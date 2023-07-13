Thursday, July 13
Just Do It
Say you’ve been sitting on a book idea since, oh, when whitewall tires were the latest rage. Man, those were the days. Gas was like 25 cents a gallon and television… it’s easy to get distracted. Fortunately, the Salinas Public Library’s virtual Writer’s Workshop is here to help. The course this time around is “The Art of Productivity.” And it promises – remember “Promises in the Dark”? Was that Pat Benatar? She was… see, you need to get out of the rut. This workshop will provide techniques that help you keep on track and on task, because being productive is as important in getting published as the book idea you’ve been sitting on since… questions? Contact Cathy at cathleena@ci.salinas.ca.us. [DF]
6-7pm Thursday, July 13. Via Zoom, register at bit.ly/42CCUTA. Free. salinaspubliclibrary.org.
Friday, July 14
Best in Show
This is where the Bay Area Rhodesian Ridgeback Club, Monterey Bay English Setter Club and Norwegian Elkhound Association of Northern California – and many more – converge. Which dog will win in the working breeds group, the herding breeds group, the hound breeds group and beyond? Judges convene at this three-day dog show, hosted by the Del Monte Kennel Club, to determine the winners in a long list of competitive categories. This canine extravaganza celebrates dogs – and their skill and intelligence, not to mention cuteness – as well as their human best friends. [SR]
8am-3pm Friday, July 14-Sunday, July 16. Carmel Middle School, 4380 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. $10 for parking. dmkc.org.
Gone Country
Is it truly a rodeo without a little country music to get you in the spirit? Grammy, CMA and Emmy-award winning Little Big Town is coming to Salinas to headline the 2023 Big Week kickoff concert. The talented quartet is coming off the release of their 10th studio album, Mr. Sun, a bright and upbeat collection with hints of country-pop. Hear some of your favorite songs and enjoy the new album. With over 20 years in the game, the band is sure to put on a stunning show worthy of country fans. [KH]
7pm Friday July 14. Salinas Sports Complex, 1034 N. Main St., Salinas. $50-$180. 775-3100, carodeo.com.
Saturday, July 15
July Pride
Monterey Peninsula Pride is back and calling out to all the rainbow family and allies to show up, get out, and celebrate their community on July 15 at a pride parade, celebration and after party. The parade begins at 11am on Polk Street and will continue on toward Pearl Street and down Alvarado Street. It culminates at Custom House Plaza for the celebration starting at noon. Enjoy a lineup of queer entertainers, including the endlessly talented emcees Rogue Roulette and Khloe QuarterPounder. Shop and eat from a variety of local vendors. Then, keep the good vibes alive and meet at Pearl Hour for the after-party with more drag entertainment. Can’t get enough? On Sunday, Paper Wing Theatre has a satisfying drag brunch scheduled. Then head to CSUMB for the annual Rainbow Panel Discussion to learn about issues and challenges from local LGBTQIA+ leaders. [AP]
11am Saturday, July 15 parade begins in downtown Monterey. 2-4pm Sunday, July 16 rainbow panel at CSUMB Alumni Visitors Center, 5108 4th Ave., Seaside; RSVP required. Free. montereypeninsulapride.org.
Have a Ball
Local soccer fans, get ready for back-to-back games at Cardinale Stadium. Monterey Bay F.C. 2 is playing its last home game of the season before heading to the playoffs. After, Monterey Bay F.C. will face Oakland Roots SC. This day will be a fan fest with petting zoo, free cotton candy and snow cones. Attendees with an MBFC ticket have access to both games. [CJ]
2:30pm Fan Fest begins; 3pm MBFC2 kickoff; 7pm MBFC game Saturday, July 15. Tickets start at $20. Cardinale Stadium, 4111 2nd Ave., Seaside. 248-184, montereybayfc.com.
Out on a Limb
The fourth installment of the Music in the Forest concert series brings live music back to this outdoor stage. Cindy Alexander is celebrating the release of her latest CD Messy (for more on that, see story, p. 32). Alexander, who recently moved to the Carmel Highlands from Los Angeles, shares the bill with Rusty Anderson, the lead guitarist for Paul McCartney for the last 22 years. Anderson is touring with his own band for the first time in four years. On Sunday, Parthenon Huxley (a member of the Orchestra, featuring four former members of ELO) headlines a bill that also features local acts The Whiskey Wasps and Katherine Lavin. [AP]
5pm Saturday, July 15 and 6:30pm Sunday, July 16. Outdoor Forest Theater, Santa Rita Street and Mountain View Avenue, Carmel. $25 each night. 601-9609, pacrep.org.
Contra Band
Contra dance has its roots in English, Scottish and French country dancing, which made its way to North America via New England and Appalachian folk dancing styles that themselves gave rise to square dancing. Partake in these time-honored traditions at the YMCA, where the Monterey County Dance Community holds contra dancing nights on the first and third Saturdays of the month. The music is provided by a live band, and interested beginners need not worry – each evening is prefaced by a brief lesson for the uninitiated (or a refresher for those whose steps may be rusty). [RM]
7-10pm (lessons at 6:40pm) Saturday, July 15. YMCA of the Monterey Peninsula, 600 Camino El Estero, Monterey. $12, $10/members, $5/military and students with ID. montereycontradance.org.
Sunday, July 16
Feelin’ Blues
It’s that time of year again when, every Sunday afternoon through Aug. 6, the lawn at Seaside’s Laguna Grande Park packs with people, and air fills with good vibes and the sounds of the blues. This Sunday’s show opens with Rollin’ & Tumblin’ and is headlined by Mark Hummel & His Band Featuring JR Watson. Food and craft vendors will have things for sale, but the event is free, so pull up a lawn chair or lay down a blanket and let the music wash over you. [DS]
1-4:30pm Sunday, July 16. Laguna Grande Park, 1249 Canyon Del Rey Blvd., Seaside. Free. bit.ly/SeasideBluesJuly16.
Kapers Crusaders
It’s time for kids to shine their boots or their bikes and participate in The Kiddie Kapers Parade, an event where kids are the stars of the show, wearing Western clothing, and decorating their bikes and wagons rodeo-style. Over 1,200 children parade downtown by bike, on foot, on floats and in wagons. This fun and colorful event has been around since 1931 and it marks the beginning of a big event in the city: California Rodeo Salinas. This year’s theme is “follow your dreams.” [CJ]
3-4pm Sunday, July 16. Parade starts at the intersection of San Luis and Salinas streets, Salinas. Free. 775-3100, carodeo.com.
Monday, July 17
Art and Science
Neurographica Art for growth and healing is where “art meets science for happiness and emotional well-being,” according to Neurographica specialist Laura Alexander, who presents an innovative method which utilizes art and science-based tools to manage anxiety and build resilience. Learn how this process can help you grow and heal through creativity. “It’s a blend of art, psychology and neuroscience and can be used for several things: managing anxiety, transforming limiting beliefs, motivation and goal setting, pain management,” Alexander writes in an email. “The method was created by a Russian psychologist in 2014. The method is being used in European hospitals with cancer patients with much success.” The presentation is sponsored by Carmel Foundation and includes both a lecture and a demo. [AP]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.