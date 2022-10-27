Hot Picks 10.27.22

Phantoms of the Library
Why did the ghost go to the library? To check out some boo-ks! Or in the case of the Pacific Grove Public Library, to scare up some spooky fun for kids on the return of The Haunted Library. This once-annual Halloween treat went dark after the library moved to temporary digs in 2019 for a remodel, followed by the pandemic. Now it’s back, and for two hours, the Children’s Room book stacks turn into a maze of spirited fun. The librarians are also bringing back Lilith the Librarian, a not-too-scary scarecrow who will be dressed up in this year’s pirate theme. Be sure to come in costume and join in the ghostly fun. [PM]
3:30-5:30pm, Thursday, Oct. 27. Pacific Grove Public Library, 550 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. 648-5760, pacificgrovelibrary.org.
Oct. 29
Dead Heads
No. It can’t be. We were told they were banished to the musical graveyard. How can cassettes be back to haunt us with their hissing? This is really spooky, but if we’ve read things correctly, the dead cassettes are live – playing, rewinding and playing again – at the Pierce Ranch Vineyards tasting room… oooh. Actually it’s the Monterey indie, alternative rock group Jacob Chase and The Dead Cassettes, keeping things lively at the Halloween Party hosted at the tasting room. That’s waaay better. No tricks, just treats: pastries and chocolate from Parker Lusseau, cheese and charcuterie from The Cheese Shop, wine from you know where (good stuff). This sounds like a great time, a reason to get costumed up and to party until the witching hour. [DF]
7pm Saturday, Oct. 29. Pierce Ranch Vineyards, 499 Wave St., Monterey. $12. 372-8900, piercevineyards.com.
Funny Guy
With his deep voice and Mexican accent, Felipe Esparza will make you laugh by telling stories about real-life and everyday experiences. Much of his comedy comes from experiences that immigrants and Mexican Americans will be able to relate to, such as talking about Mexican stereotypes, dating and encounters with law enforcement. Esparza has three stand-up specials on Netflix and HBO. He also has a podcast called What’s Up Fool? where he interviews all kinds of people – from an unknown person on the street to well-known celebrities. And if you don’t know him from any of that, you might recognize him from TV shows like Gentefied and Superstore. [CJ]
8pm Saturday, Oct. 29. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $29-$69. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
Ghosts’ Night Out
There is nothing spooky about drink specials, live music (with shows from Winterwind, Chrome Serpent and BigRig), DJ Leo B spinning old-school punk and metal, a raffle with local prizes – and a costume contest to show off what you’ve got. As an added bonus, this Halloween party is a benefit for Planned Parenthood. [SR]
7pm-midnight Saturday, Oct. 29. Other Brother Beer Co., 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com.
Oct. 29 and 31
More Treats Than Tricks
Tired of harassing your immediate neighbors for candy? How about engaging in one of these long-lasting local Halloween traditions: the fourth annual Halloween on the Wharf or the 10th annual New Monterey Trick-or-Treat celebration. The organizers challenge you to become one of the “ghoulish Halloween characters roaming the wharf,” ready for trick-or-treating. Candy World will feature photo ops, a Halloween DJ plays at 7pm, and Princess Monterey Whale Watching offers free 30-minute Monterey Bay cruises for families at 4pm. The costume contest is at 5pm. Similarly, the Lighthouse District’s shops, restaurants and boutiques will be open and welcoming little goblins with special treats, rain or shine. All businesses handing out candy will have a “Lighthouse Halloween” poster displayed in the window. The best part is one doesn’t exclude the other, since the events are held on different days. That’s your chance to double your candy bounty. [AP]
Children’s Trick-or-Treat on Lighthouse is 2-5pm, Saturday, Oct. 29. Along Lighthouse Avenue, Monterey. Free. 655-8070, lighthousedistrict.net.
Halloween on the Wharf is 2pm-5pm, Monday, Oct. 31. Old Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey. Free. 238-0777, montereywharf.com.
Oct. 29-30
The Beatles in the Forest
PacRep is back with two live performances of Celebrating the Beatles! This multimedia performance features live musicians, video clips, images and storytelling. It tells the story of the world’s greatest band, from their beginnings in Liverpool, through the 13 albums recorded between 1963 and 1969, to the breakup in April of 1970. The show features the Monterey Peninsula’s own “Nowhere Band” playing 25 Beatles hits – at least one from every album. The show was conceived, written and narrated by Mark Shilstone-Laurent, and it features some of the area’s finest musicians in what they have dubbed The Nowhere Band. Special guests include Anne and Pete Sibley, an award-winning, nationally renowned folk duo who live in Carmel. [AP]
7:30pm Saturday, Oct. 29 and 6:30pm Sunday, Oct. 30. Forest Theater, Mountain View and Santa Rita, Carmel. $9-$32. 622-0100, pacrep.org.
Oct. 31
Behind the Masque
A long-running, classic Big Sur tradition is back this Halloween season – Nepenthe’s Bal Masque. As ever the event is a fundraiser for all-volunteer fire brigade Big Sur Fire. So this is a great party for a good cause – there will be music, dancing, food and a full bar ‘til midnight. Tunes come courtesy of Carmel Valley Band 60 East, there’s a special performance by BiG SuRCuS, and, of course, a costume contest. Our advice to you: Whether you’re explicitly in it to win it or not, don’t skimp on your costuming. Bal Masque attendees traditionally come dressed to the nines – this is not a time to be demure. [TCL]
