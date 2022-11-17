Hot Picks 11.17.22

Nov. 18
Go Boppin’
If ever there was a band that goes and does the voodoo that they do so well it would be Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – and not just because of their name. No, the band helped reintroduce 1940s swing and spiffy suits. They were cookin’ with gas at the Super Bowl and provided a piece of music so killer diller it helped win an Olympic gold medal. This time they bring a round of holiday cheer to the stage, so maybe they won’t play “You And Me And Bottle Makes Three” or maybe they will – either way, it’s a humdinger of a show, and for not much dough. Unless you’re a fuddy-duddy, their updated brand of swing blending into jazz will make you want to cut a rug… or at least cause an outpouring of fun ’40s slang. [DF]
8pm Friday, Nov. 18. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $28-$78. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
Nov. 19
Craft Fair On Steroids
Don’t bother with Black Friday at the Big Box stores, and forget about Etsy. Get a jump on holiday gift shopping locally, with Carmel’s Craftapalooza, a day-long tribute to crafters, crafting and shoppers who love crafts. (There’s also a lot of art.) The city-wide craft fair got its start last year and was such a success the city brought back the same lineup that includes: the city of Carmel’s 51st annual Homecrafters’ Marketplace at the Sunset Center; All Saints’ Fine Arts & Crafts Fair, including a hot lunch; Church of the Wayfarer Annual Holiday Faire & Lunch in the Garden; Carmel Woman’s Club Annual Artisan Event. Get your walking shoes on, bring a big bag and be prepared to find unique gifts for everyone on your list. [PM]
9am-3pm Saturday, Nov. 19. Various locations in downtown Carmel. Free to attend. 620-2020, ci.carmel.ca.us/post/craftapolooza.
Raise a Glass
Monterey GlassWorks in Sand City is the kind of place that makes you want to take up an artistic pursuit – even if you’re not a particularly artistic person. The company runs a commercial business out of this glass-blowing studio, but also hosts artist residency programs that periodically bring in creative minds in glass and other mediums. During this event, tied to the studio’s final residency of 2022, you’ll get to watch visiting artists Jamie Randall and John Hedrick create some of their hot blown glass works – live. There will also be a drawing for a lucky winner to take a piece home. [TCL]
1-4pm Saturday, Nov. 19. Monterey GlassWorks, 801B California Ave., Sand City. Free. 220-4065, montereyglassworks.com.
Soul Mate
You may think Andy Vargas is cool just because he fronts Carlos Santana’s band. Maybe you believe it’s that the way he delivers Latino soul makes the San Andreas Fault seem as harmless as that crack on the sidewalk that never did break your mother’s back. But you’ve got him all wrong. Andy Vargas is cool because he gives back to underserved youth, helping them to achieve in education and music. And he brings the power of good to Salinas with a concert benefiting the Andy Vargas Foundation and its students. He’s bringing the likes of Lupita Infante and Chris Perez along to make for a night of music that will ring wonderfully in your ears for days after – and make you feel good for helping out. [DF]
8pm Saturday, Nov. 19. Fox Theater, 241 Main St., Salinas. $60-$200. 800-616-7044, foxtheatersalinas.com.
Make No Mistake
With just a few words, both poetry and songs can cut right to the very truth of life and shared experiences. Forty years ago, country singer/songwriter Lacy J. Dalton’s “Everybody Makes Mistakes” revealed a truth about love and life: “Break my heart, hearts get broken/ Steal me blind, money’s just a token… ” Sung by Dalton with a rich voice that reveals a storyteller’s heart, the song is a fan favorite. Dalton rose to fame on the country charts in the 1980s with “Crazy Blue Eyes,” and went on to other hits like “16th Avenue,” “Takin’ It Easy” and “Black Coffee.” She continues to receive accolades and awards, with no plans to retire. Dalton comes to Carmel Valley on a mission to help local public radio station KSQD 90.7 raise money so the Santa Cruz-based station can extend its reach further into Monterey County (see more, p. 10). To that end, expect a silent auction and merch available for purchase. Appearing with Dalton will be the all-star Edge of the West Band. “Gold Circle” ticket holders get an exclusive meet-and-greet with Dalton at 6pm, before the show begins. Local favorites Dan & Laurel are scheduled to open the show. [PM]
6:45-10pm, Saturday, Nov. 19. Hidden Valley Music Seminars, 104 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. $75/Gold Circle; $45/general admission; $50/at the door. lacyjdalton.eventbrite.com.
Nov. 19-Dec 3
Everlasting Life
Would you like to live forever? Or do you find that life is so rich and valuable because it is finite? These are some of the heady questions explored in the 1975 children’s novel (and subsequent play and movies) Tuck Everlasting. As a young girl dreaming of adventure and romance, Winnie meets and becomes involved with the Tuck family. She learns that they once drank from a spring that rendered them immortal – and she watches as this gift (or curse, you decide) plays out in different ways in each of their lives. This thought-provoking play comes to the Western Stage, opening Saturday, Nov. 19. [TCL]
7:30pm (2pm matinees) Saturday, Nov. 19-Saturday, Dec. 3. The Western Stage, 411 Central Ave., Salinas. $30. 755-6816, westernstage.com.
Nov. 21
Fall Ensemble
The Monterey Peninsula College String Ensemble, directed by David Dally, merges old and new. The program will feature: “Serenade for Strings” by Czech composer and violinist Josef Suk, “Serenade for Strings” by Russian composer Vasily Kalinnikov, “Meditation – Elegy for a Lost Friend” by Pacific Grove-based composer Carleton Macy and “Romanza” from the Piano Concerto #1 by Frederic Chopin, with piano soloist Josef Elyoussoufi. These masterpieces will be performed by MPC’s 23-piece string orchestra. [AP]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.