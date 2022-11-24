Hot Picks 11.24.22

Light Time
When does the holiday season officially start? It could be a difficult question to answer. After all, decorations start appearing on shelves in, like, August. Before it’s even Halloween, Christmas is in the air. But the folks on Cannery Row gave us a definitive answer: Nov. 25. That’s when Santa arrives for the annual Cannery Row tree lighting – and when Jolly Old St. Nick himself (we checked, it’s the real Santa) is involved, you know it’s a big deal. How big? There are red engine rides starting at noon. Live music, including carolers, starts at 3:30pm and runs until close, with some holiday music from the folks at KMBY thrown in. Santa arrives straight from the North Pole around 5:45pm and sticks around for the tree lighting. Afterward, kids will be able to meet Santa and tell him their wish lists (don’t worry, no supply chain issues with the elves). Note: Santa returns Saturdays and Sundays, noon-3pm, through Dec. 18. That’s holiday spirit. [DF]
Noon-9pm Friday, Nov. 25. Steinbeck Plaza, Cannery Row and Prescott Avenue, Monterey. Free. 649-6690, canneryrow.com.
sing out
The angelic-voiced musicians of Wiener Sängerknaben, the Vienna Boys Choir, celebrate the magic of the holiday season with a program of Austrian folk songs, classical masterpieces, Christmas hymns and holiday carols. The world’s foremost children’s choral group for six centuries has been adored the world over for its wide range of repertoire, purity of tone and generosity of musical spirit. The group has visited the U.S. over 50 times since 1932 and have traveled to all six inhabited continents. Each year, 100 choristers from 30 nations between the ages of 10 and 14 are divided into four touring choirs and give around 300 concerts in front of almost half-a-million people. It’s a pleasure to have them back in Carmel and enjoy one of their classics, from Mozart’s “Laudate Dominum” to “Stille Nacht.” [AP]
8pm Friday, Nov. 25. Sunset Cultural Center, San Carlos and 9th, Carmel. $69-$89. 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org.
Nov. 25-27
Arts and Crafts
Get a head start on your holiday shopping at the Big Sur Grange’s annual Harvest Fair. The Grange Hall will be filled with artisan goods of all kinds – from handmade clothing to jewelery to ceramics, paintings and beyond, often spilling out into the parking lot as well. It’s such a beautiful location to do your shopping. Typically the event offers some food and (non-alcoholic) drink for purchase, so you can bring your friends and your family and really make a day of it. [TCL]
2-5pm Friday, Nov. 25; 10am-5pm Saturday, Nov. 26; 10am-4pm Sunday, Nov. 27. Big Sur Grange, Highway 1, Big Sur. Free to enter. 667-2956, bigsurgrange.org.
Nov. 26
Roll Out the Barrels
Observing Small Business Saturday is a good thing. Even better is observing it while sipping wine, listening to The Money Band Duo rock out and benefiting a worthy arts nonprofit, all while getting some holiday gift shopping done. This convergence of goodness and entertainment can be found in Carmel Valley Village for the Carmel Valley Art Association’s Holiday Art & Wine Walk & Gift Faire. Meet artists and craftspeople while shopping for gifts and enjoying some food and wine. A special kids area will be open. Also on display will be nine wine barrels, painted by local artists, known as the “Barrels of Fun.” They are up for auction online to benefit CVAA. [PM]
10am-5pm, Saturday, Nov. 26. Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley. Free to attend. Auction at airauctioneer.com/barrels-of-fun-carmel-valley-art-association. 659-2441, cvartassoc.org.
Flower Power
The seasonal wreath is at once a piece of artwork and a symbol of hospitality and cheer. And the next best thing to hanging a wreath on your door (or gifting one to somebody) is making your own. This small workshop invites participants to gather their favorite seasonal boughs and blooms and then, under the guidance of Jess Tunis – described in her bio as a “homesteader, crafter, forager, and teacher” – to transform them into a wreath. Sturdy, closed-toed footwear is recommended. Optional additions: Bring your favorite clippers, or ornaments to add to your wreath, but all essential pieces are supplied. [SR]
1-3pm Saturday, Nov. 26. Birdsong Orchards, 613 Lakeview Road, Watsonville. $50. birdsongorchards.com.
Nov. 27
Laugh in
Laughter is the best medicine, as they say, although it’s not clear who said it, or if they ever did. Carmel Valley’s Folktale Winery is bringing back its now-annual The Best of the San Francisco Comedy Competition, featuring headliner Joe Bartnick. Dress for outdoor weather for the courtyard stage; there will be table service. This is a chance to reconnect with friends, share some laughs, and wine and dine. [DS]
5pm-9pm (show starts 6pm) Sunday, Nov. 27. Folktale Winery Wine Garden, 8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. $20-$40. exploretock.com/folktalewinery.
Light It Up
The holiday spirit comes to life in Salinas at the annual Parade of Lights, after a long pandemic hiatus. Expect more than 70 lighted parade entries this year. (Yes, Santa is included – what we cannot confirm is whether you’re on his naughty or nice list.) This festive event welcomes all ages for an extravaganza of live music, floats and good holiday cheer. Most importantly, it’s an opportunity to gather and to celebrate a sense of community. [SR]
6-9pm Sunday, Nov. 27. Parade begins at South Main Street and Acacia, and ends at West Gabilan Street, Salinas. Free. salinascitycenter.com.
Nov. 30
Get Spiritual
Listen to the stories of the Dalai Lama and Tibetans in exile with Dr. Ginger Chih and Khenpo Karten Rinpoche, spiritual director of Pacific Grove’s Manjushri Dharma Center. Chih narrates a presentation of her photos relating what she learned in discussing her research with His Holiness. Rinpoche shares the story of his escape from Tibet, and his own encounters with His Holiness. Chih also signs copies of her book, The Dalai Lama: Leadership And The Power Of Compassion. [AP]
