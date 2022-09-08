Hot Picks 09.08.22

(Clockwise from top) Live theater is just plain fun, and the current run of Mary Poppins, The Broadway Musical at the Outdoor Forest Theater in Carmel is no exception. It continues through Sept. 18. (bottom) Think you know everything about John Steinbeck? You might not know this story, explored in a play by local playwright Carol Marquart. (left) The AIM for Awareness Walk & Rally is where a walk along the ocean, music and games come together with improving youth mental health. It happens Sunday, Sept. 11.