The bad news is that this series of free workshops has already started. But the good news is that there are more coming, all free to the public, in addition to the regular after-school programming Sol Treasures in King City has on offer. There will be knitting and capitonado (upholstery) in April, and folk art embroidery and a chalk mural workshop in May.
These workshops are how Sol Treasures, a nonprofit delivering art to the rural communities of King City, San Lucas, San Ardo and Bradley, is celebrating its 15-year anniversary. The center serves 400 students, mostly ages 5 to 12, every week.
“Free in 2023 was an idea that our executive director, Jeff Hindersheid, came up with last summer when gas prices in South Monterey County were at nearly $7 a gallon and attendance to our summer classes was lower than we expected,” says Jude Yriarte, grants manager at Sol Treasures. “It seems our population at large was exhausted from Covid, then inflation had many people having to make either/or decisions.”
The idea – invite the public to participate in creativity, at no charge – is funded by Aera Energy, Monterey County Gives! and the Yellow Brick Road benefit shop. There will be two pottery workshops in July, followed by ribbon embroidery and as many as seven art classes.
In addition to after-school art enrichment classes, Sol Treasures holds children’s musical theater productions, community choirs, the Sol-O Youth Strings Orchestra and summer camps (in visual and performing arts) for children.
A true birthday celebration will take place 5-7pm on Friday, April 14, when a special exhibit and a story-sharing gathering take place.
But it’s Día de Los Muertos that Sol Treasures wants to make its specialty, and they are planning ahead. The celebrations will start on Oct. 21 with a community altar exhibit to recognize loved ones who have passed on. On Oct. 29, a festival and a parade will begin on Broadway Street in King City then will make its way to the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds. Sol Treasures promises music, folkloric dancers, Aztec dancers, diablos, and the Catrina y Catrine contest, which will feature participants in elaborate and creative costumes inspired by the La Catrina figure.
