Hot Picks 08.03.23

(top) It’s officially August and that means one thing in Carmel Valley – the annual Carmel Valley Fiesta. Go for the live music and car show, stay for the arts and crafts and barbecue. Or the other way around – there’s lots happening. (bottom) Mike Marshall and Caterina Lichtenberg are mandolin monarchs – true virtuosos of the instrument. And you can see them perform Thursday, Aug. 3 in Sand City. (left) In order to thrive and do their important pollination work, monarch butterflies need safe habitat. Learn all about monarchs and milkweed at a Saturday, Aug. 5 workshop.