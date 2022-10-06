Hot Picks 10.06.22

(upper right) The California International Airshow Salinas has been showcasing “aviation excellence” and supporting local charities since its founding in 1981. (lower right) Silversun Pickups’ current members are Brian Aubert, Christopher Guanlao, Joe Lester and Nikki Monninger. The band performs Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 at Golden State Theatre. (left) The rowdy and rollicking seasonal play The Rocky Horror Show is back at Paper Wing Theatre through the month of October, including midnight showings on Saturdays.