Hot Picks 12.01.22

Dec. 1
Stop Violence
How can we address the rise of hate-fueled violence across the world? From the Taliban to ISIS, white supremacists to anti-government militias, Middlebury Institute of International Studies’ faculty and students are researching emerging threats and identifying solutions. Join a community conversation titled “Diverting Hate: Addressing Extremist Violence Across the World and at Home.” The moderators are MIIS Director of the Center for Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism Jason Blazakis and Middlebury Institute graduate student Kaitlyn Tierney. From 2008-2018, Blazakis served as the director of the Counterterrorism Finance and Designations Office, Bureau of Counterterrorism in the U.S. Department of State. Tierney co-leads a project focused on diverting men away from extremist misogynistic virtual pipelines. [AP]
5-6:30pm Thursday, Dec. 1. McCone Irvine Auditorium, 499 Pierce St., Monterey. Free; registration required. Zoom option available. 647-4100, middlebury.edu.
Rock Nostalgia
If you’re feeling nostalgic about Latin American rock and want to remember some of its golden era, enjoy the Mexican rock band Caifanes and hit songs including “La Célula que explota” (“The cell that explodes”), “Ayer me dijo un ave que volara” (“Yesterday, a bird told me to fly”), and more. The band formed in Mexico City in the mid-1980s under another name: Las Insolitas Imágenes de Aurora (Aurora’s Unusual Images) and rose to international fame. The band’s current name is derived from an old-fashioned word, “caifán.” They were part of the wave of bands that drove the Rock en Español movement that pushed producers to invest in Latin American bands. [CJ]
8pm Thursday, Dec. 1. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $45-$125. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
Dec. 2
House Party
It would not be wrong to call Melinda Coffey Armstead and Robert Armstead a music “power couple.” Coffey Armstead has performed around the world and recorded over 60 recitals, as well as solo albums. Armstead is an Eastman School of Music graduate with a magnificent voice (and a pretty big brain; PhD in physics). The duo plays some favorites from the Tor House music library in the historic living room as part of a recurring series at Tor House entitled “Not At Home Before 4pm.” They play selections from Bach, Chopin and Edward MacDowell. Seating is limited and the series sells out fast. Get on the Tor House mailing list to learn about upcoming performances; email thf@torhouse.org or call to reserve a seat. [DF]
4pm Friday, Dec. 2. Tor House, 26304 Ocean View Ave., Carmel. $25. 624-1813, torhouse.org.
Dec. 2-4
Nutcracking Time
The Monterey Peninsula Ballet Theatre returns to Sunset Center with the 2022 production of The Nutcracker with Artistic Director Tia Brown Rosenblum, Brandon Forrest, Anthony Pucci and the family of 120 dancers. Follow little Clara venturing into a world of ethereal characters, where she discovers she is gifted with visions of twirling sugar plums, divine angels and pirouetting flowers. This 1892 two-act “fairy ballet” by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was based on the 1816 short story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by E.T. Hoffmann, and introduced to the larger European audience with a French translation by Alexander Dumas. The first complete performance outside of Russia took place in England in 1934. The first complete U. S. performance took place on Dec. 24, 1944 by the San Francisco Ballet, making it a great West Coast holiday tradition ever since. [AP]
7pm Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3; 2pm Sunday, Dec. 4 for The Nutcracker & The Kingdom Of Sweets (party for children with brunch followed by the show). Sunset Center, San Carlos and 9th, Carmel. $49-$120. 620-2048, mpballettheatre.org.
Dec. 3-4
Raise Every Voice
Monterey Peninsula Voices, a local nonprofit, non-audition, 80-member community choir now in its 60th year, is here to start your holiday season on the right foot with a little music. The group’s holiday concert – themed Carry the Light – will mix traditional holiday songs with modern, light-hearted and whimsical tunes. Think “Winter Lullaby” and “Silent Night,” but also “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.” “In our current time, we need to bring light to each other more than ever,” Dr. Sean Boulware, MPV’s conductor, said in an announcement about the show. [TCL]
7pm Saturday, Dec. 3 and 2pm Sunday, Dec. 4. First United Methodist Church, 915 Sunset Drive, Pacific Grove. $30/adults; $25/seniors, students; $20/children 12 and under. mpvoices.org.
Dec. 4
Opposites Attract
You want to watch football on Sunday afternoon. Your significant other wants to indulge in holiday crafting. Couples therapy? Maybe. You could also channel your diverse interests for the benefit of the community by heading to Tatum’s Garden Foundation’s “Christmas in the Country: Garland & Gridiron,” featuring both a wreath-making workshop and live-streamed NFL games (featuring San Francisco and Oakland). Wear your favorite ugly holiday sweater or team jersey for some friendly apparel competition. Enjoy bubbly or beer, your choice, and nosh on “gridiron grub.” Browse auction items ahead of a live auction later in the afternoon. Proceeds go to Tatum’s Garden Foundation, which builds accessible playgrounds for kids of all abilities. [PM]
Doors open 12:30pm Sunday, Dec. 4. Historic Andrus Family Barn, 1563 Old Stage Road, Salinas. $75; $50 additional for wreath-making workshop. tatumsgarden@gmail.com.
Moosen Up
It can be tough buying gifts for loved ones for the holidays. But there’s no better cure for that problem than buying something locally made by an artisan with a story, and whose products have a story too – it imparts meaning, and reaffirms the gift’s singular nature. To that end, the Del Rey Oaks Moose Lodge’s fourth annual holiday craft and vendor fair is a prime opportunity to go hunting. From jewelry to candles, succulents and all manner of crafted goods, it’s a great place to shop locally this holiday season. [DS]
