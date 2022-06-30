Hot PIcks 06.30.22

First First Friday
Following in the footsteps of cities around the county and beyond, Monterey is finally getting in on the First Friday action. Come wander the streets and support local businesses – from free bike tuneups and basic repairs on-site for customers with extended hours at Adventures by the Sea to live music at Crepes of Brittany. The team from KRML (94.7 FM) will be broadcasting live at Peter B’s with plenty of swag and giveaways. Enjoy live music and wine tasting with local vocalist and guitarist Samuel Cauthorn from 5-6pm and local duo Songbird Meadow from 6-8pm in Puma Road at Portola Plaza. And that’s just the inaugural edition – the event is slated to repeat on the first Friday of every month. [AP]
5-8pm Friday, July 1. Around downtown Monterey and Portola Plaza, end of Alvarado Street. Free. 649-4511, portolahotel.com/attractions/first-friday-monterey.
Time for a Festa
It’s true that just about everyone is in Italy for summer vacation this year. But if you’re among those (like us) who are not, here’s an opportunity to get a little taste of Italy right in Oldtown Salinas. Festa Italia is a one-day street festival celebrating all things from the boot-shaped European country – from the food to the music to the family-centered culture. Come for the music stay for the spaghetti eating contest – or the other way around. [TCL]
11:30am-8:15pm Saturday, July 2. 200 block of Main Street, Salinas. Free; $50 for a wine tasting ticket. festaitaliasalinas.com.
Stunt Man
Bonsai began as a way to create realistic miniature trees for the filming of Godzilla and… nope, not even close. The tradition dates back at least 1,000 years. Bonsai is really a combination of art, craft and horticulture that can task even the masters as they create living sculptures from trees – real trees that would otherwise grow to normal heights. How do they do it? The Japanese American Citizens League hosts a demonstration by master bonsai instructor Katsumi Kinoshita. And he carries a lot of credentials: winner of the Kazari Bonsai Display Competition, declared a bonsai master by the Agricultural Society of Japan and the Golden State Bonsai Federation, sensei for at least three clubs (including the Monterey Bonsai Club). Maybe the bigger question is how does he find the time? Kinoshita will produce a collectible bonsai right before your eyes in about an hour. That’s how good he is. [DF]
1pm Saturday, July 2. Japanese American Citizens League, 424 Adams St., Monterey. Free. 648-8830, jaclmonterey.org.
Groovy Grove
If you had to choose between hot dogs, beer and live music, which would it be? In a perfect world you could have all three – and the beer garden at Lucy’s on Lighthouse is about as perfect as a world can be. The July lineup is packed, starting off with MeeZ and a set of original rock on July 2. Brad “Guitar” Wilson follows on July 3. Not sure what instrument the singer-songwriter plays (kidding), but he’s a roots music chart regular with a new album. And there’s more: On July 17, there’s a hot dog eating contest before Sub Atomix takes the stage – they say music is good for digestion. [DF]
2-4pm Saturday-Sunday, July 2-3. Lucy’s on Lighthouse, 1120 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. No cover. 920-2006, lucyspg.com.
Parade Around
No July Fourth is complete without a parade – that’s our story and we’re sticking to it. The good news is that Monterey’s annual Fourth of July parade is back after a pandemic hiatus. Check out the festive floats on Alvarado Street, then head to the Colton Hall lawn for a picnic lunch and an afternoon of music. [TCL]
10am Monday, July 4. Corner of Pearl and Alvarado Streets, Monterey. Free. monterey.org/city_hall/city_manager/newsroom/fourth_of_july.php.
Lawn Party
For those looking for a family-friendly July Fourth celebration, Seaside has you covered with a daytime celebration on its City Hall lawn. There will be a petting zoo and pony rides, face painting, inflatable obstacle courses and bungee jumpers, a climbing wall and, of course, bounce houses. There will be food and crafts vendors, and Momotombo SF will be bringing the blues. It’s the next best thing to a free ticket to Disneyland. [DS]
11am-4pm Monday, July 4. Seaside City Hall, 440 Harcourt Ave., Seaside. Free. 899-6800.
Pops Up
Monterey County Pops! is celebrating July Fourth with a return to free, live, public concerts of pops and patriotic music. The fitting theme for the day is “celebration” and the program includes a new arrangement of the hit song by the same name, which was created and recorded by Kool & The Gang. The professional 38-member orchestra is conducted and hosted bilingually by MCP Music Director Carl Christensen. The concert includes Americana from various traditions including blues, jazz and rock. The program will conclude with the “1812 Overture – Finale” by Tchaikovsky and John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.” [AP]
2pm Monday, July 4. Devendorf Park, 6th and Mission Street, Carmel. Free. 484-5511, montereycountypops.org.
Fireworks Fun
There are a few essential ingredients to classic Fourth of July fun: a barbecue (check). Fireworks (check). Music (check). Good company and good vibes (check). The Marina Teen Center checks all of these boxes with a safe celebration. This generation will have to pick up the pieces of our democracy in turmoil, so the least we can do is throw them a patriotic party. [SR]
7-9:30pm Monday, July 4. Grocery Outlet parking lot, 215 Reservation Road, Marina. Free. 884-9542, cityofmarina.org.
Film in the Forest
It’s summer and school nights are on pause. Time to enjoy some weeknight evenings under an open sky among the pines watching feel-good family movies. The Forest Theater Guild provides the movies and venue throughout the summer with its Films in the Forest series. During the first week of July. there are two Disney Pixar movies to delight in: Coco (2017) and Luca (2021). Coco follows the adventures of young musician Miguel who embarks on an adventure to visit his ancestors in the Land of the Dead to find out why his family banned music. Luca takes moviegoers to the Italian Riviera, where Luca experiences a fun-filled summer and new friendship, all the while hiding a secret. [PM]
