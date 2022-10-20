Hot Picks 10.20.22

(upper right) In A Wrinkle In Time, Meg (Tatum Ramones) joins forces with her gifted brother Charles Wallace (Talon Hayward), and the school athlete Calvin O’Keefe (Blake Anderson). (lower right) Escape Room 831 teamed up with the Artichoke Festival organizers to make a first-time-ever experience called Miner Madness, on the site of a legendary sealed mine shaft in Monterey. (left) Hayley Jane brings mesmerizing vocals to the Outdoor Forest Theater stage as part of Music In the Forest II.