Walk in the Woods
The Blue Zones Project, which seeks to inspire residents to make healthier choices in their lives, is wrapping up its “Get Moving Series” with a guided hike in Jacks Peak County Park, a lovely, lichen-draped forest of rolling hills where the sounds of the outside world disappear. The four-mile hike, which features beautiful views of southern Monterey Bay, begins at 8:30am and loops together the Lower Ridge, Coffeeberry and Rhus trails (Blue Zones will send out hiking tips two days before). It’s a perfect way to start a weekend. [DS]
8:30am-10am Saturday, Aug. 20. Jacks Peak Park, 25020 Jacks Peak Park Road, Monterey. Free. Register at bit.ly/jackspeakhike.
Shake It Up
The pleasantly danceable vibes by Austin-based Americana songwriter Shakey Graves might at first glance sound simply pleasant. But Graves (the stage name for Alejandro Rose-Garcia) is a risk-taker. His sound crosses classic genre lines, and so does his look – while he got his start playing a more folksy sound and always wearing cowboy hat, he’s amped up from his lo-fi origins to get a full band and a bit more polished sound on his latest album, Can’t Wake Up. But evolving is part of his formula as a musician and a performer: “To get your head above water, you have to have an identity. I wore a cowboy hat and played a suitcase drum,” he told Thrasher Magazine. “There are tons of people who still imagine me as that guy, because that’s the only thing they’ve seen. I made something that I want to listen to.” So do we. [SR]
8pm Saturday, Aug. 20. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $30-$55. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
Kaleidoscope Mindscape
This week is your last chance to see Corrine Whitaker: Digital Mindscapes, a must-see exhibit at the Monterey Museum of Art that is on display until Aug. 21. The pieces on display feel like art from a mind released from the limits of the physical world – as if the electricity between the folds of the brain has been captured within a frame. They are psychedelic, layered, chaotic and digital. The artist, 87-year-old Corrine Whitaker, is a pioneer in the digital art world who began exploring art using personal computers as far back as the 1980s. In 1994, she founded the online art journal Digital Giraffe, the same year in which she visited the Los Angeles County Museum of Art to give what is considered the first lecture on digital art. She has since been one of the medium’s leading voices and her exhibit at the Monterey Museum of Art is not to be missed. [CN]
Exhibit closes Sunday, Aug. 21. Monterey Museum of Art, 559 Pacific St., Monterey. $15/adults; free/students, children under 18 and active military. 372-5477, montereyart.org.
Slippery Slope
Driving the wrong way – generally not a good idea. Now, if you’re about to come back with “it’s never a good idea,” just hang on for a moment. What if, say, drivers of a 1960 Cooper Mini or a 1925 Bugatti or even a modern Tesla were to get their bearings crossed at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and start heading up the Corkscrew? That’s a great idea. And anybody can watch it happen. To wrap up the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, the track is hosting a community day and hill climb. Dozens of cars will strain up the steep, twisting slope in a timed event. It’s a first for the famed stretch of asphalt. And that’s not all. There’s music (which you can probably hear in the breaks between hill climb sessions, otherwise no), food trucks, a ferris wheel and other entertainment, starting with early morning coffee. It’s billed as community day, a little treat for classic car owners and anyone else who just wants to hang out, picnic and cheer the blown gaskets. [DF]
7:30am-2pm Sunday, Aug. 21. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas. $35; free/ages 15 and under, all arriving before 7:30am. weathertechraceway.com.
Karaoke Carmel
Since its opening in 2021, Links Golf Club in Carmel is in the center of the action with a packed weekly calendar. Yes, there’s simulated golf, but besides that, Thursdays are for trivia, and Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays are becoming increasingly popular with karaoke lovers. It’s a place where sports and games fans can practice their swing, or rest, grab a bite and sing – or see a friend being destroyed by their own fondness of Justin Bieber. While you wait to perform “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston – because why not – enjoy a selection of beers, wines and bar food. There are also margaritas if you need liquid courage. [AP]
8-11pm Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays for karaoke. Links Golf Club, Ocean and Mission (in Carmel Plaza), Carmel. Free. 250-7816, linksclubgolf.com.
Let Loose
Texas-based Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real return to the road with their latest album, A Few Stars Apart, released in 2021 and celebrated at No. 1 on the Americana Albums chart for seven weeks. “This revamped spring tour is all about letting loose and having fun,” Nelson wrote. “I hope everyone comes ready to dance and fully embrace the communal joy of live music once again.” POTR is Lukas Nelson (lead vocals, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, piano), Anthony LoGerfo (drums, percussion, tambourine), Corey McCormick (bass), Tato Melgar (percussion) and Logan Metz (piano). Since their debut over a decade ago, the band has toured around the world, occasionally serving as Neil Young’s road band. Nelson also co-produced the music for 2018’s A Star Is Born film, appeared in the film with the band and went on to win a BAFTA Award for Best Original Music and a Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for his work. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, A Few Stars Apart is “a testament to finding a human connection: between close family and friends, as well as one’s own heart,” according to a press release. This performance celebrates the band’s entire catalog of songs. [AP]
8pm Tuesday, Aug. 23. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $39-$69. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
Bueller, Bueller
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is both of its time and timeless. It was released in 1986 during what some dubbed the “Me-First” decade and for sure, Ferris Bueller is very “me first” in his pursuit of a fun time. But Ferris also loves his friends, making the movie a sweet, timeless tale about friendship and making the most out of life even in the face of difficult circumstances. If you haven’t seen this hilarious classic John Hughes film that serves as the director’s love letter to Chicago, it’s worth checking out. For those who have seen it, it’s the kind of movie you can watch over and over again, reveling in Ferris’ tricks and ploys. Celebrate his one glorious day off by taking the night off to watch Ferris Bueller starring a young Matthew Broderick under the stars at the Outdoor Forest Theater. [PM]
