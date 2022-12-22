Hot Picks 12.22.22

Dec. 22
Monterey Monsters and Magic
Story-lovers are in for a treat with this opportunity to learn more about the history of Monterey from local historian, and fourth-generation Monterey native, Tim Thomas. For 16 years, Thomas was historian and curator for the Monterey Maritime & History Museum, and has worked with California State Parks. After hearing from Thomas, attendees will explore the myths and legends of the Old Man of Monterey Bay, with a first-hand perspective from veteran author Geoffrey Dunn. Dunn is a fourth-generation Italian from Santa Cruz’s fishing colony who grew up hearing stories about the Old Man – and various sea monsters. [KH]
4pm Thursday, Dec. 22. Virtual event happens on Zoom, registration for a spot closes one hour prior to the beginning of the program. Free. montereypl.libcal.com.
Dec. 22-24
Ho Ho Hope
Naughty and nice are not subjective concepts at the North Pole. Santa knows that you didn’t accidentally swipe the last cookie. Roger Stone may have been pardoned, but the man in the red suit still fills his stocking with lumps of clean coal (in your face!). But there may be an opportunity for last-minute amends – if you hurry. Thankfully, the folks at Del Monte Center are here to help tip the scale from naughty to nice by hosting Santa right up until the last minute. That’s right, the Jolly Old Elf will hear your plea (for forgiveness or if you’ve merely forgotten to ask for that cool flip phone) up until 5pm on Christmas Eve, at which point he must head back to the North Pole, check the list one last time and then start his annual gift-giving journey. So there’s still time, but only just. Note: Santa’s house is near Macy’s. [DF]
Noon-5pm Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 22-24. Del Monte Shopping Center, Monterey. 483-8687, delmontecenter.com.
Dec. 23
Sound of the Season
Winter is a season of many traditions, so fittingly the Dave Holodiloff Band is gearing up for its 10th annual “Enchanted Winter” Holiday-loff Solstice Concert. Bon Ton L’Roy’s Lighthouse Smokehouse will play host to the melodious sound of Holodiloff’s mandolin, joined in concert by Santa Cruz “fiddle wiz kid” Elijah McCullar and Pacific Grove-based pianist Michael Martinez. There will be some classic holiday tunes, as well as Latin, Celtic, folk and Balkan music – and some of the band’s own originals. There will also be a raffle for all attendees, with free merch, CDs and more. It’s already Dave Holodiloff’s annual tradition – now it could also be yours. [TCL]
7-9pm Friday, Dec. 23. Bon Ton L’Roy’s Lighthouse Smokehouse, 794 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. $20. 373-6958, instagram.com/daveholodiloff.
Get Down
Imagine if Johnny Cash, AC/DC, Tommy Tutone, Kool and the Gang, Neil Diamond and Guns & Roses were hanging out one day and decided “hey, we should tour together.” Now what if – in this dream world – the Go Gos, Kid Rock, Van Halen, Green Day and Dwight Yoakum met up for beers and came to the same conclusion. Outlandish? Impossible? Not at all. It’s happening at The Salty Seal on Cannery Row, with appearances by Elvis, The Beatles, Tom Petty, the Commodores, CCR and others. Yeah, there’s a caveat: It would be impossible to stage all of these acts in one night unless they were rolled into a single package. That’s where the hot dance rock cover band Kid Dynamite comes in. The Bay Area powerhouse performs favorites from the classic rock era through today, with doses of R&B, funk and country thrown in. It’s like having all of the great bands in one place at the same time. That’s hard to beat. [DF]
8pm Friday, Dec. 23. The Salty Seal Brewpub, 653 Cannery Row, Monterey. Free; $5 per person to reserve a table. 920-2327, saltysealpub.com.
Dec. 24
Dance It Off
Tired of the smell of Christmas cookies and a house full of relatives? Leave it all behind and join the club – by which we mean a night of clubbing at Carmel’s favorite singles bar, Barmel. The Barmel Nights series presents Christmas Eve with DJ Sam Hiller. Hailing from Carmel, and dubbed one of LA’s “Future Heroes” by Mixmag, Hiller has performed on famed dance floors across the country including those at The Hollywood Palladium,
Nocturnal and Beyond Wonderland, Dada Land, Dim Mak Tuesdays, and the Avalon Nightclub, where he held a multi-year residency. He returns to his hometown of Carmel for a one-off house and disco DJ set. [AP]
9pm-2am Saturday, Dec. 24. San Carlos and 7th Avenue, Carmel. 626-3400, facebook.com/BarmelByTheSea.
Through Dec. 31
Get Lit
In a December tradition that goes back more than 60 years, residents of Pacific Grove’s “Candy Cane Lane” – which includes Morse Drive and adjoining streets – light up their yards, as well as adjacent Platt Park, with increasingly elaborate displays of holiday lights. One might see a giant tin soldier or a model train set. At Platt Park there’s a surreal tunnel of lights great for holiday selfies (or whatever one’s social media needs). They aren’t the only lights in town, of course, but there’s nowhere else locally with a higher concentration. It’s a great place to stroll around for those of all ages to soak up some good, old-fashioned holiday cheer. [DS]
Lights come on after the sun goes down every night through New Year’s Eve. Morse Drive, Pacific Grove.
It Takes A Village
What has, oh, about 100 pounds of powdered sugar, a few hundred egg whites, an amount of flour that might bring down Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, mounds of frosting, countless gum drops, candy canes and nonpareils (no, we don’t know either, but they are probably good)? The gingerbread village at the Inn at Spanish Bay, of course. This edible magic land is an annual tradition and is on display in the resort lobby. It took pastry chef Nikki Salazar and her team a month or so to create the buildings, the landscape and winding lane reminiscent of the beloved board game Candy Land. You can’t taste, but you can admire. [DF]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.