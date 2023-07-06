Hot Picks 07.06.23

(top) Firefighting is serious work, but the annual Big Sur Fire Muster is all about fun, and fundraising. (bottom) Romanian pianist Alina Bercu travels all over the world performing in famous concert halls, theaters and, this weekend, in The SandBox in Sand City. (left) Star Superbike riders return with MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfestwill at Laguna Seca this weekend.