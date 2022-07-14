(top right) The Gothard Sisters, a dynamic trio, will play contemporary Celtic folk music at the Monterey Scottish Games and Celtic Festival taking place July 16-17. (bottom) A dog skillfully takes a jump at the Del Monte Kennel Club agility trials, which took place in advance of the club’s dog show. (left) Ariel Theatrical takes audiences to Middle-earth with a production of The Hobbit, starring the fictional halflings who are about half a human’s size and wear bright colors.