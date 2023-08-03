Hot Picks 08.03.23

Thursday, Aug. 3
Historical Drama
Mic’d Up at the Press Club continues with its next installment, featuring playwright and producer Tom Parks. Parks has built a career in Carmel as a local theater writer, actor, director and producer following a 30-year career in Hollywood working as a dialogue coach with actors. Taking his experience into his own hands, Parks’ musical background makes writing cabarets a favorite, but Parks is no stranger to dramas, particularly biographical ones. Parks has brought multiple shows to the Carl Cherry Center for the Arts in Carmel and published a book titled Three Women, Three Voices, Three Plays about three historical women writers that he’s featured in his own work. During his interview at The Press Club with Weekly Staff Writer Agata Pope˛da, Parks will talk about his latest play and how he selects real people to include in his work, often historical figures. [KH]
12:30-1:30pm Thursday, Aug. 3. The Creperie Cafe @T he Press Club, 1123 Fremont Blvd, Seaside. Free. 394-5656. mcweekly.com/pressclub.
Mandolin Win
You can probably tick off a dozen guitar gods, right? But what about… let’s call them mandolin monarchs – musicians who can make the violin section of a symphony put their instruments down and go home in despair, silence the fiddles at a bluegrass hoedown and then have a sold-out stadium raving over a rocked out solo? Really, there are only two such artists. And both are not only coming to Sand City, but also are bringing their mandolins. Yes, we’re talking about Grammy nominee Mike Marshall and world-renowned virtuoso Caterina Lichtenberg. They can take a mandolin from serene to joyous to powerful, proving that it is the most versatile of all stringed instruments. You may not believe that statement now, but you will after hearing them perform. [DF]
7pm Thursday, Aug. 3. Sand Box, 440 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. $40. sandboxsandcity.com.
Friday, Aug. 4
Ride the Wave
Oceanographer, adventurer and inventor Kim McCoy has loved the ocean for as long as he can remember. By the time McCoy was 5 years old, he’d already crossed the Pacific twice and the Atlantic once. He started freediving at 11 and Scuba diving at 13. Later, when in graduate school studying oceanography, McCoy read a book called Waves and Beaches by Willard Bascom. First published in 1964, Waves and Beaches explores the dynamic nature of the places where the ocean meets the land. Now McCoy is part-author of the third edition of the classic text, an update that takes into account the impacts of climate change. (Bascom died in 2000.) McCoy speaks about his work, his writing and his adventures at the Pacific Grove Public Library. [TCL]
5:30-7pm Friday, Aug. 4. Pacific Grove Public Library, 550 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. Free. 648-5760, pacificgrovelibrary.org.
Friday, Aug. 4-Sunday, Aug. 6
Fiesta Forever
The first weekend of August can only mean one thing: the Carmel Valley Kiwanis Club’s annual Carmel Valley Fiesta, a three-day celebration of summer at Carmel Valley Community Park. Where to begin? There will be food, drink, games and rides, arts and crafts, a dog show, a car show, a horseshoe tournament, a raffle, live music and, somehow, much more. The festivities kick off with Friday night’s Hoopla barbecue at the Carmel Valley Trail & Saddle Club, and are capped off Sunday with the Mountain Run footrace through Garland Ranch Regional Park. All proceeds go back to the community – so bring your family, friends and pets, and enjoy the splendor of another Carmel Valley summer. [RM]
5pm Friday through 4pm Sunday, Aug. 4-6. Carmel Valley Community Park, 25 Ford Road, Carmel Valley. Free; Hoopla BBQ $50/adults, $30/youth. 298-0018, cvkclub.org.
Make Me a Match
The iconic family patriarch, Tevye, has a thing about traditions. “And who has the right, as master of the house, To have the final word at home?” he sings. “The Papa! Traditioooonnnnn.” The famous song captures the tension between preserving the way things were and the way things can be. The musical, set in the fictional Jewish village of Anatevka, features the story of a loving but yes, traditional, father who expresses his affection for his daughters through seeking to help match them with Jewish men. When his daughters have their own desires, it forces a family to rethink their relationships and their values. Residents of the Ukrainian village also face violence and displacement. It’s a story that is very much of this moment, even though it was written in 1964. This production runs for two weekends only. [SR]
7pm Thursdays-Saturdays and 2pm Saturday matinees from Friday, Aug. 4-Saturday, Aug. 12. Karen Wilson Children’s Theatre, 320 Main St., Salinas. $13; $11/seniors, students, military; $9/children; free/children under 3. 775-0976, arieltheatrical.org.
Saturday, Aug. 5
Pollination Station
We all love monarch butterflies – not just for their role as a sort of mascot for Pacific Grove (“Butterfly Town, USA”) but for the important work of pollination they perform. We all also need safe homes (habitats) and a reliable food source too – and that extends to butterflies. These beautiful creatures rely on native plants for their habitat, which is why Fort Ord National Monument welcomes and cultivates its patches of milkweed. Join this workshop to learn all about milkweed and the pollinators it supports. The event includes walking off-trail, so lather up with SPF, wear comfy shoes and bring water. No dogs allowed. [TCL]
9am-noon Saturday, Aug. 5. Badger Hills Trailhead of Fort Ord National Monument, Toro Road and Highway 68, Salinas. Free. Sign up at bit.ly/MonarchsandMilkweed.
Make Art
The Monterey Museum of Art hosts a free family fun day. The event is a great way to spend quality family time while creating a new piece of art for your home. Spend your afternoon using your imagination and playing with new materials to create clever collages, abstract mosaics or painted flower pots. For inspiration you can turn to the current exhibition titled The Bruton Sisters: Modernism in the Making, which explores and celebrates the impact that these three sisters had on the development of modern art in California. [CJ]
11am-3pm Saturday, Aug. 5. Monterey Museum of Art, 559 Pacific St., Monterey. Free. 372-5477, montereyart.org.
Sunday, Aug. 6
Garden Chamber
Chamber Music Monterey Bay is throwing a garden party in Carmel Valley at the former estate of Earth, Wind & Fire. The event is created in partnership with a Carmel artist, Monica Johnson, who is the 2023-2024 season artist. Johnson’s work will be part of CMMB’s 2023-2024 season, which begins on Oct. 14 with the award-winning Telegraph Quartet. “Between Worlds” will be offered for auction at the garden party, to benefit Chamber Music Monterey Bay, and the winner will be announced at the organization’s final concert on April 27. Twisted Roots and Bernardus Winery, Paella LLC, The Great British Bake Shop, Café Carmel and Little Luna’s will be there with treats. [AP]
