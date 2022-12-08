Hot Picks 12.08.22

Dec. 8-17
Pursuit of Happiness
A Christmas Carol is a classic tale of redemption – the greedy, miserly Ebeneezer Scrooge is visited by three ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future, and ultimately learns that it is family, friendship and connection, not money, that makes a person happy. It is also, as the name implies, a seasonal tradition. And there are two opportunities to see it locally this holiday season – as a one-man show at Pacific Repertory Theatre’s Indoor Forest Theater and at Ariel Theatrical in Salinas. Seeing the play provides a good moment to reflect for audiences of all ages – what have you valued to this point in your life, and what would you like to value most moving forward? [TCL]
7pm Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8-9 and 2pm/7pm Saturday, Dec. 10. The Karen Wilson Children’s Theatre, 320 Main St., Salinas. $9-$13. 775-0976, arieltheatrical.org.
7:30pm Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-17. Indoor Forest Theater, Santa Rita Street and Mountain View Avenue, Carmel. $17-$27. 622-0100, pacrep.org.
Dec. 9
Snow-Ho-Ho
It’s that time of year when the lawn at Seaside City Hall becomes a place of fantasy, where there will snow (in Seaside?), a petting zoo (baaaa – aaa!) and even horse carriage rides. There’s also the seasonal tree lighting and, of course, Santa – who might be real (are we really sure one way or the other on that?) – will be making an appearance too. There will also be a usual set of offerings for festivities on City Hall’s lawn, like arts and crafts, a bounce house and live entertainment. Seaside’s annual Winter Wonderland event will, like always, be an evening of good cheer, smiles and play – but dress warm, it’s cold out there at night, even if you’re not playing in the snow. [DS]
6pm-9pm Friday, Dec. 9. Lawn outside Seaside City Hall, 440 Harcourt Ave., Seaside. Free. 899-6814, bit.ly/SeasideWinterWonderland2022.
Nut Crackers
The Squirrel Nut Zippers created a genre all their own. As they’ve clearly explained – and it is probably testing the patience of readers to repeat it here – the band sought to “unlock the secrets of Old World jazz” through the mediums of punk, folk and big band. Pretty innovative. Elements of blues, contemporary sounds and, of course, klezmer fed into their style. It’s a wonder no one else had thought of this before. Miles Davis? Harry James? We thought you guys were creative. The Squirrel Nut Zippers led the swing revival in their own way. And now they are back, with their first album in 18 years (Beasts of Burgundy, and yes, there’s a story there) on a Christmas Caravan Tour. What does this entail? Well, again it goes without saying: All of the above, plus the spirit of holidays. [DF]
8pm Friday, Dec. 9. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $27-$62. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
Dec. 9-10
Historic Holidays
For a small town on the West Coast, Monterey has a whole lot of history. Monterey was once the capital of the emerging state of California, after all – the place where the state’s constitution was signed in 1849. All this means that there are a lot of historic buildings – adobes – in Monterey. Some you can access any old day, but others open just once a year during the Christmas in the Adobes event. Hear stories about these buildings, and enjoy music and other entertainment, as you walk from adobe to adobe guided by candle-lit luminarias and other festive decor. [TCL]
5-9pm Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10. Various locations around Monterey. $25. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Pacific House and Custom House stores, at Custom House Plaza, Monterey. mshpa.org/christmasintheadobes.
Dec. 10
Christmas with Dickens
Before Charles Dickens psychoanalyzed Christmas in 1843 (A Christmas Carol), the Scrooges and Grinches of the world had zero tools to confront their holiday dread. But was Charles Dickens a “big Christmas person”? The Monterey Peninsula Dickens Fellowship certainly thinks so and is ready to prove it with their annual Victorian Christmas Party. “We have been having it since we started,” says Beth Penney, the founder, who agrees that Dickens had probably more influence on the way we celebrate Christmas than any individual in human history, including his focus on fighting poverty. If Queen Victoria brought Christmas trees to the U.K., she argues, “it’s Dickens who gave us the bowl of eggnog and the family gatherings around the fire.” All participants are expected to bring a potluck dish. [AP]
6pm Saturday, Dec. 10. 514 Park St., Pacific Grove. Free (donations welcomed). 372-7625, montereypeninsuladickensfellowship.com.
On Brand
There are those stand-up comedians who in mining for comedy material gold discover a vein that fans respond to. That profitable vein becomes their niche, the brand they’re known for – Jeff Foxworthy mined “You Might be A Redneck” for all it was worth. Comedian Steve Treviño found his niche as “America’s Favorite Husband.” He proudly declares that he “speaks wife.” As in jokes like: “Wife always comes in the form of a question. I’ll be sitting on the couch comfortably and here comes the wife. ‘Hey are you thinking about going to the store?’ To you young married men, that means you’re going to the store.” His latest self-produced special, “I Speak Wife,” was released in October and has already been viewed over 1 million times on YouTube. Treviño also takes pride in his Mexican American heritage and regularly takes on Hollywood for its racist stereotypes of Latinos and lack of representation. [PM]
7pm, Saturday, Dec. 10. Fox Theater, 241 S. Main St., Salinas. $35.50-$39.50. 758-8459, foxtheatersalinas.com.
Dec. 10-11
Holiday Bach
It doesn’t get more Christmassy than J.S. Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, originally written to celebrate the Christmas of 1794. I Cantori di Carmel, a Monterey Peninsula choral group with a 40-year tradition of performing, is back with the Cantatas I-III. They will perform under Music Director Daniel Henriks, presenting eight soloists selected for an intensive Vocal Arts Academy providing early-career professional singers with training in baroque music performance practice. Come hear these singers perform with I Cantori’s choir and orchestra with continuo organ, oboe d’amore and baroque timpani – instruments reflecting the typical orchestration of Bach’s time. [AP]
