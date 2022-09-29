Hot Picks 09.29.22

Poker Face
Pacific Repertory Theatre presents David Ives’ The School For Lies based on Molière’s Misanthrope. The 1666 original, while itself quite bold in its portrayal of human viles, got even saucier in its 2011 “translaptation,” as Ives, the “maestro of the short form” (New York Times, 1997) modestly described it. In fully contemporary slang, we learn the story of Frank, a ruthlessly brutal critic of modern society and his collision with an acerbic young Parisienne hostess named Célimène. Picking up on Molière’s biting comedy on hypocrisy, Ives manages to lash out at contemporary society with bite and devastating humor, complete with hefty borrowings from Shakespeare, reality TV, hip-hop stylings – and everything in between. Meet Keith Pinto as Frank and Jennifer LeBlanc as Célimène. Loki Miller plays Philinte, Frank’s friend, and River Navaille is Eliante, the object of Philinte’s affections, who – surprise, surprise – instead chases after Frank. [AP]
7:30pm Thursdays-Sundays Sept. 29-Oct. 16. Outdoor Forest Theater, Mountain View Avenue and Santa Rita Street, Carmel. $8-$41. 622-0100, pacrep.org.
Sept. 30
Irish Times
The Byrne Brothers are coming to town. This young band of talented siblings, along with their father, are originally from Dublin, Ireland but now reside in Orlando, Florida, where they frequently perform for Disney. Their talents are many: they dance, sing and are multi-instrumentalists. American Celtic Radio Listeners voted them “Rising Stars of the Year” in 2021. The Byrne Brothers, one of the biggest names in traditional Irish music today, are: Luca, age 18, on accordion; Finn, 16, on banjo, mandolin and guitar; Dempsey, 12, on bodhran and whistle; and Dad Tommy on uilleann pipes, bagpipes, fiddle and guitar. Vaccines recommended, masks required. [AP]
7pm Friday, Sept. 30. St. Mary’s By-The-Sea Episcopal Church, 146 12th St., Pacific Grove. $12-$28. 224-3819, celticsociety.org.
Sept. 30-Oct 2
Butterflies for Days
To the relief of the residents of Butterfly Town, USA – aka Pacific Grove – the monarch butterflies returned by the thousands last year after a dismal showing for the 2020-2021 season. What did not return was Butterfly Days, the annual celebration that went on a pandemic pause. It’s now back and bigger and better, with over 20 events for all ages. It starts on Friday evening in downtown P.G. with live music and entertainment, face painters and more surprises. On Saturday the traditional Butterfly Parade at 10:30am through downtown features cute kindergarteners dressed in butterfly wings and older children dressed as local wildlife, along with marching bands, floats and classic cars – everything beloved about a small town parade. [PM]
5-8pm Friday, Sept. 30; 10:30am-4pm, Saturday, Oct. 1; 9am-4pm, Sunday, Oct. 2. Downtown Pacific Grove. Free. bdayspg@gmail.com, butterflydayspg.org/events.
Character Study
Thomas J. Burks is a Monterey-based playwright and singer-songwriter, and author of Adrift on Perdition’s Rim, his tale of life growing up in West Texas. Burks will be supported by local actors in presenting the original play that features several short stories mixed with live music (guitar, accordion, mandolin, pedal steel guitar). This “funny, poignant, and at times gritty portrayal” is part two of Burks’ “Farm Boy Mantra” trilogy. “Thomas J. Burks is one of the best songwriters around, Americana music along the lines of John Prine,” says Charlie McGovern, who produced the soundtrack album for the play that will be available at the shows. “He always gives the most honest – warts and all – sincere portrayals of Steinbecks’ most questionable characters: George from Of Mice and Men and Mac from Cannery Row.” The play is directed by Pacific Grove director Nina Capriola. [AP]
7pm Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1; 2pm Sunday, Oct. 2. Carl Cherry Center for the Arts, 4th and Guadalupe, Carmel. $20. 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org.
Oct. 1
In Tune
Music has the ability to transport us – to other times, memories and, yes, places. Son Jarocho (“Veracruz sound”) is a style of regional music from the Mexican state of Veracruz, also deeply rooted in African rhythms, that is sure to transport you to the tropical forests and ancient forts of this Gulf of Mexico location. And you won’t even need your passport to get there – Palenke Arts is welcoming Patricio Hidalgo, a resident of Minatitlán, Veracruz, México and a master of son jarocho, for a very special concert. You might want to pack your dancing shoes. [TCL]
7:30-9:30pm Saturday, Oct. 1. Palenke Arts, 1713 Broadway Ave., Seaside. $25. palenkearts.com.
Oct. 2
Keyed In
“The Well-Tempered Clavier, BWV 846-893” is one of those enduring works of brilliance by J.S. Bach that still resonates today. Composed between 1722 and 1742, the 48 preludes and fugues are on one level about mathematical precision – there are 12 major and 12 minor key pieces, and the title of the works refers to the tuning of the piano that would work for all the compositions therein. On another level, it’s about technical mastery – a pianist who can play all the works in all the keys proves themselves able to tackle the arpeggios, chords and scales that are incorporated throughout. For this show, hosted by the Carmel Music Society, acclaimed pianist Jeremy Denk will take on Book 1 of “The Well-Tempered Clavier” from beginning to end, with no intermission. Hear a master perform an exercise in mastery. [SR]
3pm Sunday, Oct. 2. Sunset Center, San Carlos and 9th, Carmel. $45-$60. 625-9938, carmelmusic.org.
Oct. 4
Time Travelers
Maybe rap, hip-hop and house would exist without Cymande – but that’s a big maybe. Without a doubt the styles would not be as vibrant and rich in character. Bold statement? Hardly. The British band is the best-known, almost-lost group in music’s long history. Cymande’s unique blurring of funk, soul, calypso, rock, jazz, reggae and anything else caused a sensation – in the U.S., not their home country – from 1971-1974. Largely blocked from airtime in England, they decided to take a break, which kinda got out of hand – but then rap artists began sampling their music. They eventually got back together in 2014. Not only does Cymande still got it, they gave it to everyone else. [DF]
