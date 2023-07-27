We all have questions. Some of us wonder if artificial intelligence will take our jobs, while others fear AI will take over the world. Part of the issue is that AI is “meta” enough to be applicable to so many aspects of our human experience, from medicine to entertainment. We crave and fear this revolution, sensing that we don’t really control it and that we probably will not be able to stop it – and yet we press the accelerator pedal at the very same time, seeking solutions to other things we fear, like climate change.
“AI is very in-our-face,” says C. Michael Hogan, a physicist who, after years at Stanford University, retired to Carmel Highlands and now chairs the California Arts & Sciences Institute, a nonprofit that connects local scientists and artists for educational purposes. “The subject has monumental implications,” he adds. “All I’m saying is, let’s not trust it too much.”
Hogan is one member of a panel that will meet at Sand City’s SandBox on Friday, July 28 to discuss the implications of AI across various fields.
While Hogan, an expert in the field of environmental science and U.S. energy policy, will be presenting on the subject from the position of utmost skepticism, there are other, more AI-enthusiastic members of the panel. One is Francois Melese, emeritus professor of economics at the Naval Postgraduate School, who will shed light on AI’s costs and benefits, like job disruption versus productivity gain.
“He is brilliant,” Hogan says of Melese, excited about the prospect of healthy disagreement.
Other panel members include Tom Atchison, an early pioneer in AI development, who will provide insights into the various forms of AI technology. Artist Jennifer Perlmutter will represent the Central Coast’s creative community on issues relating to intellectual property and artist livelihoods. Radio host Edward King hosts.
This event is the first in a series; subsequent presentations will invite experts to dive into how AI is impacting various fields including filmmaking, journalism, nonprofits and for-profit businesses.
This event is co-sponsored by the Ethics Department of UC Santa Cruz.
AI: PERILS AND POSSIBILITIES discussion takes place at 5pm Friday, July 28. SandBox, 440 Ortiz Ave., Sand City; the event will also be livestreamed. $30. sandboxsandcity.com
