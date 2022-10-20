Hot Picks 10.20.22

Oct. 21-28
A Wrinkle in Salinas
“One of literature’s most enduring young heroines, Meg Murry, is coming to the stage at ARIEL Theatrical – glasses, stubbornness and all,” according to an announcement about the upcoming, cooler-than-ever version of eternally-cool A Wrinkle in Time. Meg joins forces with perplexing characters in her triple exploration of: outer space, good and evil, and the world of adults. Written in 1962 by Madeleine L’Engle, A Wrinkle in Time became a YA classic before “young adult” literature was a thing. In the book version or on stage, Meg’s story is a quintessential bildungsroman, a coming-of-age story that focuses on the psychological and moral growth of the protagonist from childhood to adulthood. [AP]
7pm (additional 2pm show on Saturday) Friday, Oct. 21, Saturday, Oct. 22 and Friday, Oct. 28. 320 Main St., Salinas. $9-$13. 775-0976, arieltheatrical.org.
Oct. 21-30
Old Haunts
According to legend, a group of Welsh miners arrived in Monterey County determined to dig for gold they assumed would be plentiful. After months of working in pitch-black shafts with no reward, they met first with despair and then moods turned dark with madness. No miner ever emerged from the shaft, alive or dead. The few people who explored the tunnels in later years – the few who made it out alive, that is – told terrifying tales of eerie, ghostly miners with lurid grins and villainous howls. The entrance to the mine was on land that became the fairgrounds, and those living nearby could hear cackles of evil on the darkest October nights. The county eventually sealed the shaft, but the folks who run the Artichoke Festival teamed up with Escape Room 831 and decided to reopen it for Miner Madness, featuring tours of the haunted mine for those who dare to tempt the supernatural (with a family-friendly maze for those who wisely wish to play it safe). Ages 12 and up only. Wear an extra pair of underpants and be prepared to run for your lives. [DF]
6-9:30pm Friday-Saturday Oct. 21-22, 28-29, and Sunday, Oct. 30. Monterey County Fair & Event Center, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. $20; $15/military, seniors. (888) 808-7707, artichokefestival.org.
Oct. 21-Nov. 6
Love Languages
The story in the play How Black Mothers Say I Love You is at once specific – Daphne, a hard-working mom, left her two young daughters alone in Jamaica for six years while working to create a better life for them in the U.S. – and universal. Because how many families have reckoned with ghosts of the past, unspoken betrayals and intergenerational misunderstandings? It’s not a spoiler to say that in this dramatic comedy, the characters grapple with these universal themes as Daphne, proud and private, needs to rely on her nearby daughter and her church as she ages and faces a health crisis. The Western Stage produces this play with Concord Theatricals. [SR]
7:30pm Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm Sundays, from Oct. 21-Nov. 6. The Western Stage, 411 Central Ave., Salinas. $28; $24/seniors; $12/children. 755-6816, westernstage.com.
Oct. 22
Soothing Sounds
Patrick Watson is the name of a person. It is also the name of a band that person is in, and over the last 20 years, the Canadian singer-songwriter has put out more than a half-dozen studio albums, the most recent being Better in the Shade, released in April of this year. Watson’s mellow, mesmerizing sound is never predictable, but in a good way – sometimes you may not know where a song is headed, but once it arrives there, it suddenly feels inevitable, like it’s the only place the song could or should have landed. This Saturday, Watson’s unique, melodic sound lands in Big Sur to reverberate amid the redwoods at the Henry Miller Library. [DS]
Doors at 6pm, show at 7pm Saturday, Oct. 22. Henry Miller Memorial Library, 48603 Highway 1, Big Sur. $90 (plus fees). bit.ly/PatrickWatsonHMML.
Oct. 22-23
Rockin’ Under the Treetops
If you missed the first round of Music in the Forest back in May, you’re in luck. Music in the Forest II is returning, with two afternoons of veteran musicians drawing from rock, pop, folk, blues and more. Saturday kicks off with Miranda Perl. PacRep fans will recognize Perl from her appearances in shows like Annie and Into the Woods. She’ll appear with guitarist/composer Adam Astrup, a familiar face on the local jazz scene. Also appearing is River Voices, a group of six women who got their start blending their voices during the pandemic. Sunday is all about the blues, with fan-favorite band Red Beans & Rice, as well as Chris Cain, a 2021 Blues Music Awards nominee for best contemporary blues artist and best blues guitarist. [PM]
3-6:30pm, Saturday, Oct. 22; 2-5pm, Sunday, Oct. 23. Forest Theater, Santa Rita and Mountain View Avenue, Carmel. $25/Saturday; $30/Sunday. 622-0100, pacrep.org/music-in-the-forest.
Oct. 24
Carve It Up
Let’s say you hate pumpkin spice everything. You wish you could take vengeance somehow, but stalking pumpkin patches with razor-sharp cutlery at the ready would probably terrify kids in the bouncy house. Better idea: the annual Pumpkin Carving Contest at Turn 12 Bar & Grill. They give you a pumpkin. They give you a knife and spoon so you can get all stabby and scoopy. They didn’t say it, but they probably clean up the crime scene, too. There are food and drink specials, as well as prizes for the best and worst pumpkins, so slash away. And since judging takes place at midnight after an evening of food and drink specials, the worst might just be named best. [DF]
9:30pm-midnight Monday, Oct. 24. Turn 12 Bar & Grill, 400 Tyler St., Monterey. Free; RSVP in advance. 372-8876, facebook.com/Turn12BarAndGrill.
Oct. 26
Bohemian ROOTS
Bohemian Soul: A Carmel Documentary is a short documentary that narrates the life of early bohemians in the Carmel art colony. The film starts with the San Francisco earthquake of 1906 that sent a whole bunch of California artists in search of a new life. The founders of Carmel are portrayed, from Frank Devendorf through Mary Austin and Robinson Jeffers to Carrie and George Sterling. Narrated by John Blyth Barrymore, the documentary describes the journey of the founding artists and their passion for creating original works in some of the world’s most beautiful natural settings. This premiere takes place at the outdoor Forest Theater as part of the local history lectures series hosted by Carmel Public Library Foundation. [AP]
