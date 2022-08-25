Picnic Time
Living in a world faced with climate change can be intense. Sometimes, it’s a good idea to take a break, recharge, eat some lunch. To that end HomePlace, a group of organizations and individuals focused on consciously responding to climate change, will take a “Mycelial Meander” at Elkhorn Slough. Take a walk, eat a BYO picnic lunch and connect with other people who are working in service of the planet. The meander is organized by Marianne Rowe, a local forest bathing guide. Immerse and take a close look at what’s happening in front of you. [TCL]
11am-12:30pm Saturday, Aug. 27. Elkhorn Slough. Free. To RSVP and get more information, email mrowe@pacbell.net. More information about HomePlace is at montereybaymeditation.com.
Oddities and Beer
Brews, Bones & Bizarre Art is the name of an upcoming event at Other Brother Brewing Co. in the heart of Seaside. It happens in a partnership with The Menagerie Oddities, an East Bay company specializing in unique collectibles, antiques and handmade wares. The lineup of vendors includes taxidermy, jewelry, antiques, medical history, natural science, horror, the occult, photography, clothing, small-batch products, dark art, classes and fascinating speakers. Even the vendors’ names help you get a sense of what you’re in for: Gashly Tentacles, Black Widow Bottles, Drop Dead & Wrought, Wicked Clay Babe, Lion & Lamb Studios and more. [AP]
Noon-6pm Saturday, Aug. 27. Other Brother Beer Co., 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. Free to attend. 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com.
Noche Bohemia
The story of Noche Bohemia, a multi-cultural event that celebrates poetry, music, art and community, technically starts in 2008 in Salinas. But it really has its start much earlier, in two cities in Mexico far apart. In Mexicali, Adela Castillo grew up as a romantic, writing love letters as a kid, and at 15, her first poem, titled “Impossible Love.” “Poetry has been my fountain, my hope, my strength and my life since always,” she writes. Meanwhile in Aguascalientes, Jose Moran was a kid fascinated by magic, and also finding his voice as a poet. “Since I was a young boy I felt life in a most magical form that inspired me to dream up stories of love and heroism,” he writes. Fast-forward to 2008, when Castillo (now of Salinas) and Moran (Monterey) teamed up to offer a romantic immersion in the arts for a night. After a pandemic hiatus, they’re back for another installation of Noche Bohemia, putting creators on stage to share their love of poetry and storytelling and, most simply, of beauty. [SR]
7-9:30pm Saturday, Aug. 27. Sherwood Hall, 940 N. Main St., Salinas. Free. 240-4231, nochebohemiadesalinas.com.
Around Sound
Jesse Cook studied classical guitar. If you think, however, that you are in for an evening of serene, intricate music, you probably need to buckle up tightly… Oh, Golden State Theatre doesn’t have seat belts. Well then, hang on as best you can. Cook says that for his most recent album, Beyond Borders, he threw away the rules of music. He didn’t even take the rule book to a second-hand bookstore, he just tossed it. This is a style without limits. In one song he might draw from Spanish, Bulgarian, East African and who knows – maybe a little Norwegian? He might then loop in a sound he picked up on a New York street corner. Cook believes that in music one can travel the world without leaving the room. As the new album suggests, it’s an unbounded sound. [DF]
8pm Saturday, Aug. 27. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $30-$75. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
Fiddle Me This
Our brains are hardwired for music – we’re born ready to respond to the lullabies that exist in every culture around the world. One form of music that is sure to resonate in the brain and travel all the way down to the toes is bluegrass, with deep roots in music brought from Ireland, Scotland and England beginning in the 1600s. Modern-day fiddler Casy Meikle spent several years in Middle Tennessee immersed in bluegrass and other musical traditions of the region. When he returned to California and the Central Coast in 2018, he joined guitarist Stuart Mason, banjo player Daniel Bohlman and bass player Jerry James to form the SLO County Stumblers. If you’re feeling down, listen to the medley “Willow Garden/Kansas City Reel” and by the middle of the song you’ll realize your mood has lifted and your toes are tapping. By the end you’ll want to dance across the floor. The band joins the Otter Opry for a spirited concert, preceded by a public jam and a lasagna dinner. [PM]
7pm Saturday, Aug. 27. Public jam at 4pm, dinner at 5:30pm. Monterey United Methodist Church, 1 Soledad Drive, Monterey. $25; Free/ages 15 and under; $10-$15/pre-show and dinner. larry@otteropry.org, otteropry.org.
Swinging in the Lobby
Back by popular demand, and just in time for the Monterey Jazz Festival, the Embassy Suites in Seaside has restarted its Suite Jazz series. The last Sunday afternoon of the month, the hotel welcomes local jazz musicians for a three-hour jam session in the hotel atrium, which offers enough open space to get up and move around to the music. To close out August, they host a session that features bassist Steve Uccello, pianist Jon Dryden, drummer (and former KSBW meteorologist) Jim Vanderzwaan, and vocalist Lee Durley. However, that’s just who’s listed – the lineup, much like jazz music, is a living, breathing entity, and all professional jazz musicians in the area are invited to come join the session. [CN]
1-4pm Sunday, Aug 28. Embassy Suites, 1441 Canyon del Rey Blvd., Seaside. Free. For more information, call 393-1115.
Homecoming
Three powerful singers, all with Monterey Peninsula origins, return home for a “musical extravaganza” – a one-night-only benefit performance in Carmel. This is the first time bass-baritone Marcus Nance and sopranos Leberta Loral and Yolanda Mitchell West will appear together. The trio presents a variety of musical genres including grand opera, contemporary jazz and spiritual music, accompanied by violinist Laura Burian, harpist Pamela Scholz, pianist Pauline Troia and Grammy-winning pianist Tammy Hall. The event is sponsored by four local nonprofit organizations; proceeds from the gala will support scholarship programs of the First Baptist Church of Pacific Grove, Monterey Bay Chapter of the Links, Colleagues of the Arts and the Carmel Woman’s Club. [AP]
