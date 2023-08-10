Hot Picks 08.10.23

(top) Head to the Monterey Pre-Reunion to see vintage race cars like this one, among other automobile wonders. (bottom) The Weston Scholarship exhibit at the Monterey Museum of Art presents award-winning photography by local high school and college students, like this shot by Matilde Romano of Pacific Grove High School. Catch a panel discussion about it on Saturday, Aug. 12. (right) Curious about Roller derby? Here’s your opportunity to learn about this unique feat of athleticism and full-contact sport - Monterey Bay Roller Derby hosts a mini bootcamp on Thursday, Aug. 10.