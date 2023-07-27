Hot Picks 07.27.23

(top) Each year, the Dave Holodiloff Band plays a Jerry Garcia Bluegrass Birthday Bash Tribute Concert. It’s time for another rendition, happening Tuesday, Aug. 1. (bottom) The Salinas Obon Festival is back as a full-on celebration that is open to the public for the first time since 2019, pre-pandemic. (left) Sherry Flumerfelt of the Western Flyer Foundation is touring the county giving a presentation titled “Western Flyer: Literary History Heads Back to Sea.” You can hear it next on Tuesday, Aug. 1.