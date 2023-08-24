Hot Picks 08.24.23

(top) It has been said that American-Gibraltarian country band King Calaway has a “California country sound.” What better place to hear it than among the vines at Folktale Winery on Monday, Aug. 28? (biottom) Salinas Valley Pride hosts an LGBTQIA+ progress brunch at Toro Place Cafe on Sunday, Aug. 27. Gather with other queer business owners and allies. (left) Jazz flutist Ali Ryerson is no stranger to Monterey Jazz Festival regulars – but here’s another chance to see her perform on Thursday, Aug. 24 at Hidden Valley.