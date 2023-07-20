Hot Picks 07.20.23

(left) Pick a spot on the sidewalk to watch the super-fast road bicyclists in the Sand City Criterium zoom through town on Sunday, July 23. (top) Members of BiG SuRCuS offer a performance that features yes, some circus arts, but also elements of bellydance, poetry, burlesque and more. (bottom) The Carmel Bach Festival continues, including two performances by the duo Fire & Grace (featuring violinist Edwin Huizinga) with songs from the 1200s to the 2000s.