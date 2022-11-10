Hot Picks 11.10.22

Nov. 10
Bach’s Lunch
Musikiwest is a nonprofit that promotes peace-building through chamber music and operates out of the SandBox in Sand City. The group is launching a new initiative – Bach’s Lunch, a free noontime concert. The idea is that attendees bring their own lunch, and enjoy some music, from noon to 1pm. “We see this as a wonderful way to build community,” Artistic Director Michelle Djokic said. It’s anticipated to become a regular thing, but Nov. 10 is the debut. Later that same night, Musikiwest musicians Gabriela Diaz, Siwoo Kim and David Samuel, along with Djokic present “The Degenerates” – a concert celebrating the work of composers who were labeled “degenerates” by the Nazi regime for the color of their skin or their religion. [TCL]
Bach’s Lunch debuts noon-1pm Thursday, Nov. 10. Free. The Degenerates perform at 7pm Thursday, Nov. 10. $35. SandBox, 440 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. sandboxsandcity.com.
Get Your Kicks
Woody Guthrie and Celtic punk rock might seem like an unusual marriage, but for the hard-charging Dropkick Murphys, it’s nothing new: Guthrie wrote the lyrics for the Boston-area band’s most popular song “I’m Shipping Up to Boston,” which was featured in Martin Scorcese’s The Departed. And the band’s latest album, This Machine Still Kills Fascists, which was released Sept. 30, takes its title from the slogan Guthrie used to write on his guitars, and features lyrics written by Guthrie throughout. That came to be when Guthrie’s daughter selected a collection of her father’s unused lyrics that she thought would be fitting for the band to record. And in the spirit of Guthrie, the album – the band’s 11th – is the first one they’ve recorded acoustically. The Murphys swing through Monterey as part of the This Machine tour, and are sure to rock the rafters at Golden State, acoustic or not. [DS]
7pm Thursday, Nov. 10. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $34-$78.50. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
Nov. 12
Super Mega
This evening is dedicated to the giants of freestyle, a form of Latin dance music, including artists like Steve B who practically invented the genre. His 1987 club hit, “Party Your Body,” paved the way for others who appear at the Fox Theater in this lineup: The Cover Girls, Spanish Fly, Nocera and Kimball Hooker. You might read in music publications that freestyle had its heyday in the 1990s (or blame Steve B himself for that narrative – he wrote about the demise of the genre a few years back), but there seems to be a comeback happening. For example, the legendary group Spanish Fly resurfaced in 2019 with its first single in over 15 years, “Voices In My Head.” This night of music, billed as a freestyle mega show, offers up danceable sounds old and new. [SR]
7pm (doors) Saturday, Nov. 12. Fox Theater, 241 Main St., Salinas. $45-$105; ages 21 and up. 758-8459, tickets831.com.
Small but Mighty
Beginning in 1977, the trio of pianist Joseph Kalichstein, violinist Jaime Laredo, and cellist Sharon Robinson defined the piano trio and its demanding canon, raising the bar repeatedly over a four-decade long career. Laredo and Robinson return to the Peninsula this weekend for the fifth time, for an outing dedicated to the memory of founding member Kalichstein, who died last March, on the group’s 45th anniversary. Seated in his stead will be guest pianist Anna Polonsky, along with guest composer/violist Nokuthula Ngwenyama who will join for a richly varied piano quartet program starting with Mozart’s Piano Quartet in G minor, K. 478 and ending with Dvorák’s Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-Flat Major, Op. 87. Sandwiched between these two classics is Ngwenyama’s own piano quartet “Elegy,” which gets its Central California premiere, co-commissioned by Chamber Music Monterey Bay. [PF]
7:30pm Sat. Nov. 12. Sunset Center San Carlos and 9th, Carmel. $25-$75. 625-2212, chambermusicmontereybay.org.
In Good Musical Conscience
Singer/songwriter Trevor Hall has traveled a lot, literally and figuratively. He was born on an island off the coast of South Carolina and as a teen left for Idyllwild Arts Academy in California to study classical guitar. There he was introduced to the practices of yoga and meditation which in turn became a focus of his life and his music. He’s made multiple pilgrimages to India. He became a leader in what’s known as the conscious music movement. Hall’s music – which can be described as a blend of American roots and folk – is calming and positive, rhythmic and mesmerizing. He travels to Monterey on his “2 Oceans Tour” with the group Gone Gone Beyond as special guest. [PM]
8pm Saturday, Nov. 12. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $32-$79. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
Nov. 12-13
Beer and Bard
From the theater company that brought you a sold-out rendition of Henry V performed inside the Monterey cocktail bar Pearl Hour, quickly followed by a fantastic run of Macbeth, comes a presentation of The Taming of the Shrew, at Other Brother Beer Co.’s spacious Seaside brewery. Centered on a courtship between Petruchio and a strong-willed “shrew” named Katherina, the play has drawn some criticism for its depiction of a patriarchal society. However, director Justin Gordon says, a deeper read shows Shakespeare subverting traditional gender roles. “Our immersive tavern-style interpretation leans into the broad comedy inherent in the play, while simultaneously calling to attention the power imbalance still present between genders in today’s society,” Gordon said in a statement. Go see one of New Canon’s three performances to make up your own mind about what this classic says about gender – and to see a Shakespearean classic performed in a bar. [TCL]
7:30pm Saturday, Nov. 12; 1pm and 5pm Sunday, Nov. 13. Other Brother Beer Co., 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. $25; $15/students. newcanontheatre.org.
Nov. 15
Iran meets Monterey
Here’s an opportunity for a local audience to get insight into Iran’s women’s rights movement. International Education Week presents two keynote speakers to discuss the importance of education on world peace, with a case study on Iran. First up is Andrew Loomis, who serves as senior advisor for external relations to the State Department’s undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs. The second speaker is Pacific Grove-based writer Ava Homa, the award-winning author of Daughters of Smoke and Fire, a story of women’s resistance in Iran. (See story, p. 24.) [AP]
