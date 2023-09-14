Thursday, Sept. 14-Saturday, Sept. 17
Creepy And Kooky
The most famous dysfunctional family, the Addams Family, originated in the 1930s in a comic strip. They bring humor, song and all of their distinct yet universal family drama to the stage nearly a century later in a still-relevant adaptation for the theater, The Addams Family Musical. This is the final weekend for an energetic run on an outdoor stage under the trees, by Pacific Repertory Theatre. [SR]
7:30pm Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 14-16, 4pm Sunday, Sept. 17. Outdoor Forest Theater, Santa Rita Street and Mountain View Avenue, Carmel. $42/general admission; $38/seniors; $28/teachers, military; $16/students; $10/children under 12. 622-0100, pacrep.org.
Friday, Sept. 15
Trickle Down
“Oh Superman, where are you now?” The question was raised by the band Genesis in their 1986 single “Land of Confusion,” which is better known for its music video featuring a puppet caricature of then president Ronald Reagan dreaming – in Superman costume – of coming to the rescue (after going to bed at 4:30pm; if you lived through it, you get the joke). Well, the Teflon President is at it again. This time his life plays out on stage – fittingly for the man who starred in Bedtime for Bonzo – in a one-man play titled Ronald Reagan Saves the World. Paul Messinger plays Reagan as he shares his unauthorized recollections. It’s a stroll through a challenging era when ketchup was a vegetable and trees caused pollution, but walls were also about to be torn down. Also fittingly, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association of Monterey County. One night only. [DF]
7pm Friday, Sept. 15. Carl CherryCenter, 4th and Guadalupe, Carmel. $35. 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org.
Giving Sounds Good
Rancho Cielo’s new Jazz at the Ranch series is the brainchild of Artistic Director Michael Jacobi, former executive producer of the popular Jazz on the Plazz summer concert series in Los Gatos. Across six Fridays this fall, the nonprofit is hosting performances by Grammy winners and other renowned musicians, with proceeds going to Rancho Cielo’s mental health and arts programs for its students. This week’s show takes a local turn – with a special performance by members of Youth Orchestra Salinas’ staff of acclaimed instructors. Tickets include “heavy” hors d’oeuvres prepared by local chefs, as well as craft beer and wine from local breweries and Folktale Winery. [RM]
7:30-9pm (gates open at 5pm, happy hour 6-7pm) Friday, Sept. 15. Rancho Cielo, 710 Old Stage Road, Salinas. $100. 444-3533, ranchocieloyc.org/jazzattheranch.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Castle Construction
Any good contest comes with rules. The same is true for the 60th annual sandcastle contest on Carmel Beach. The regulations for this contest include: Bribery of judges is encouraged. Judges’ decisions are entirely arbitrary. No power tools. Dogs must be on leash (to avoid wrecking a construction project). All ages are welcome to participate. Participants must have fun. Yes, that last one really is a rule. This is an opportunity to indulge your inner child and get to work on making something out of sand. (Following the theme is not required – this year it’s time travel to the future.) You can register the day of, with building starting at 8am, or show up later to see others’ creative endeavors. Judging starts at noon. And at some point, high tide will come and remind us that even the most impressive and elaborate things we humans make are fleeting. So we might as well have fun while doing it. [SR]
8am-1pm Saturday, Sept. 16. Carmel Beach, between 10th and 12th avenues west of Scenic Road, Carmel. Free. 620-2020, communityactivities@ci.carmel.ca.us, ci.carmel.ca.us/post/sandcastle-contest-2023.
Accordion King
Ramón Ayala a legend – and an incredibly prolific one at that. The so-called King of the Accordion has recorded over 100 albums in his career, and won multiple Grammys. But according to those in the know it is not these stats that capture the essence of Ayala but his songs – songs that capture the realities of life in the northern borderlands between Mexico and the United States. Born in Monterrey, Mexico, Ayala began playing accordion at the age of 6. He’s now 77 and still going strong – he brings his Bravos Del Norte to our Monterey for a show at the Golden State. [TCL]
8pm Saturday, Sept. 16. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $59-$129. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
Saturday, Sept. 16-Sunday, Sept. 17
Shine On
For the first time since 2019, stones are coming back to the Monterey Fairgrounds for the Carmel Valley Gem & Mineral Society’s 61st annual Gem Show. The multi-faceted affair showcases all manner of gems, minerals, stones and whatnot, vendors selling their wares, demonstrations, stuff for kids and the equipment that makes everything more beautiful. There will also be jewelry on display. There should be some stunners. [DS]
10am-5pm Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17. Monterey County Fair and Event Center, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. $5/entry; free/ accompanied children under 12. cvgms.rocks/annual-show.html.
Arts by the Sea(side)
View original art and purchase pieces directly from Seaside artists at their home studios during the 16th annual Seaside Artist Studio Tour. Fourteen artists from Seaside will be presenting: Gayle Tier, Leslie DeLuca, Alicia Gaines-Lynch, Chris Gordon, Maricela Ramos and Ken Janke are the painters. Andrew Blasquez and Jan Zeigler represent photography. Michael Garnero does metal arts, George Saldivar works in sculpture, Michael Wildgoodse does furniture and mirrors, and Jill Casty works in glass. [AP]
11am-5pm Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17. Various locations in Seaside. Free. For more information and locations, contact Jan at (831) 394-0754 or Carol at (510) 921-6273.
Fantastic Tale
Follow the White Rabbit with Alice right down the rabbit hole for a creative dance interpretation of Alice in Wonderland performed by local nonprofit Ballet Fantasque. Guest dancer David Bertlin, of the original Oakland Ballet Company, artfully plays the White Rabbit. He’s joined by special guest actor Kevin Hanstick, who plays the Duchess, antagonist of the Queen of Hearts in Lewis Carroll’s 1865 novel and a cast of 40 dancers from the Peninsula Ballet Center. Part 1 of the program features dances to piano pieces by Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg, most famous for a song synonymous with the sunrise, “Morning Mood” from “Peer Gynt.” Seating is limited, so don’t be late like the White Rabbit – buy tickets in advance. [PM]
7pm Saturday, Sept. 16 and 2pm Sunday, Sept. 17. Pacific Grove Art Center, 568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. $12/adults; $10/seniors, military, students; $6/children 12 and under. Tickets available at Bookmark Music, 307 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. 372-0388, balletfantasque.org.
Sunday, Sept. 17
Harvest Sounds
An evening spent among family and friends, a glass of wine in your hand and a lineup of country music artists playing from the outdoor stage. To paraphrase country singer Dylan Schneider – how does that sound? All of the above is what’s coming to Folktale Winery’s first Wine Country Harvest Festival with a lineup that includes Schneider as well as Tim Dugger and JJ Brown. Put on a cowboy hat and get ready to kick back with wine, food, games and music. To borrow an album title from Dugger, those are the sounds of a good time. [TCL]
