Hot Picks 12.29.22

Dec. 29
Golden Anniversary
Monterey County Historical Society is celebrating its 50th anniversary of being the custodians of the historic Jose Eusebio Boronda Adobe. The Adobe has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1973 and continues to serve as a staple of the nonprofit’s work. Take a tour of the Victorian library, which is currently under construction, and the Boronda Adobe will be open for viewing. Complementary soup, cider and refreshments will be served. [KH]
1-6pm Thursday, Dec. 29. Monterey County Historical Society, 333 Boronda Road, Salinas. Free. 757-8085, mchsmuseum.com/salinas.
Dec. 31
First Lasts
We need to clear up a couple of things before getting into this Hot Pick. To start with, First Night Monterey 2023 takes place almost entirely in 2022, except for the “Auld Lang Syne” bit. Second, it’s technically the last night of the year. Also, it’s an alcohol-free event, and there are a few reasons for this: You get home safely, you remember every moment and you prove that you don’t need six or seven drinks to get your face painted or dance flamenco. Now for why you really want to take part. There are nine solid hours of music, arts and things that may vaguely fall into one category or the other (the bubble stomp comes to mind) for the entire family. We started to list the bands involved but quickly lost count. Just know that there’s jazz, hip-hop, classical, reggae, folk – pretty much everything, as well as art displays, activities and more. If it rains – kinda doubtful – no matter. Most everything is indoors. So bid farewell to ’22, welcome ’23 and wake up later without wondering why you have tiger stripes painted on your face. (For the full lineup, see p. 25.) [DF]
3pm-midnight Saturday, Dec. 31. Downtown Monterey. $30/at the door; $26/in advance; $20/children at the door; $16/children in advance; free/ages 5 and under. 373-4778, firstnightmonterey.org.
Party On
The existence of a thriving new venue that opened in 2022 is reason enough to pop the Champagne and celebrate. Add to that an atypical lineup of entertainment that is typical for The Urban Lounge. The evening starts off with a performance by The Carmel Delights, who offer a medley of burlesque, disco roller dancing and more showmanship. Next is a rhythmic end to 2022 with a lineup of some of the community’s best drummers, and then ring in the new year with a jam session open to all. Also check out a pop-up shop with local vendors selling handmade jewelry, clothing and art. This is a celebratory, inclusive, musical start to the year and a celebration of many of the great creators in our midst. Cheers to more of all of that in the year ahead. [SR]
7-9pm Carmel Delights show; 9-9:30pm drumming; 9:30pm-midnight jam session Saturday, Dec. 31. The Urban Lounge, 1425 Munras Ave., Monterey. No cover. 649-4771, urbankitchenmonterey.com/urban-lounge.
Pour One Out for 2022
Tower of bubbly at midnight? Check. DJs mixing all night? Also check. Pearl Hour, in the former New Monterey location long occupied by Carbone’s, has made a splash in the past few years since its launch, and quickly established itself as the hippest bar on the Monterey Peninsula. It’s a place for the younger set – locals, not tourists – to both see and be seen, and to sample some of the most creative, expertly crafted cocktails in the 831. Both inside and outside bars will be open, and founder and owner Katie Blandin, who creates said cocktails, is also ensuring no one will be heading home with an empty stomach: she’s pre-ordered 25 pies from nearby Pelican Pizza, which will be delivered around 12:30am, because who wants to start the new year hungry? [DS]
8pm-late Saturday, Dec. 31. Pearl Hour, 214 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. $23 (at the door; includes Champagne tower and pizza). pearlhour.com.
Through Jan. 1
On Ice
There are few, if any, outdoor activities in December that feel more festive than ice skating, even if it’s in coastal California, where the ice is machine-made. To that end, the annual ice skating rink in Monterey’s Custom House Plaza is back in full swing, and it’s a cheerful scene with kids and adults alike finding their ice-legs. For locals with an address in a 939 zip code, parking is free Monday through Thursday at the waterfront parking lot by Fisherman’s Wharf. Given that the rink is right in the heart of downtown Monterey, there are dozens of places within walking distance to hit before or after for a warming meal, drink or both. [DS]
11am-10pm Monday-Saturday, noon-8pm Sundays; runs through Jan. 1. Custom House Plaza, Monterey. $15/adults; $12/ages 12 and under; $5/skate rental. Iceskatingbythebay.com.
Angels On High
Christmas 2022 may be in our rearview mirror, but holiday decorations will be around for a week or two more, including the Monterey Christmas Angels – the colorful, six-foot-tall, folk art-style cutouts which are hung around the city during the month of December. The tradition of the angels began in 1956, when the city commissioned local artist Erica Franke to create 88 of the painted cutouts for $12 apiece. Franke designed them based on early California Spanish representations of angels. They were hung on light posts and in other locations for over 20 holiday seasons, until they became too faded and battered. They were discarded and in 1971 the city commissioned Franke to create 40 more angels so the tradition could continue. Those angels lasted for almost 45 years. In 2015 the Old Monterey Foundation, Colton Hall Museum and Cultural Arts Commission partnered to raise restoration money. [PM]
Various light poles and historic buildings around Monterey, especially Old Town. Free.
Jan. 1
New Old
Sometimes there is no better way to start a new year than by going back in time – way back in time. Take a sonic journey to the 17th century via this New Year’s Day performance at Carmel’s Carl Cherry Center for the Arts. The Cherry Trio (Elizabeth Gaver on baroque violin, Penny Hanna on viola da gamba and Michael Peterson on harpsichord) are joined by guest violinist David Wilson for an afternoon of baroque sonatas. The wide-ranging emotions of the music of this historical period just might provide the inspiration you’re looking for as you begin the year 2023. [TCL]
