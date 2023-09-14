(top) Get out your shovel and pail and get ready to craft your best sand castle design – the Carmel Beach Sandcastle Contest, now in its 60th year, is sort of the Olympics of sand castle building. (bottom) Rancho Cielo’s Jazz at the Ranch series continues on Friday, Sept. 15 with a special performance by staff and instructors from Youth Orchestra Salinas. (left) Michael Uribes as Gomez and Teagan Cox as Wednesday are part of the wonderfully dysfunctional (and very famous) Addams Family, on stage through Sept. 17 at the Outdoor Forest Theater in Carmel.