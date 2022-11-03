Hot Picks 11.03.22

Nov. 3-6
Strangest Things
What exactly is the Paranormal Cirque? Hard to say, as it defies traditional classification, but it’s a combination of circus, theater and cabaret featuring “magic,” the “Wheel of Death” – a dynamic balancing act high above the ground – and what a press release calls an “innovative horror story [featuring] different shades of sexy and an incomparable storyline.” A traveling show from Cirque Italia, it promises to bring a different flavor of entertainment to the 831. [DS]
Various times Thursday, Nov. 3-Sunday, Nov. 6. Monterey County Fair & Event Center, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. $20-$60. Tickets at bit.ly/ParanormalMonterey.
And Comedy Ensues
Take a cast of madcap characters, throw in healthy doses of misunderstandings and mistaken identities á la Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, and you’ve got Lend Me a Tenor, the comedic play that debuted on London’s West End in 1986 and on Broadway in 1989 to the delight of theater audiences. It received nine Tony nominations and won three. It’s the story of a harried theater assistant who, after a series of mishaps, takes over for a world-famous opera tenor with an eye for the ladies. It’s the first play produced exclusively at MPC since the pandemic – this is the last weekend to catch a show. [PM]
7:30pm Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 3-5; 2pm Sunday, Nov. 6. MPC Studio Theater, 980 Fremont St., Monterey. $25/adults; $20/seniors, military; $15/students. 646-4213, bit.ly/mpctenor.
Nov. 4-5
Dance It Off
Carmel Dance Festival’s resident company Ballare Carmel presents a triple world premiere by prominent choreographers. The first performance is by Brooklyn-based Jennifer Archibald, with special guest Maddox Haberdasher; the second by Zurich-based choreographer Ihsan Rustem with set design by local designer Mark Baer; and third by Los Angeles-based choreographer James Gregg with live violin by Edwin Huizinga and Keisuke Nakagoshi from the San Francisco Symphony. Ballare, as well as the Carmel Dance Festival, operates under Artistic Director Lillian Barbeito, who brings dancers from around the world to perform locally. [AP]
8pm Friday-Saturday, Nov. 4-5. Sunset Center, San Carlos and Ninth, Carmel. $40-$125. 620-2048, ballarecarmel.org.
Nov. 5
Getting Wings
It’s a singular moment when an animal raised in captivity takes that first step – or first flap – into the wild. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Ventana Wildlife Society will be livestreaming the release of their “2022 rookies,” four juvenile condors hatched at the Los Angeles Zoo that are now ready to move out of the house. The Zoom event begins at 9:30am, and the release – which is at VWS’ release site in San Simeon – happens at 10am, and will be led by VWS Senior Wildlife Biologist “Condor” Joe Burnett, a man of considerable wit. [DS]
9:30am Saturday, Nov. 5. Free. Register for the livestream at ventanaws.org.
Aloha and Howdie
Monterey Peninsula Musical Theater’s Hawaiian Hoedown Fall Festival is where the South Pacific meets the cowboys and cowgirls of the Central Coast. This fundraiser comes as an effort to pay for performance tours for musical middle and high schoolers. “About 50 students have a chance to perform in Disneyland, and will have a coaching session with a Broadway coach,” says Heather Griffin on behalf of MPMT. “And we have 30 students who have a chance to go to Vietnam to perform for 12 days. All that is quite expensive.” The event includes an authentic luau pork lunch, Hawaiian hula and a fire dance show, a lei-making workshop, performances by MPMT kids, cake, face painting and fun treats – including Hawaiian shaved ice and local arts and crafts vendors. [AP]
Noon-5pm Saturday, Nov. 5. Carmel River School, 15th Avenue and Monte Verde Street, Carmel. $60/adults; $20/children. 484-4580, mpmusicaltheater.org.
Hartnell Kaleidoscope
Hartnell College hosts its annual fundraising event, “Kaleidoscope: A Celebration of the Arts.” This afternoon program will feature performances by Hartnell students and exhibits of students’ art. Expect songs by the Hartnell College Choir and Chamber singers, a performance by The Western Stage, a short student film, and more. The first Annual Hartnell College Arts Awards will also be announced – among them the Arts Legacy Award to Jack Killian (in memoriam), Distinguished Alumnus in the Arts to three-time Tony Award nominee Robert Brill, and the Community Arts Hero award to Trish Triumpho Sullivan. [AP]
2-5pm Saturday, Nov. 5. Willard Lewallen STEM Center, 411 Central Ave., Salinas. $100. 755-6903, hartnellfoundation.org.
Season of Gratitude
For many people, the pursuit of happiness drives decision making. It’s right there in the Declaration of Independence, after all. But we often aren’t very good at deciphering what will make us happy – striving for possessions, money and status when these things don’t, ultimately, have that much to do with it. One thing proven to increase happiness: gratitude. The documentary Gratitude Revealed is all about the small but significant act of being grateful: how it can increase resiliency, improve health and provide us with a purpose in life. Local artist Elizabeth Murray hosts a screening of the Louie Schwartzberg film at Carmel’s outdoor Forest Theater. With Thanksgiving right around the corner, now is a great time to get in the spirit of gratitude. Bring a picnic dinner, bundle up, and enjoy an inspiring movie night with friends and family. [TCL]
6pm Saturday, Nov. 5. Forest Theater, Mountain View Avenue and Santa Rita Street, Carmel. Free, donations accepted.
Take Two
Lyle Lovett. John Hiatt. On stage – together, as in at the same time. That’s pretty much all we need to say. Hot Pick finished. Lovett has like four Grammy awards. Hiatt’s sound is so coveted that the likes of Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson have covered his songs. Neither can be contained by a genre. Lovett has a new album out, adding to a catalog of much loved songs like “Don’t Touch My Hat” and “You’ve Been So Good Up To Now.” Hiatt earned a dedicated following thanks to “Perfectly Good Guitar,” “Slow Turning” and more. Really, these guys rock – and swing, country, blues, gospel… you get it. It’s a must-see concert. No need for us to say anything more. [DF]
