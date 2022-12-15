Hot Picks 12.15.22

Dec. 16
Jazz Hot
As renaissances go, the one that happened back in Christopher Columbus’ day takes all the credit. But there is a more immediate renaissance that happened in Harlem during the 1920s, spawning the jazz age, modern dance and showcasing the resilience and creativity of people rising about segregation. Shuffle Along is a jazz dance multimedia show celebrating that renaissance, wrapping up the Pacific Grove Public Library’s series celebrating the time and spirit. The show is based on the 1921 musical revue of the same name, the first all-Black production on Broadway. It promises to be illuminating, both for the soul and the mind. So, yeah – out of the way, Botticelli. Make way for Paul Robeson, Zora Neal Hurston, the Cotton Club. Let’s remember a real renaissance. [DF]
5:30pm Friday, Dec. 16. Chautauqua Hall, 16th Street and Central Avenue, Pacific Grove. Free. 648-5760, pacificgrovelibrary.org.
Rockin’ Christmas
You might not think that ’90s rock and the Christmas holidays really go together. But indeed they do – and San Diego-based rock band Switchfoot has released a Christmas album to prove it. “Welcome to my California Christmas,” vocalist Jon Foreman croons. “The only snow that falls is the fake stuff at the mall.” Yeah, it’s a little different from the rest of their stuff, but it’s got the same roots. The band is currently on a Christmas tour, and will be stopping in at the Golden State Theatre. [TCL]
7pm Friday, Dec. 16. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $33-98. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
Dec. 17
Bottoms Up
A good bar is, first and foremost, a gathering place. Of course we like the beer, but we’re there for the vibes and the friends we might run into. Other Brother Beer Co. is no exception (no wonder it won Weekly readers’ votes in our Best Of Monterey County poll as the Best Neighborhood Bar). And on this day, the taproom doubles as a pop-up marketplace, featuring crafts and gifts for sale from a range of local vendors. It’s a perfect chance to grab a pint, shop for holiday gifts and bring the whole family – this event is open to all ages. [SR]
Noon-6pm Saturday, Dec. 17. Other Brother Beer Co., 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. Free entry. 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com.
Holy Rebirth
When the pandemic closed the door to performance classes at Monterey Peninsula College in March 2020, another door opened for the singers who suddenly had nowhere to continue learning their craft. That door was the Monterey Chamber Singers, at first practicing together on Zoom, later in a hybrid approach using safety measures. They held their first indoor concert in May 2021. This holiday season the Singers are offering a winter concert entitled “Glory and Splendor,” featuring the world premiere of “Hagia Sophia” by composer and former MPC instructor Cyril Deaconoff. Translated as “Holy Wisdom,” the Hagia Sophia is a centuries-old mosque and cultural center in Istanbul, Turkey. Deaconoff’s composition recalls the Byzantine culture and acoustics of the great mosque. The eclectic concert offerings include a piece by Mozart, selections from the movie Polar Express by local composer Alan Silverstri and an original arrangement of a traditional Mexican melody by choir member Bill Gee. [PM]
2-3:30pm Saturday, Dec. 17. Church of the Wayfarer, Lincoln Street and 7th Avenue, Carmel. $25. montereychambersingers@gmail.com, montereychambersingers.com.
Beat It
There were the ’70s. Hair bands, leotards, disco. Pop music reeling toward an abyss, saved many would say by the emergence of punk and reggae. In this aftermath – ahead of new wave and before MTV added a visual context that would dominate the next decade – The English Beat created a musical bridge between the two. They drew from ska, punk and reggae, but with the style and rhythm of a music video. In just three studio albums with singles like “Save it for Later” and “Mirror in the Bathroom,” they moved the pop world forward. Then the band went away, its diaspora fueling other seminal groups like Fine Young Cannibals and Big Audio Dynamite. But always, the sound of The English Beat remained, shaping what followed. The band returns to the stage to share this vast legacy from a brief but important time. [DF]
8pm Saturday, Dec. 17. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $28-$48. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
Dec. 17-18
Christmas on Stage
Some Christmas stories just never get old. Consider Rudolph, the reindeer who was treated as a misfit until his red nose is recognized as super-special. It’s an age-old story of how the features that set us apart – which can be uncomfortable, especially for kids or, as it happens, young reindeer – can help distinguish us when seen through a different lens. Fitting in is not all it’s cracked up to be. And PacRep has never been content to simply fit in. Instead, the theater company jazzes up this story with favorites like “A Holly Jolly Christmas” for a blowout family-friendly production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, The Musical. And yes, the Abominable Snow Monster makes an appearance, too. [SR]
2pm Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Outdoor Forest Theater, Mountain View Avenue and Santa Rita Street, Carmel. $9-$30. 622-0700, pacrep.org.
Dec. 18
Carmel Caroling
The 85th edition may have concluded in July, but Carmel Bach Festival returns with a very special treat. Join the Bach Festival’s chorus for a free, family-friendly holiday event in downtown Carmel. Caroling begins at the main entrance to the Carmel Plaza, then takes a stroll down Ocean Avenue. The organizers provide song sheets for all to join in. Expect classics such as “Deck the Halls,” “Frosty the Snowman,” and “Good King Wenceslas.” “The best part of this event is the whole community is invited to participate, so we can share what the festival is all about: music and joy,” said Jennifer Candiotti. The first known Christmas hymns may be traced to fourth-century Rome, but actual caroling – singing and strolling – was first recorded in English tradition circa 1426 when 25 “caroles of Cristemas” are mentioned as being sung by groups of “wassailers,” who went from house to house. The Bach Festival chorus has 27 members, with eight male voices. It is full of wonderful sopranos those voices fill listeners with holiday joy, and also features six tenors and three baritones. [AP]
