Hot Picks 08.17.23

(top) BiG SuRCuS’ Carousel Cabaret is back for one last night on Saturday, Aug. 19. Don’t miss Cat Woman and the rest of this fire-breathing, belly-dancing, aerial-spinning crew. (bottom) The newly constructed playground at Orchard Lane Park is designed to be accessible to children of all abilities. (left) The Neurographica approach is designed to establish mind-body connections. Learn how to do this using art as a tool during a workshop on Sunday, Aug. 20.