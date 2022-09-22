Hot Picks 09.22.22

I Need a Gyro
Monterey might be a lot more beige than the whitewashed homes of the Greek islands, but this weekend, Custom House Plaza transforms into a miniature version of the old country. There will be plenty of Greek food on offer – think gyros, salads, baklava and loukoumades (Greek donuts) – as well as live music, dancing and plenty of smiles. Also, there will be Greek beer. The festivities kick off Friday evening at 5pm with a “taverna night” featuring Greek appetizers and drinks and dance from the Greek islands, followed by day-long celebrations on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, put on by St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Carmel, is free, and offers locals the chance to get a taste of Greek culture without leaving the area code. [DS]
5-9pm Friday, Sept. 23; 11am-7:30pm Saturday, Sept. 24; 11am-4pm Sunday, Sept. 25. Custom House Plaza, Monterey. Free. bit.ly/MontereyGreekFest2022.
Cracking Up
Louis C.K., Bobcat Goldthwait, Ellen Degeneres, Robin Williams, D.L. Hughley, Janeane Garofalo – all comedy superstars, right? Well, they are among the big names in funny business who failed to win the San Francisco Comedy Competition, now in its 46th year. That’s the level of talent drawn to the event, which takes place in several rounds at venues across Northern California and the Central Coast. “Take my wife – please,” “Pick a card, any card. ‘What do I do with it?’ You can keep it, I’ve got 51 left.” That kinda stuff just isn’t going to cut it here. Folktale hosts round two of the finals, featuring full sets by the five funniest remaining comics. That means you might want to buy standing-room tickets, because everyone’s going to be rolling on the floor once the routines begin. No “so funny I forgot to laugh” at this competition. [DF]
8pm Friday, Sept. 23. Folktale Winery, 8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. $25-$45. 293-7500, folktalewinery.com.
Nature Appreciation Society
Since summer, the Marina branch of Monterey County Free Libraries has been offering a fun and artsy workshop for people interested in nature, art and science: nature journaling. The monthly class is for people who want to explore their natural surroundings and draw and color their finds. Think leaves, seeds and flowers. Class participants will learn the names of the plants they are drawing, while exploring texture and shape. Classes are led by Melinda Nakagawa, a biologist and naturalist who is interested in bringing people closer to nature, wherever they are. [CJ]
10-11:30am Saturday, Sept. 24. Marina Library, 190 Seaside Circle, Marina. Free; registration required for each session and library card required to attend. Supplies are provided (notebook and coloring pencils), or bring your own. Ages 14 and up. 883-7507, bit.ly/mcfl_journaling2022.
Steinbeck Fest
In 1937 John Steinbeck first visited Finland, three years before he, like many other leftist writers, signed a letter in support of the Soviet invasion of Finland. To confuse you even more, it needs to be noted that in 1952, before planning another trip to Europe, the author of Grapes of Wrath offered his services to the CIA, and in 1967 his correspondence from Vietnam was so pro-American that former colleagues decided he’d betrayed his leftist past. This and other obscure facts from the life of Salinas’ own Nobel prize in literature winner can be further explored during the Steinbeck Street Fair and Festival to be held by the one and only National Steinbeck Center in Salinas, one of the largest literary museums in the U.S. dedicated to a single author. This is a first edition of what organizers hope will become an annual festival. Expect live music and local vendors (Monterey County Pops! and The Rob Tracy Band featuring Candie Cobb of Eight Second Ride), and fun for the whole family. [AP]
10am-5pm Saturday, Sept. 24. In Oldtown Salinas on Main Street, Salinas. Free. 775-4721, steinbeck.org.
House & Garden
Carmel Heritage Society and the American Institute of Architects Monterey Bay Chapter are teaming up once again for the 28th Carmel House and Garden Tour. This year’s tour is titled “Carmel Architecture: Traditional & Modern” and features eight private houses in Carmel. It’s a rare opportunity to explore a cross-section of 100 years of Carmel architecture and history created by noted architects and builders. Highlights include works by Frank Lloyd Wright, Michael Murphy, Mark Mills’ never-before-seen Owl House and Mickey Muennig’s only residence in Carmel, constructed in 1974. A reception, sponsored by Weathers Gannaway, will be held 4pm at First Murphy House at 6th and Lincoln. [AP]
1-5pm Saturday, Sept. 24. Various locations around Carmel. 624-4447, carmelheritage.org.
Gospel Downtown
The Monterey Peninsula Gospel Community Choir, led by John L. Nash, Jr., is celebrating its 15th anniversary and recognizing Gospel Music Heritage Month all at once. This year’s concert is titled “Gospel Goes Downtown.” The passionate, cheerful, all-volunteer choir will be joined by special guests: soloists Matthew Levy and Veronica McWoodsona and gospel saxophonist Luis Lenzi, with special appearances by Pastor Albert Macklin, Pastor Eugene Jones and Pastor Ronald Britt. MPGCC is a nonprofit with a mission to educate, expose, present and celebrate the rich heritage and culture of the great gospel music genre. The group came to being in 2008, branching out from a local gospel festival, and performs in various venues. [AP]
4-6pm Saturday, Sept. 24. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. Free; $20/VIP ticket; donations appreciated (at cash.app/$mpgcc). mpgcc.org.
It’s Pronounced Fronkensteen!
The Mel Brooks film Young Frankenstein became an instant comedy classic in 1974 and still stands as one of the funniest films of all time. Co-written by Brooks and lead actor Gene Wilder, the horror movie parody is the silly and sweet tale of the conflicted grandson of Dr. Frankenstein who goes on to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps to create his own monster. Thanks to hapless assistant Igor (“[I]t’s pronounced eye-gore”), Frankenstein mistakenly uses the brain of “Abby Normal” and comedy mayhem ensues. Here’s a chance to see the movie as the Lighthouse District’s Movie in the Park, hosted by the New Monterey Business Association. Bring a picnic and sit on the Scholze Park lawn before the show. Popcorn and beverages will be available for sale. Dress warmly and bring blankets or chairs (but don’t bring pets or alcohol). [PM]
