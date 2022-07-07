Bibliophile Delight
Carmel Public Library proudly invites readers to its Friends of the Harrison Memorial Library’s 49th annual book sale, which takes place in a new location this year – more on that below. There are treasures to be discovered, and it is an event not to be missed for bibliophiles. Come explore a vast collection of books, CDs and DVDs. All proceeds benefit the Carmel Public Library, thanks to the supporting combination of the Carmel Public Library Foundation and Friends of the Carmel Public Library. FHML is busy with the sale, but will start accepting book donations again soon; they cannot accept more than 10 boxes of clean and unmarked books at any time. A members’ pre-sale happens 11am-4pm Thursday, July 7, and for serious book-hunters, there is an option to join at the door ($15/person, $20/family). [AP]
10am-4pm Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9. Carmel Youth Center, 4th Avenue and Torres Street (behind the police station), Carmel. Free. 625-3418, ci.carmel.ca.us/library.
Woo-Who
Instead of turning out a series of strange and wonderful tales, what if Dr. Seuss had combined all of it – the mischievous cat and his colorful hat, the dutiful Horton, General Genghis Kahn Schmitz, the diminutive Whos and the Whoville they call home – into one wild, calamitous adventure for all ages? Well, the good doctor didn’t, but Eric Idle (of Monty Python fame) and others managed to fit it all into a two-act musical guided by the Cat in the Hat – and even the famous feline isn’t sure how it all plays out: “There is no telling what may ensue / With a cat such as me and a thinker like you.” Yet play out it does at Paper Wing Theatre throughout the month of July with weekend performances of Seussical the Musical. There’s little reason, but a lot of rhyme, along with songs that run from pop to funk, swing to R&B, gospel to Latin – pretty much everything. Seussical is imaginative fun. Or, as the Cat says, “Oh, the thinks you can think / When you think about Seuss.” Ponder that one in the buffet line. Doors open at 6pm, buffet until 7:45pm. [DF]
8pm Fridays-Saturdays; 5pm Sundays, until July 31. Paper Wing Theatre & Supper Club, 711 Cannery Row, Monterey. $59; $29/kids. 905-5684, paperwing.com.
Country Celebration
There are few places in Monterey County with as distinct a personality as Cachagua, a rural community southeast of Carmel Valley where the residents, whether rich or poor, all live within nature, a common thread that helps tie them together. Another thing that brings them together is the Cachagua Country Fair, a semi-annual, daylong celebration that’s been going since 1990, but that due to the pandemic, hasn’t happened since 2019. This weekend, the fair – which benefits the Cachagua Community Center and the Cachagua Volunteer Fire Company – is officially back, and packed with fun. The day starts with an opening ceremony from the Esselen Tribe honoring the village of Xasauan, and after that, the less formal celebrations begin. There will be live music throughout the day, a horseshoe tournament (sign-ups are at 9am), and tons of fun stuff for kids: face painting, a bounce house, horseback rides, a petting zoo, and even old Smokey the Bear is making an appearance. It’s a day of community, and a celebration of it. [DS]
11am-6pm Saturday, July 9. Cachagua Community Park, 37210 Nason Road, Carmel Valley. Free. 252-0038.
Muster Up
There are few things that more prominently mark summertime in Big Sur than the annual Big Sur Fire Muster and barbecue. Each year, the volunteer brigade hosts an afternoon of family fun involving a barbecue lunch, live music and firefighter games (think water hose rolling races) that will keep the kids riveted. This year, local favorite band Hotbox Harry performs, and kids under 12 eat free (to fuel them up to run wild and play all afternoon). Plus, like any Big Sur event, you never know which neighbor you’ll get to catch up with this time. [TCL]
Noon-3pm Saturday, July 9. Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, Pfeiffer Big Sur Road, Big Sur. $15/adults, free/kids under 12. 667-2113, bigsurfire.org.
Waves of Fun
The mission of The Wahine Project is to help children develop a relationship with the ocean – maybe that’s catching a wave on a surfboard or a boogie board, or it may be just wading, or even hanging out on the beach. Any which way, this second annual Wahinepalooza event happens not on the water, but at Wahine’s headquarters in Sand City. Expect a dance and drumming program called “Moving Together,” live music with samba-reggae-funk favorite Sambadá headlining, local vendors, live arts and crafts projects and lots of community love. Bring an empty bottle to buy soap or shampoo (without the packaging) at Alma del Mar, Wahine’s surf shop with a refill station. The event is a fundraiser, but there is no required fee to attend and immerse in the good vibes. [SR]
Noon-5pm Saturday, July 9. Catalina Street between Shasta and Orange (in front of Alma del Mar), Sand City. Suggested donation of $20/adults. 236-0327, thewahineproject.org.
Pretty as a Picture
The Photowalk Carmel is back. The birthplace of Group f.64 and the Friends of Photography, Carmel is a thriving community of photographic artists living and working in the area. Visit nine participating photography galleries including the Weston Gallery (at 6th and Dolores); Photography West Gallery (Dolores Street), which claims to be is one of the oldest photography galleries in the U.S.); Galley Exposed (at 7th and San Carlos) featuring local, contemporary photography; and more. At the Center for Photographic Art, which is headquartered at the Sunset Center and is one the oldest members’ photography gallery in the nation, refreshments will be served and there will be prize drawing at 6pm. [AP]
4-6pm Saturday, July 9. Various locations throughout Carmel. Free. 625-5181, photography.org.
Women in Blues
The 35th installment of Blues in the Park, a Seaside summer tradition, features a female-dominated headliner list, including Deanna Bogart, Mz. Honey and Jimi James Band, Debbie Davies, Nicki J. Crawford and Pamela Rose. The summer series kicks off Sunday, July 10. The free event offers food for sale and features local craft vendors. Leave your alcohol, barbecues and dogs back at home. Celebrate Sunday with some good tunes and lots of neighbors – this is a community, as well as musical, tradition. [CN]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.