fremes has been giving photo workshops for over 20 years. Now, he presents a workshop titled “Secrets to Famous Images: A Journey of Discovery.” Understand how masters of painting created some of humanity’s greatest artistic achievements. Create your own original imagery. Change the way you see the world and art. Fremes knows what he’s doing – he has provided photographic services for organizations including Bard on the Beach, Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Vancouver Opera, Arts Club Theater and Ballet BC. [AP]
7-8pm Thursday, June 23. Sol Treasures, 519 Broadway St., King City. $20. 386-9809, soltreasures.com.
Working It
The nature of work and what it means and how it factors into our identities and sets us apart as modern humans is the subject of much economic theory, moral philosophy and debate. It’s also the subject of Working: A Musical, a far more entertaining way to engage in this meditation on work. The play is adapted from the book People Talk about What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do by Studs Terkl, and it follows a day in the life of regular Americans doing what regular Americans do: work. The original 2012 production has been updated with new songs, including by star Lin-Manuel Miranda (would love to see what a day in his work life looks like!). So take a break from work, sit back, and listen in. [SR]
7:30pm Friday and Saturday, 2pm Sunday, June 24-26. Western Stage Theater (at Hartnell College), 411 Central Ave., Salinas. $28. 755-6816, westernstage@hartnell.edu, westernstage.com.
Get Together, Give Back
Name a better way to spend a Saturday morning than out in nature, making some new friends – we’ll wait. If something comes to mind, well, great. You know what to do! But if not, and if we’ve got your attention, the Monterey Bay LGBTQ+ Network has a Pride Month opportunity for you. The group is hosting a morning of volunteer work in Fort Ord Dunes State Park, aimed at protecting the rare Monterey ceanothus from encroaching plants. BYO water, snacks and sun protection. Training, gloves and good company will be provided. [TCL]
9am-noon Saturday, June 25. Fort Ord Dunes State Park, end of 8th street, Marina. Contact samuel.winter@parks.ca.gov for more.
Weekend Sessions
Pacific Repertory Theatre begins its summer season with two one-performance-only concerts: “Saturday In The Park with Sondheim – A Tribute,” featuring the works of Stephen Sondheim; and “The Legends of Rock.” Sondheim was an American composer, songwriter and lyricist. PacRep performers JT Holmstrom, Velvet Piini, Jeff Hinderscheid, Lara Devin and Niki Moon perform over 30 Sondheim classics, drawn from his celebrated Broadway musicals. PacRep’s classic rock tribute concert, meanwhile, features artists Daniel Simpson, Malinda DeRouen and Lydia Lyons, with Davitt Felder, David Shultz and the Echo Boomers who re-create over 40 classic hits live on stage, including works by beloved performers like Elvis Presley, The Beatles and Fleetwood Mac. No matter your taste in music this weekend, there’s something for everyone. Both events take place at The Garden Stage (aka The Jack Payton Stage) at the Monterey County Fairgrounds. [AP]
4pm Saturday, June 25 and 2pm Sunday, June 26. Monterey County Fairgrounds, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. $25; $10/children. 622-0100, pacrep.org.
Patio Rock
Seaside’s Other Brother Beer Co. has recently refurbished its covered back patio space, The Wingtip, adding a stage and some lighting. And on Sunday it will welcome indie rock outfits artsick, Kids on a Crime Spree and Boyracer. It’s a chance to experience live music in its purest form: in a small, intimate setting where the bands aren’t just playing for a crowd – they’re a part of it. Other Brother’s beers will be flowing, and it being a weekend afternoon, the brewery will also be slinging micheladas as well as offering a bottomless mimosa deal. It’s summertime, roll. [DS]
1pm Sunday, June 26. Other Brother Beer Co., 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. $10 cover. 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com.
There Be Monsters
Let’s talk about monsters. Not the mythical ones hiding under your bed or at the edges of medieval maps, but the real monsters. You can hear them coming – their roars drown out every living sound. And their names suggest evil intent: Vendetta, Grave Digger, EarthShaker, Raminator, Megalodon. Hell, we don’t even know what those last two are, but they must be pretty nasty. Godzilla and Mothra would curl up into fetal positions if these guys approached. These 12,000-pound beasts return to the Salinas Sports Complex after a three-year pandemic break to battle it out in Monster Jam. The trucks – monster trucks – can fly over obstacles, tear up the course on two wheels, do back flips and more. And, yes, they can crush things, too.
Dozens of trucks compete in racing and skill events during an unbelievable day… except in this case, you will believe in monsters. [DF]
2pm Sunday, June 26. Salinas Sports Complex, 1034 Main St., Salinas. $15-$45. 800-771-8807, monsterjam.com.
New and Noteworthy
From Sunday, June 26 through Saturday, July 2, Hidden Valley in Carmel Valley will become the site of a week of creative development and collaboration for eight young emerging composers (plus two members of a composition faculty and four members of a performing faculty). This is the Emerging Composers Intensive, and while it is primarily aimed at a select few talents, there are ways anyone can get involved throughout the week. The two main concerts open to the public don’t happen until the end of the week, but events start right away on Sunday, June 26 with an open rehearsal from 2-6pm ($15). There are also three free classes open to the public – including a media training with Performance Today host Fred Child from 2-3:30pm on Wednesday, June 29, and two “discovery series” moderated conversations where emerging composers and faculty will take on topics like modern composition and how to turn life experiences into music. If you’re a music lover, this week almost certainly has something for you. [TCL]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.