(top) Monterey Symphony brings the whole symphony orchestra, led by Associate Conductor Brad Hogarth, to Sherwood Hall in Salinas for Love Letter to Hollywood, Vol. 1 – featuring tunes from movies including Coco, Star Wars and more. (bottom) It’s time for a Festa. Head down to Custom House Plaza this weekend, Sept. 8-10, for Festa Italia’s food, wine, music and, of course, bocce tournaments. (left) Andrew Carnegie, seen here at his castle in Scotland, helped to create thousands of libraries across America – including the Pacific Grove Public Library.