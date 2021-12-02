Hot Picks 12.02.21

Provision Up
The Folktale Provisions shop at Folktale Winery is filled with delightfully aesthetic, and often decadent, things – from Pinot salt to ceramics to silk scarves. It hosts a festive holiday shopping event on Dec. 2, during which Lezlie Johnson makes holiday wreaths to order and guests can enjoy complimentary small bites and Folktale wine. A decadent holiday shopping experience indeed. [TCL]
4-6pm Thursday, Dec. 2. Folktale Provisions, 8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. 293-7500, folktaleprovisions.com.
Holiday Lights Parade
Downtown Pacific Grove sparkles at the start of the season with the annual P.G. Holiday Lights Parade. This is small-town holiday spirit at its best: lighted floats, marching bands, dance teams, equestrian groups and of course the star of the parade, Santa Claus. After the parade the spirit continues with strolling carolers and a chance for a photo with Santa. The town’s shops will be open through the evening which is the perfect opportunity to do some gift shopping while supporting small businesses at the same time. [PM]
6-7pm Thursday, Dec. 2. Lighthouse Avenue, downtown Pacific Grove. Free. pacificgrove.org.
Literary Expo
One of the ambitions of Old Capitol Books is to connect local writers to their community. From paranormal romance and urban fantasy by Melissa Sercia to stories and prose from the world of the wine industry by Wanda Straw – the bookstore will have all local favorites prepared for you to purchase and delight your loved ones during the holiday season. “I just published my ninth book,” Sarcia says. “My latest series is called Immortal Billionaires. It’s a dark romance series set in New York City featuring vampires, demons and werewolves. I also have two urban fantasy series out as well: Blood and Darkness and Beautiful Dark Beasts.” There’s something beautiful in that indeed. [AP]
6pm Friday, Dec. 3. Old Capitol Books, 482 Alvarado St, Monterey, 747-1322, oldcapitolbooks.com.
Back to Ballet
The Monterey Peninsula Ballet Theatre is returning to the Sunset Center with its 2021 production of The Nutcracker and Monterey’s own Tia Brown is the artistic director. The interpretation is in keeping with the tradition of Tchaikovsky’s original ballet, first performed in Saint Petersburg in 1892. The libretto is based on a classic children’s story from 1816 by E.T.A. Hoffman about a little girl named Clara, who fell asleep in an armchair and woke up in a candy land, popularized across Europe by a French translation by Alexander Dumas. “We have been showing The Nutcracker since 2017,” Brown says. The show is slightly smaller this year (Covid), with a crew of 115, not the usual 250 people. “Safety first,” Brown says. On Friday morning, the final rehearsal will be presented to over 400 elementary students. [AP]
7pm Friday, Dec. 3; 2pm Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5. $45/adult; $40/military, senior; $35/child; $115/ Kingdom of Sweets party for children with brunch followed by the show. Sunset Center, San Carlos at 9th, Carmel. 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org.
Future Storytellers
The Monterey County Arts Festival hosts a storytime and art workshop. Children will learn how to illustrate their own stories using collage techniques. Award-winning children’s book author and illustrator Javaka Steptoe teaches this interactive workshop, and his work includes Jimi Sounds Like A Rainbow and Radiant Child: The Story of Young Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The workshop includes supplies parents can pick at their closest library. [CJ]
10-11:30am Saturday, Dec. 4. Free. Ages 4 plus. Registration required. To register, visit bit.ly/mcfl-artworkshop or call 883-7507 for more information.
Santa’s Sleigh – err, Fire Truck
We could mention all the activities slated for kids at Stillwell Holiday Fun in the Park, but let’s get to the important stuff first: Santa Claus will be there. And things only get better. There will be fire truck rides for the kids, as well as a petting zoo (maybe Rudolph will be there, maybe not), bounce houses, music, games and refreshments – think hot chocolate and cookies. This is, after all, an afternoon of wintry fun. If that’s not enough, Holiday Fun in the Park is free. And even though Santa knows if you’ve been naughty or nice, all kids are welcome to take part in the festivities, even if they only get a stocking full of coal. Don’t worry – St. Nick only uses lumps produced by factories using clean coal technology. [DF]
10am-4pm Saturday, Dec. 4. Free. Caledonia Park, 141 Caledonia Ave., Pacific Grove. 373-3304, pacificgrove.org.
Book Review
It’s one thing to write a book. It’s another thing entirely to read the reviews of said book. But reviews are a lot more meaningful if there’s a methodology behind them. Whether you’re a fan or a detractor, whether you’re writing for an academic purpose or for a post on Goodreads or Amazon, there’s an art to writing an effective review. This book review workshop for teens is led by Suzanne Skees, a local author who’s written and received many book reviews. (She has written four books including Gen Z: Finding Your Place in a Fast Changing World, a guide for young people in the early stages of their careers.) Snacks provided, vigorous discussion expected, and participants receive a $25 Starbucks gift card – in addition to newfound critical skills. [SR]
3:30-4:30pm Tuesday, Dec. 7. Pacific Grove Public Library, 550 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. Free; ages 12-18. 648-5762, pacificgrovelibrary.org.
Seeing Hope
What is it about the eyes of certain animals that we find so mesmerizing? Is it a sense of shared sentience, something akin to – but apart from – a shared humanity? And what is it about certain animals that inspires us to make them mascots for conservation campaigns? Answering those questions is at the heart of Science of Hope, the featured book in this virtual book club event put on by Big Sur Land Trust and Pilgrim’s Way Books. The beautiful book features photos from renowned wildlife photographer Scott Davis, and words from Wiebke Finkler, a professor at University of Otago in New Zealand who specializes in visual communication strategies to aid conservation and sustainable development. In a video trailer for the book, Finkler says, “There’s no use talking about the problem unless you’re talking about the solution, and for me, that is what this book is all about.” [DS]
