Hot Picks 12.08.22

(clockwise from top) Performing for almost 30 years, the Squirrel Nut Zippers return to Monterey for a holiday-themed show as part of their Christmas Caravan Tour. The Ghost of Christmas Past (Iya Anderson) and Ebeneezer Scrooge (Stephen Massott) in Ariel Theatrical’s showing of A Christmas Carol. Some of the loveliest compositions by J.S. Bach incorporate no instruments other than the human voice, and I Cantori di Carmel is all about showcasing vocalists.