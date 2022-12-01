Hot Picks 12.01.22

(clockwise from top) Monterey Peninsula Ballet Theatre performs the Nutcracker ballet for one weekend, with a matinee that offers a post-show brunch for children. Monterey Peninsula Voices brings voices of the community together to haromize, and to launch the holiday season with spirited, festive songs. Tatum’s Garden Foundation strives to share play with kids of all abilities. To support that mision, they offer a day for all to play with a benefit titled “Garland & Gridiron.”