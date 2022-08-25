(clockwise, from right) Celebrate the weird and occult at Brews, Bones & Bizarre Art happening at Other Brother Beer Co. (bottom) Bass-baritone singer Marcus Nance has Carmel roots, and performs on a hometown stage at the Carmel Woman’s Club as part of a benefit concert. (left) Noche Bohemia is an annual gathering of poets and musicians prepared to wear their hearts on their sleeves and celebrate their love of the arts.