Hollywood Hits
After two nights at Carmel’s Forest Theater, the Monterey Symphony is bringing this year’s pops concert – Love Letter to Hollywood, Vol. 1 – to Sherwood Hall in Salinas. This concert is all about classics of the silver screen and will see the orchestra, led by Associate Conductor Brad Hogarth, play tunes from movies including Coco, Star Wars, Pink Panther and more. This is the Symphony’s first time back in Salinas since 2018. President and CEO Nicola Reilly says they stopped performing there when they could no longer afford it. But after some years spent regaining momentum (plus a pandemic in there to keep it interesting), they’re back. “We look at this, and probably the next couple of years, as rebuilding years in Salinas,” Reilly says. [TCL]
7pm Thursday, Sept. 7. Sherwood Hall, 940 N. Main St., Salinas. $25/adults; $12/students over 18, teachers and active-duty military; free/under 18. 646-8511, montereysymphony.org.
Friday, Sept. 8
Oh Andrew
Andrew Carnegie, an icon of private wealth, was also one of the founding fathers of the American library system. Between 1886 and 1919, his donations of more than $40 million paid for 1,679 new library buildings in communities large and small across America. Imagine if you could travel back in time and meet this complicated individual and perhaps inquire him regarding your personal finances. Pacific Grove Public Library presents a profile of its founder-patron, the Scottish-born American entrepreneur and philanthropist, as performed in character by the actor-writer Howard Burnham. Burnham will take us back to 1918 Scotland, when the aging Carnegie gives an account of his life from humble origins as a poor weaver’s son in Dunfermline, Scotland, to his extraordinary realization of the American Dream, making him one of the richest men in the world, and enabling him to achieve his remarkable philanthropic legacy, which includes P.G.’s library. Burnham was born and raised in England. Since 2013, he has lived in P.G. and performed regularly with PacRep. [AP]
5:30-7pm Friday, Sept. 8. Pacific Grove Public Library, 550 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. Free. 648-3165, pacificgrovelibrary.org.
Friday Sept. 8-Sunday, Sept. 10
Besta Festa
You know, the good old days weren’t always good. Billy Joel said that, and he was right. Consider that when Festa Italia began, it was in honor of Santa Rosalia, the patron saint of Sicilian fishermen – all men in 1933 – and involved a blessing of the fleet in Monterey Harbor. That still happens (11:30am on Saturday morning), but now it’s a three-day party. And we mean big time family fun. There are food vendors, a cioppino demonstration, bocce tournaments, music and dancing, raffles, beer and wine… OK, some of it is not meant for all ages. But Euro Bungee? Definitely. It can help you defy gravity and perform flips while hovering 25 feet over Custom House Plaza. And Bubble Fun Water Balls? That would take too long to explain, but fun is its middle name. Did we mention food vendors, because you know it’s going to be good. Yeah, we know Joel isn’t Italian. But he did sing “Scenes From An Italian Restaurant,” so we’re allowed. Besides, Festa Italia is really, really good. [DF]
3-9pm Friday, Sept. 8; 10am-9pm Saturday, Sept. 9; 10am-6pm Sunday, Sept. 10. Custom House Plaza, Monterey. Free. 633-4444, festaitaliamonterey.org.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Worm Food
So you think you want to start composting. Great idea! There is no better way to turn yard waste and food scraps into nourishing soil – all while reducing trash, a good way to combat climate change. In short, it is a very satisfying process. But the idea of learning to compost all on your own can be a little daunting. Never fear! The UC Master Gardeners of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties host a two-hour workshop, during which you’ll learn all about backyard composting from Estela Gutierrez of Salinas Valley Recycles and Julie Lorenzen, UC Master Gardener (and Master Composter). The workshop is free but space is limited, so register online. [TCL]
10am-noon Saturday, Sept. 9. Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History, 165 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. Free. https://mbmg.ucanr.edu.
Open Studio
When it was first envisioned, the East Garrison community was going to be more than much-needed houses on the former Fort Ord – it was also going to be a hub for creatives. The new neighborhood is still growing into both of those things, and it’s reached a critical mass when it comes to the arts. The second annual local art fair shows off the diverse styles of local artists who will be displaying and selling their work, and available to talk about their inspiration and methods. There will be 19 artists with work on display and demonstrations, all courtesy of the East Garrison Social Committee. [SR]
10am-4pm Saturday, Sept. 9. Lincoln Park, 13900 Sherman Blvd., East Garrison. Free. east-garrison.com.
Unveiling Time
Nearly eight months after a groundbreaking ceremony, the City of Marina celebrates the opening of a sculpture garden that will be the new home for a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. Leonard Page, a Marina businessman, donated the bust – which he had commissioned the artist Barrington McClean to make – to the City in 2002. Then, the bust was out of sight, sitting in storage for 14 years, until interest and momentum grew. Over the past year, McClean repaired the piece he made. This weekend, Marina hosts a gathering to celebrate King’s legacy – and the fact that this piece of artwork is once again in the public eye. Enjoy music, Southern food, and entertainment including face painting, pony rides, art projects, a petting zoo and more. [CJ]
11am-2pm Saturday, Sept. 9. Marina branch library, 190 Seaside Circle, Marina. Free. RSVP at bit.ly/3R2niX2.
Open House
The American Institute of Architects’ Monterey Bay chapter hosts the 29th annual Carmel House and Garden Tour, a unique opportunity to take a self-guided tour through some of Carmel’s architectural gems. The tour includes everything from mid-century marvels to artist studio cabins and beyond. See Sea Wolfe, Whale Watch, the Charles Greene Studio and more. And then, after it all winds up, head to the reception and chat with fellow architecture enthusiasts at the First Murphy House on Lincoln and 6th. There’s also a pre-tour cocktail party on Friday, Sept. 8. [TCL]
10am-noon Saturday, Sept. 9. Various locations around Carmel; a reception follows at First Murphy House on 6th and Lincoln. $45-$60. 624-4447, aiamontereybay.org/2023-house-tour.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Making Plays
Monterey County is home to countless creatives of all stripes, and as creatives do, they make things. To that end, California Seltzer Co., a restaurant and seltzeria by Lovers Point, hosts a weekly “makers market” where local artisans showcase their wares and craftsmanship. Parking is limited, but the best play, for those in reach, is always to arrive via pedal power. [DS]
