Hot Picks 08.31.23

Thursday, Aug. 31
Remembering Selena
If you are a Selena fan and grew up listening to her music (and let’s face it, who isn’t a fan?) this is a local event you shouldn’t miss: The first edition of Music at the Park in Greenfield. The event will serve as a tribute to the Tejano Queen, and artists of different ages will sing her greatest hits including “Como La Flor,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” and more. So bring your picnic blankets and chairs to enjoy live music – but also be ready to get on your feet and dance. [CJ]
6-8pm Thursday, Aug 31. Hicks Park, 315 El Camino Real, Greenfield. Free. 277-0514.
Ana On Stage
In many ways, Mexican singer-songwriter Ana Bárbara took the torch from Selena – and has one of the most emblematic voices of Mexican music, achieving international recognition throughout the U.S., Mexico, and all of Latin America. Bárbara brings that international spirit to Monterey County with a performance at Golden State Theatre. In the past two decades, she has released 11 studio albums and over 30 music videos. By 2015, Bárbara reached over 75 million combined YouTube views of her music videos and special televised performances. She was honored by the Las Vegas Walk of Stars in 2015. [AP]
8pm Thursday, Aug. 31 Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St. $30-$189. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
Thursday, Aug. 31-Monday, Sept. 4
All’s Fair
It’s that time of the year again: The Monterey County Fair is back, bringing five days of fun to (where else?) the Monterey County Fairgrounds. You can expect the usual smorgasbord of carnival rides, games, contests, exhibits and performances, not to mention live music (for more on that see story, p. 32) and the Flying U Rodeo. Early-bird ticket sales may have ended, but admission tickets are still a good deal – plus seniors (ages 62 and up), active military and veterans with ID get in free on Aug. 31, as do kids ages 6-12 on Sept. 1. [RM]
Noon-11pm Thursday, Aug. 31 through Sunday, Sept. 3; noon-10pm Monday, Sept. 4. Monterey County Fair & Event Center, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. $14/adults; $11/seniors; $7/children 6-12; free/children under 5. 372-5863, montereycountyfair.com.
Friday, Sept. 1
Upward With the Arts
It’s First Friday in Salinas, which is a monthly invitation to explore downtown venues and artsy happenings. On this particular Friday, it’s also the grand opening of a new artist studio space. The Arts Council for Monterey County features seven studios, and this Friday shows off the new digs with an open house. Expect art and artists, of course, along with live music by Franky Soto, crafts and artisan goods for sale, light bites and wine. [SR]
5pm Friday, Sept. 1. ArtWorks @Salinas, 262 Main St., Salinas. Free. 622-9060, arts4mc.org/artworks.
Body Art
There’s a lot of history to Gold Coast Tattoo Parlour in Monterey, which legendary tattoo artist Jack Massey opened in 1977, in a time when such shops were rare. Massey moved to San Francisco two years later to open a different tattoo parlor, and there’s been a chain of owners since, but Gold Coast has operated continuously. There was a brief closure after a former owner was charged with sexual battery. Undeterred by that disruption – and drawn to the decades-long story – Santa Cruz-based tattoo artist Joseph James (of Paradise Tattoo) bought Gold Coast. He painted the walls and installed new hardwood floors. But there’s more than body art by tattoo artist Smalls and a fresh coat of paint: There’s a new culture. “The goal for me is putting out really nice work and having a safe environment for everyone to be welcomed,” James says. He celebrates with a family-friendly opening party with food, drink and music. Whether or not you’re in the market for a piercing or tattoo, it’s a chance to see what this historic shop is all about. [SR]
7pm Friday, Sept. 1. Gold Coast Tattoo Parlour, 639 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. Free. 642-9404, instagram.com/goldcoast1977.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Kick Up Your Heels
Let’s say you don’t necessarily know how to dance the tango or foxtrot or waltz but you still like to move. Line dancing at Hacienda could be just the ticket – simple and repetitive choreography is taught on the spot, and then you get to jump right in and try it to the music. The next edition of this for-sure good time happens Saturday, Sept. 2 (and recurs every other Saturday through September). It’s good for date night (see how your date responds to a new, unknown experience!), girls night, or just a night of carefree dancing for anyone. There’s food and drink available for purchase, and you can learn more about what else is happening at Hacienda (trivia, bingo and yoga, oh my!) while you’re there. [TCL]
6-9pm Saturday, Sept. 2. Hacienda, 7180 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. 293-8133, haciendacv.store.
Saturday, Sept. 2-Sunday, Sept. 3
Artistic Spirit
What a winding road the late artist Yuri Ordjonikidze traveled throughout his life to eventually settle in Big Sur. Born in China in 1942 to parents of Georgian, Ukrainian, Russian and Belarusian descent, his family’s journey included fleeing to Brazil during the Cultural Revolution and finally immigrating to the U.S. Ordjonikidze, who inherited a passion for art from his mother and aunt, spent time in San Francisco during the 1960s and later settled in Big Sur, where he created an extensive collection of art in an array of mediums including leather, stained glass, metal and wood – he created renowned steel pieces like “The Big Sur Gladiator” and “Lyra.” To celebrate his work, Ordjonikidze’s son, Avtonom, is presenting a two-day retrospective art show at the Henry Miller Memorial Library with performances by local musicians. Day one includes an open drum circle from 2-4pm. It’s a chance to immerse yourself in a creative spirit as eclectic as the artist himself. [PM]
Noon-7pm Saturday, Sept. 2; 11am-3pm Sunday, Sept. 3. Henry Miller Memorial Library, 48603 Highway 1, Big Sur. Free. 238-2890, henrymiller.org.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Big Wu
Wayne’s World was a hit. But if Hollywood had produced Wu’s World, it would have been a smash. That’s because Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu has been a violin soloist with symphonies around the world. Did Wayne or Garth ever win gold at the prestigious Stulberg International String Competition? No way. But Wu did, among many other accolades. After graduating from the Thornton School of Music at University of Southern California, she immediately joined the faculty. Excellent! So, stories from a globetrotting musician? If only. Well, Mic’d Up at The Press Club is presenting Wu’s World in Q&A form. She will share tales and her musical vision in between spins on her violin. “She’s a born entertainer,” says Mic’d Up host Aga Pope˛ da, the Weekly’s arts virtuoso. And Wu will also be the subject of the Weekly’s Sept. 7 cover story. So it promises to be a fun and informative hour well spent. And just so you know, Pope˛ da is a born entertainer, too. We’re not worthy. [DF]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.