Hot Picks 12.09.21

Historic Festivities
Maybe you’ve noticed the lovely historic buildings in downtown Monterey that all too often are closed to the public – some are private venues, some are part of Monterey State Historic Park and open on just a limited basis. This annual walking tour is a celebration of the season, a celebration of history and also a celebration of opening the doors of 18 beautiful buildings to the public. Check out California’s First Theater, Larkin House, Sherman’s Quarters, Casa Gutierrez and others, while taking in festive performances. Think period attire for musical interludes, peppy flamenco dancing and elegant candle-lit hidden gems of Monterey’s history. Learn a little something, be entertained and get into the season as it might’ve been celebrated in Alta California. [SR]
5-9pm Friday-Saturday, Dec. 10-11. Throughout downtown Monterey; tickets sold at Pacific House, 20 Custom House Plaza, Monterey. $25; $2/children ages 6-17; free/children 5 and under; $20/military, MSHPA members. info@mshpa.org, mshpa.org.
Not So Scary
The name “Scarypoolparty” brings up a lot of questions. How does a pool party become scary? Do we want to know? How dark is this going to get? But these concerns drift away when you hear the music of Alejandro Aranda (stage name: Scarypoolparty). Aranda’s genre-defying music (it ranges from indie acoustic stuff to more danceable pop tunes) are, well, not scary. If you recognize the name, it might be because the 27-year-old artist from Pomona, California, was a runner-up (and judge favorite) on the 17th season of American Idol. Now he has released three albums and is on tour – a tour that brings him to the Golden State Theatre. Jump on in, the water at this pool party is fine. [TCL]
8pm Friday, Dec. 10. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $39-$69. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com
Crafty Saturday
Looking for a way to spread the holiday cheer in a calm, practical and helping-the-community kind of way? Join Monterey Public Library in the project of creating holiday cards. The custom of sending holiday cards originated in Victorian England circa 1843, when the first cards were recorded. You can join the card-makers outside on the back patio for a crafty afternoon. All materials will be provided. Once made, cards will be given and sent to residents of local retirement facilities. This is a great outing for groups, families and individuals of all ages. And it’s a first: “This is the first time we are doing cards and bookmarks,” says MPL’s Volunteer Coordinator Sarah Nolan. “In past years, we have made ornaments.” [AP]
1-2:30pm Saturday, Dec. 11. Monterey Public Library, 625 Pacific St., Monterey. Free. 646-3933, monterey.org/library.
Christmas in Closter Park
Alert: There will be snow in Salinas. We repeat, there will be snow in Salinas. Thirty tons of it, in fact, are incoming from Cuesta Springs Ice Company (formerly Glacier Ice) in San Luis Obispo to help turn Closter Park into a winter wonderland for this new event. That’s not all: The event also features live musical performances, photos with Santa and a giveaway (Sunday night) of around 60 Christmas trees. Organizer Orlando Osornio envisions the event as Salinas’ answer to the big city holiday celebrations held in Los Angeles or San Jose and has hopes that it will grow in future years. [TCL]
5-9pm Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12. Closter Park, 401 Towt St., Salinas.
Igbo Music goes Local
Ekene Music is a local singer, songwriter and guitarist with a sound set to the rhythm of nature. Ekene made his professional solo recording debut in early 2021 with the album Nature Does Not Rush, a 15-song collection that used a mix of acoustic and electronic instruments to blend traditional and modern sounds into his own unique vision. “I will be sharing a great part of my art in an intimate setting with all of you wonderful souls,” Ekene wrote about the upcoming concert. “Just me and my guitar.” In October 2021 Ekene released the album Unplugged Sessions, recorded live in Pacific Grove. Expect an intimate gathering, sound healing and philosophical remarks between songs, which include sounds from Nigeria’s Igbo Tribe, of which Ekene is a member. [AP]
7pm Saturday, Dec. 11. $35. The Sandbox, 440 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. sandboxsandcity.com.
Getting Social
Seniors in South County are invited to SOCOS Social, a free monthly event to engage with other seniors and enjoy a meal, live music, fun activities and get information about resources that are available to them from a range of local organizations. Meals on Wheels of the Salinas Valley started this pilot program to increase social interactions among local elderly who were impacted and isolated by Covid-19. [CJ]
In Soledad: 11am-1pm Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Soledad Community Center, 560 Walker Drive. For more information or to register, call 223-5250 or visit the center. For ages 60 and older.
In Gonzales: 11am-1pm Thursday, Dec. 16. St. Theodore’s Church Parish Hall, 116 S. Belden St. Call 675-2579 or 809-8216 to register. For ages 55 and older.
The Provocateur
Magnus Toren, executive director of the Henry Miller Library in Big Sur, is hosting an evening of stories about one of our local legends. This talk, “Henry Miller: Provocateur and Liberating Literary Influence,” focuses on Miller’s impact on American literary history as well as his impact locally. “Over 28 years, I gathered many anecdotes that I hope will be inspirational and fun,” Toren says about the upcoming presentation. He adds that he is always excited to welcome Henry Miller lovers to “the most beautiful place on Earth,” the oasis, which is the namesake Memorial Library. It will be “a little poetic, a little romantic,” Toren says, but also appealing to “general interest.” This program is part of the Henry Meade Williams Local History Lecture Series. [AP]
7pm Wednesday, Dec. 15. Carpenter Hall at the Sunset Center, San Carlos Street, Carmel. Free. 624-2811, carmelpubliclibraryfoundation.org.
Purpose Craft
After two years of adjusting to the pandemic’s roller-coaster ride, the upcoming year-end reset may be more important than ever. Of course, goals are only as strong as the purpose behind them. The Blue Zones Project, a national effort to help communities across the country live better, longer lives, wants to help people find that sense of purpose with a local purpose workshop at the Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital Foundation. Anyone 15 or older may participate. [CN]
